A Burst Of Colors: 25 Captivating Images That Won The 27th Edition Of AAP Magazine Photography Awards

Everything around us is an array of colors, from the green grass we walk on to the blue sky above. The world we see is anything but black and white. What would our world be like if we could not see color?
Thinking about that, we were delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #27: Colors.
Scroll down to see the mesmerizing images!
#1 “06-53 Morning Mundari, South Sudan” From The Series “South Sudan Tribes Expedition” By Svetlin Yosifov
Bulgaria
“In the Mundari cattle camps, kids are doing most of the daily work. Kids collect the fresh cow dung and put it into piles which are then set on fire. Those fires are useful as they repel the (extremely) numerous and voracious flies and mosquitoes of the South Sudanese countryside.”
#2 “The Colors Of Nature” By Callie Eh
Switzerland
“A sunset in Sahara displays some of the most spectacular sand dunes, representing the colors of nature with an orange glow and shadow reflection.”
#3 “Keep On” From The Series “Dreamscapes” By Thaddäus Hozzography Biberaue
Austria
#4 “Inland Elegy” From The Series “Racing Towards The County Line” By Cynthia Dickinson
United States
#5 “Trio” From The Series “Colors” By Yves Léonard
Belgium
#6 “Red, White, And Boom” By Sandra Frankel
United States
“The colors of the Fourth of July are spectacular. Fireworks fan out over the sky to entertain and awe those who gather to celebrate the birth of our nation. This image was taken in Canandaigua, New York at the CMAC amphitheater and outdoor entertainment venue. I loved not only the red and yellow of the fireworks set against a deepening blue sky, but also the way the light created a red halo around those watching on the display and reflected on the hillside ground.”
#7 “Vintage Neon: Ely, Nevada” From The Series “Central Theatre” By Virginia Hines
United States
#8 “Hybrid No.1” From The Series “Captive” By Christine Fitzgerald
Canada
#9 “Musings Of Boscoe” By Kelly-Ann Bobb
Trinidad and Tobago
“The editorial is entitled “Musing of Boscoe” and is influenced by the paintings of the contemporary Trinidadian painter Boscoe Holder. The Black Imagination and utilizing fashion as a vehicle to highlight our culture and to reference ourselves, has led to this collaboration of artists and designers.”
#10 “Digital Superimposition” From The Series “Colors Of Light” By Anne-Claire Vimal Du Monteil
Canada
“Etymology is sometimes deeply poetic. Photography means “drawing with light” from the Greek words phōtós and graphê. This extraodinary meaning inspired the aesthetic research behind this series. I chose to use solely the primary and secondary colors of light : red, green, blue, cyan, magenta and yellow. I am always looking for minimalism and harmony with three ideas in mind: simple shapes, at least two dominant colors, dark and intense tone.”
#11 “Blue” From The Series “Essence Of Beauty” By Edita Bizova
Czech Republic
#12 “Golden Waves” From The Series “Urban Geometry” By Carol Foote
Australia
#13 “Primeval II” From The Series “Dunescapes Tunes” By Marek Boguszak
Czech Republic
“Maybe due to my background in mathematics, I like abstraction; pure forms expressing the core qualities of reality. Simple lines form a new imagery evoking fresh associations and meanings, which in turn stimulate emotions freed from the original recorded object.”
#14 Untitled By Wendy Stone
United States
#15 “Color Of My Shadow” By Hardijanto Budiman
Indonesia
“That afternoon I went to exercise in a clubhouse near home. Across the locker room, there is a swimming pool for the children. When I was walking back home I accidentally saw an interesting view on that pool, I grab my camera and took some snapshots! and here it is one of the photo.”
#16 “He Dreams In Color” From The Series “If You Spot The Ghost, You Are In Good Company” By Benjamin Pawlowski
Germany
#17 “Until Done!” From The Series “Silent Colors” By Mona Singh
India
“Who doesn’t like colours? Well, we all do… but these women are considered as cursed and have lost the joy and privilege of having colours in their lives. These are the widows of Vrindavan, the abandoned and forgotten souls in one of the holiest cities of India. Thousands of them have made this city their home and the place is known as ‘The city of widows’. Simple joys keep them going until they take their last breath.”
#18 “Waste Art Iv” By Klaus Lenzen
Düsseldorf, Germany
“Waste paper seen at a recycling yard in Düsseldorf.”
#19 “Worker” From The Series “In The Shipyards Of Dhaka” By Joe Buergi
Switzerland
“Bangladesh has more than 100 ship building yards, with most of them serving the domestic market. Dhaka Shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirt of Dhaka, is one of the leading shipyards in Bangladesh.”
#20 Untitled By Michelle Simmons
United States
#21 “The Seeker” By Gavin Libotte
Australia
#22 “Arek” From The Series “The Strongest” By Damian Lemański
Poland
“Portraits of the WIKOM Korsze crew that cruises the neighborhood with garbage trucks and cleans up the Korsze municipality in Poland. Ever since I was a little boy, I have had great respect for the people who do this work. I want to show the face of this profession, often underestimated, which many take for granted. I want to give due respect to those who do this hard and so much-needed work. From an ongoing work ‘INSIDE THE GARBAGE TRUCK’ about the people cleaning our cities.”
#23 “Red Lipstick (Amanda)” From The Series “Liminal Streets” By Joanna Madloch
United States
“Candid street of Amanda Lepore, NYC.”
#24 “Rescue Team” From The Series “Waiting For The Colors” By Fabrizio Alzati
Rimini, Italy
#25 “Orange Lip And Crucifix” From The Series “Irish Traveller” By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard
North Ireland 2021
“This Traveller girl wore a bright orange lipstick and bright yellow ruffle top dress while a silver crucifix contrasted well against the false tan at a wedding party in North Ireland.”
