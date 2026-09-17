89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

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Today’s digitally reliant technology is good and all, but many would argue that gadgets from decades ago had their own strong appeal. 1980s tech, for one, easily draws fascination, given how colorful the decade was for many who lived through it. 

Here are some examples of those devices that have seemingly stood the test of time. We collected these photos from different corners of the internet where people still relish the gizmos and contraptions that were a hit nearly half a century ago. 

Some of these were impressive, while others were quite quirky. Some may also make a few readers wonder how we ever lived without them. Enjoy scrolling through this time capsule!

#1 1980’s Gaming Switch

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: KloudBunny

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

#2 Ge Coffee Maker From 1987 Still Going Strong

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: desophsoph

#3 My Grandparents Still To This Day Use A 1984 Model Microwave

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: [deleted]

The early 1980s were a time of technological innovation. 1983, in particular, had a few new releases that improved people’s lives and gave a peek at what the future would look like. 

One of those innovations was the Radio Shack TRS-80 Model 100. Released in April 1983, this notebook-sized computer packed features we’d see today into one device: long battery life, address books, calendars, and a to-do list app.

#4 My 80s Computer Station

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: bouche

#5 Remember When The Kodak Disc Camera Was All The Rage?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: gizmogrl88

#6 My Dad Has An Analog Clock In His Truck Right Above The Digital Clock

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: okitay

Another notable 1983 release was the HP-150, a pioneer of touchscreen computers. While it isn’t the first of its kind, it was the first touch-controlled device sold to the public and businesses. 

The HP-150 became the last touchscreen computer Hewlett-Packard sold until 2002, when it launched the Compaq Tablet.

#7 This 200+ Page Instruction Manual For A Mouse From 1988

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: dooglax

#8 My Room As A Teen. Might As Well Have Been An 80s Museum…

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: MagicMickey2150

#9 The Floor Scooters I Remember From 80’s Elementary Pe

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: fuzzusmaximus

Computers were a hit in the 1980s because mass-market advertising first emerged that decade. According to the Computer History Museum, these devices also became available for personal use as machine costs fell. 

Celebrity endorsements also bolstered marketing efforts. Big names at the time included Bill Cosby, William Shatner, and Dick Cavett, among others.

#10 Did Anyone Catch Any Fish With Ronco’s Pocket Fisherman?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: developer_mikey

#11 Casio Pocket Television TV-30

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: NoSplit4185

#12 Recently Helped A Friend Clean Out Some Stuff, And Got To Acquire Some Things. Any Advice On What To Do With These 4?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: CumminsMovers

The toy industry was also booming in the 1980s. The Teddy Ruxpin toy bear, for one, was the world’s first animatronic toy. It had a built-in microchip that let it speak and move, much like a cartoon character. 

According to History.com, it became the best-selling toy in 1985, the year it came out. The Teddy Ruxpin went on to win the same distinction a year later, and eventually had its own animated series. 

#13 It Was A Glorious Era Where Every “High-Tech” Clock Radio Featured A Red Digital Display Bright Enough To Be Seen From Low Earth Orbit

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: MisterShipWreck

#14 Who Remembers Filling Up The Waterbed In The 70s And 80s?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: [deleted]

#15 My Dad Brought Home An Early ‘80s Fan From Work Today

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: PapaCaqu

The appeal of these old-school gadgets today goes beyond nostalgia. Most of these devices stood the test of time because of their durability, unlike much of today’s technology, which is not only harder to repair but also relies on software. 

80s gadgets may look primitive, even outdated, by today’s standards. However, one could argue that the machinery and physical engineering at the time were unmatched.

#16 Found A Sealed 1985 “Macwrite * Macpaint” Sorting Through My Dads Old Bookshelf

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: [deleted]

#17 My Friend’s Condo Has A Non-Working Intercom System From The 1980s

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: J_for_Jules

#18 Modern Computer vs. 1980’s Computer

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Soreasan

#19 My Co-Worker Still Owns And Uses A Sony Fm Walkman From The 1980’s

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: MoukinKage

#20 Now That’s An Easy Bake, Circa. 80s

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: MaddyMoon-

#21 Jerrold Remote Control – If You Had Cable TV In The 80s, Chances Are Good That You Channel Surfed With This Hardwired Beauty

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: DirkVonUmlaut

#22 For Over 30 Years, Garfield Novelty Landline Phones Have Been Continuously Washing Up Upon A 15-Mile Stretch Of A Beach In France

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: mikeyv683

#23 On This Day, In 1972, Atari Introduced Pong. What First Video Games Did You Like To Play?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Leather-Highlight150

#24

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#25 Found In My Attic

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: 666G59BuddDwyer

#26 Nissan Nrv-II (1983)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#27

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

#28 An 80’s Camcorder I Found In My Parents’ Attic. It Still Works!

