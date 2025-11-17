Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Frightening Thing That’s Happened To You With No Explanation? (Closed)

What’s the weirdest, most frightening thing that’s happened to you that you had no explanation?
#1
This happened pretty recently, maybe around a year ago. I was walking back from the bathroom across the hallway from my bedroom. Once I got to my bedroom, I shut the door behind me, but when my door was opened just a crack I noticed my cat glaring at me. She was sitting near the bathroom I had just come from. I didn’t really like my cat at the time so I slammed the door before she had a chance to come inside my room. I turned away from the door, but that’s when I realized my cat standing behind my bed. All the other doors leading to my bedroom were shut completely and locked. This freaked me out, especially because this isn’t the only strange encounter I’ve had with that cat.
#2
I was in a pizzeria and it suddenly just caught fire. Then I was in a mall, then that caught fire. I’ve been burned on-well..I’ve been burned tw-I mean..I’ve been burned 3 times, 3 times. I won’t let it happen again. Wait. Did I leave the stove on? Well..cra-
#3
i….was….BORN
#4
I was caught in a rip current with my Nana and couldn’t get out. The only reason I’m not dead is that some really tall dude pulled us out
#5
One time I stayed home sick from work. The next day someone at work said, “I saw you in the elevator yesterday but you didn’t say hi and you got off at a different floor.” And I had dreamed that as well. Another time I woke up with, I guess, sleep paralysis, and heard a voice say, “Don’t worry, I’ll stay here until you’re back in your body again.”
#6
Not really that frightening but a big pain and nuisance. 1.The bones in my feet pop out of place every now and then. Its extremely painful when the pop right out of place and often hit and damage a nerve but often they just move a little.
2. I sometimes forget to breathe and then have to gasp for air. I have some sort of problem with the connection between my brain and lungs and have to manually breathe faster when running or doing other exercise.
#7
When I was a bit younger, I was at my cousins house and he was filming a trick-shot. He placed the camera on a wooden swivel thing on the table. He started filming and then the swivel thing slowly moved to the left. It was even caught on the video. In the video you can even see it just starts moving slowly then stops. No one was bear it at the time so there is no way someone could have pushed it or anything. It just moved by itself.
#8
I was sheltered in my pantry with my roommate during a tornado warning. Suddenly we began to hear crashes and sounds of things breaking. My roommate said she thought someone must be breaking in the house. When everything got quiet, we exited the pantry to find the walls broken and we could see straight up to the second floor where a huge tree had fallen through the roof.
#9
I grew up.
#10
When I was in fifth or sixth grade, I was in my bedroom and saw flashes of light outside my window. Upon closer inspection I realized that they looked like searchlights- so I woke up my dad. He looked out the window and saw them as well. They continued to circle our house for about four hours before suddenly disappearing. This is definitely the strangest encounter I’ve ever had in my life.
#11
I have 3:
1. 20 years old sitting in a neighbor’s apartment with my roommate and another neighbor. To my left in the corner of the room, a blue light appeared on the ceiling and traveled across the ceiling before disappearing right as it got to the ceiling fan above us. Only two of us saw it because of how we were all sitting. The couple who lived there use to find crayon marks on the wall at a height well above what a child could reach.
2. Street lights have consistently turned off when I am walking/driving by then and electronics tend to glitch as well.
3. I sometimes have hallucinations when sleeping. Not dreams, but things like a swarm of spiders in the corner of the bedroom. There’s an “explanation” I’ve read online called Hypnagogic hallucinations but it doesn’t explain why they happen, just what they are. Kinda like sleepwalking but terrifying.
#12
Give it time, i reckon you will end up in a Disney film, you will meet your Prince/Princess Charming.
#13
Ah, good ol’ earth, with all of its mysteries and cloaked secrets.
A lot of weird things have happened to me. I’m really superstitious for a Christian -.-
For example: does anyone know what the double digits 66 might mean? •-• genuinely, I’m curious. I keep seeing it all over the place.
I get deja vu a lot. Scary sometimes. Sometimes I get deja vu about getting deja vu. Like, something is familiar, and then I realize that last time it happened I had deja vu.
I’m strange, I dunno.
It’s hard to think of other things that happened… uhhhh…
Im too scared to publish this in case it hits me.
Well, something weird and frightening that happened is that I can remember something when I was two. Yep. Probably made me nervous around dudes, and made me hesitant to try and make myself look pretty.
Ever think about what clock combinations you have NEVER seen?
Squirrel. Okay, sorry about that.
When I was two, a friend of mine who was a boy and also two was hugging me. He fell on top of me and we kissed -_- there. I was afraid he did that because of some Dorothy shoes I was wearing (glittery Ruby shoes) and never wanted to wear them again. It’s out. I did it. I FINALLY TOLD SOMEONE. Now I’m scared.
#14
I moved around a lot growing up and more than one house was haunted/creepy. Ghosts I can handle, but when I was around 8 or 9 I saw something that to this day I have zero explanation for. My younger brother, 2 years younger, saw both events and more himself. First time we were sleeping in the same bed as we often did (fighting parents, kids of divorce, we were really close). I woke up in the middle of the night and saw, sitting on my off brand caboodle, a freaking fairy. She was blue and glowing, with wings and all. She sat with her back to us and her legs over the edge of the caboodle. I can still see the wings moving gentle and the glow pulsing. My brother woke up and saw it, too. Always the protector I told him it was a Barbie and we eventually fell asleep. I remember waking up in the morning and squeezing my eyes shut WILLING a Barbie to be on that caboodle. Nothing. The next time we were in my brothers room this time and I woke up to see the same fairy flying outside of his bedroom window. It was still very small, and peeking into the window so just waist up. My brother said he saw it outside his window often and that’s why he preferred to sleep in my room. We moved after being there for only about a year but I remember always being terrified of the woods behind our house, which is odd because we were feral children in the south that were riding our bikes alone everywhere and hiking in the woods alone from like 5 years old. I don’t tell anyone this story because it’s completely insane but I can remember it so vividly, and I don’t have many memories of my childhood thanks to trauma!
#15
When I was 14, I was traveling on a bus at night on the way home from Vacation Bible School (seriously, folks). We were going over an overpass, and there was a full moon that night. Suddenly, the moon ACTUALLY SHIFTED ITS POSITION. It came closer to the earth, moved back a considerable distance, moved close to the earth again, then back to its original position. Everyone on the bus saw it. Funny thing, though: no where is the incident documented. But I KNOW that I didn’t imagine it. My imagination isn’t THAT active!