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Buggy-Love

#29 80’s Fisher-Price Tape Recorder

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: nolij420

#30 Laser Discs

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Ikeamonkey8

#31 Rgb Crt Projector Circa 1979 – My Sony Kp-5000

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: AtariVideoMusic

#32 Sony Watchman Portable TV. Who Was Fortunate Enough To Have One Of These?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: n_thomas74

#33 This Is The Macintosh Portable, Apple’s First Battery-Powered Mac From 1989. It Weighs 16lbs (7.3kg), Roughly The Weight Of Six Modern MacBook Air’s

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: wowbobwow

#34 The Clapper

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328

#35

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

#36 Alcatel Telic Minitel M2 & M2+ (1988)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: bendich

#37 Technics (1982)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#38 Citroën Karin (1980)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#39 Portable Music Players In My Teenage Years

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: ComfortableTruck354

#40 1980s Tech, Still Ticking Away

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Due-Entertainment541

#41 Spotted In The Supermarket Today

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: EvilCaveBoy

#42 Who Remembers Those Tabletop Arcade Games?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: EdwardBliss

#43 Fisher-Price Walkie Talkies From The 80s, With Morse Code

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: fancy_pance

#44 I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent’s House

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Clacefe

#45 My Client Has Had This Phone Since 1980 And Still Uses It Daily

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: pee_shudder

#46 Video Chat Didn’t Happen Overnight. In 1988 This Was A Huge Breakthrough That Didn’t Seem To Catch On

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: rebelshirts

#47 The Seiko Uc-2000 Wrist Device Attached To The Other Optional Component: The Uc-2100 Dock With Qwerty Keyboard, 1984

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: TrackConsistent

#48 I Heard We Were Showing Off Our Fisher Price Gear

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: shredtilldeth

#49 Found A Completely New 80s Sinclair Zx Spectrum!

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: DivOveR

#50

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#51

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

#52

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

#53

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

#54 Found This Gravis Gamepad In A Box Of Old Broken Keyboards

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Jimmy_Jimmy_Jim_Jim_

#55 Found On My Campus In A Dumpster

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: orgerboga

#56

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: imdb

#57 Texas Instruments Business-Pro Computer (1986)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#58 Marantz Pms-6000 Turntable Boombox (1982)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#59 Is This An Original Factory Made Tps-L2 Or Is It Custom Made? I’ve Never Seen One With The Walkman Branding While Also Having The Lettering At The Top Of The Player

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: iPodVideo2005

#60 Remember Foldaway Travel Clocks 70s/80s

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Alone_Purple822

#61 Who Else Used These When Coming Into Work?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: EdwardBliss

#62 Who Remembers Playing This Game Growing Up In School ??!!

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: ComplexWrangler1346

#63 Found In The Wild Today At Walmart

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: JeepLover4Life

#64 This Is How Old I Am

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: tomhagen

#65 Who Remembers The Sony Sports Line In All Its Yellow Glory?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: EdwardBliss

#66 The Clear Craze Of The 80’s And 90’s When Everything Was Clear From Staplers, Phones And Gameboys

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Sweaty_Summer

#67 Armatron!

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Dezeko

#68

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#69

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#70

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#71

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#72

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#73

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#74

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#75

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#76

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

#77

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

#78 The Koalapad (1983) Was A Graphics Tablet Released In 1983 For The Apple II, Trs-80, Atari 8-Bit Family, Commodore 64 And PC

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Hunor_Deak

#79 Commodore Sx-64 (1983)

This $995 computer was a briefcase-size “luggable” of the Commodore 64 and is considered the first full-color portable computer

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#80 Nordmende Color Steresonic 2436 (1984)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source:  retrotechdreams

#81 Toshiba T1100 (1985)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#82 Stc Executel (1984)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: retrotechdreams

#83 Anyone Remember This?

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: FroztyJack

#84 The 80s Just Called

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: DualCay0te

#85 Having A Turbo Button And Keyboard Lock On Your PC! (80s/90s)

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: CpuJunky

#86 Children Of The Early 80s Will Remember Seeing These Everywhere

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: large-farva

#87 80s Loran Cassette Tape With Adjustable Record Tabs

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: issflareman

#88

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: Emil_Cvetanski

#89

89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Image source: RetroTechDreams

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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