89 ’80s Gadgets That Might Unlock Memories You Haven’t Thought About In Decades

Today’s digitally reliant technology is good and all, but many would argue that gadgets from decades ago had their own strong appeal. 1980s tech, for one, easily draws fascination, given how colorful the decade was for many who lived through it.
Here are some examples of those devices that have seemingly stood the test of time. We collected these photos from different corners of the internet where people still relish the gizmos and contraptions that were a hit nearly half a century ago.
Some of these were impressive, while others were quite quirky. Some may also make a few readers wonder how we ever lived without them. Enjoy scrolling through this time capsule!
#1 1980’s Gaming Switch
Image source: KloudBunny
#2 Ge Coffee Maker From 1987 Still Going Strong
Image source: desophsoph
#3 My Grandparents Still To This Day Use A 1984 Model Microwave
Image source: [deleted]
The early 1980s were a time of technological innovation. 1983, in particular, had a few new releases that improved people’s lives and gave a peek at what the future would look like.
One of those innovations was the Radio Shack TRS-80 Model 100. Released in April 1983, this notebook-sized computer packed features we’d see today into one device: long battery life, address books, calendars, and a to-do list app.
#4 My 80s Computer Station
Image source: bouche
#5 Remember When The Kodak Disc Camera Was All The Rage?
Image source: gizmogrl88
#6 My Dad Has An Analog Clock In His Truck Right Above The Digital Clock
Image source: okitay
Another notable 1983 release was the HP-150, a pioneer of touchscreen computers. While it isn’t the first of its kind, it was the first touch-controlled device sold to the public and businesses.
The HP-150 became the last touchscreen computer Hewlett-Packard sold until 2002, when it launched the Compaq Tablet.
#7 This 200+ Page Instruction Manual For A Mouse From 1988
Image source: dooglax
#8 My Room As A Teen. Might As Well Have Been An 80s Museum…
Image source: MagicMickey2150
#9 The Floor Scooters I Remember From 80’s Elementary Pe
Image source: fuzzusmaximus
Computers were a hit in the 1980s because mass-market advertising first emerged that decade. According to the Computer History Museum, these devices also became available for personal use as machine costs fell.
Celebrity endorsements also bolstered marketing efforts. Big names at the time included Bill Cosby, William Shatner, and Dick Cavett, among others.
#10 Did Anyone Catch Any Fish With Ronco’s Pocket Fisherman?
Image source: developer_mikey
#11 Casio Pocket Television TV-30
Image source: NoSplit4185
#12 Recently Helped A Friend Clean Out Some Stuff, And Got To Acquire Some Things. Any Advice On What To Do With These 4?
Image source: CumminsMovers
The toy industry was also booming in the 1980s. The Teddy Ruxpin toy bear, for one, was the world’s first animatronic toy. It had a built-in microchip that let it speak and move, much like a cartoon character.
According to History.com, it became the best-selling toy in 1985, the year it came out. The Teddy Ruxpin went on to win the same distinction a year later, and eventually had its own animated series.
#13 It Was A Glorious Era Where Every “High-Tech” Clock Radio Featured A Red Digital Display Bright Enough To Be Seen From Low Earth Orbit
Image source: MisterShipWreck
#14 Who Remembers Filling Up The Waterbed In The 70s And 80s?
Image source: [deleted]
#15 My Dad Brought Home An Early ‘80s Fan From Work Today
Image source: PapaCaqu
The appeal of these old-school gadgets today goes beyond nostalgia. Most of these devices stood the test of time because of their durability, unlike much of today’s technology, which is not only harder to repair but also relies on software.
80s gadgets may look primitive, even outdated, by today’s standards. However, one could argue that the machinery and physical engineering at the time were unmatched.
#16 Found A Sealed 1985 “Macwrite * Macpaint” Sorting Through My Dads Old Bookshelf
Image source: [deleted]
#17 My Friend’s Condo Has A Non-Working Intercom System From The 1980s
Image source: J_for_Jules
#18 Modern Computer vs. 1980’s Computer
Image source: Soreasan
#19 My Co-Worker Still Owns And Uses A Sony Fm Walkman From The 1980’s
Image source: MoukinKage
#20 Now That’s An Easy Bake, Circa. 80s
Image source: MaddyMoon-
#21 Jerrold Remote Control – If You Had Cable TV In The 80s, Chances Are Good That You Channel Surfed With This Hardwired Beauty
Image source: DirkVonUmlaut
#22 For Over 30 Years, Garfield Novelty Landline Phones Have Been Continuously Washing Up Upon A 15-Mile Stretch Of A Beach In France
Image source: mikeyv683
#23 On This Day, In 1972, Atari Introduced Pong. What First Video Games Did You Like To Play?
Image source: Leather-Highlight150
#24
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#25 Found In My Attic
Image source: 666G59BuddDwyer
#26 Nissan Nrv-II (1983)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#27
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#28 An 80’s Camcorder I Found In My Parents’ Attic. It Still Works!
Image source: Buggy-Love
#29 80’s Fisher-Price Tape Recorder
Image source: nolij420
#30 Laser Discs
Image source: Ikeamonkey8
#31 Rgb Crt Projector Circa 1979 – My Sony Kp-5000
Image source: AtariVideoMusic
#32 Sony Watchman Portable TV. Who Was Fortunate Enough To Have One Of These?
Image source: n_thomas74
#33 This Is The Macintosh Portable, Apple’s First Battery-Powered Mac From 1989. It Weighs 16lbs (7.3kg), Roughly The Weight Of Six Modern MacBook Air’s
Image source: wowbobwow
#34 The Clapper
Image source: Otherwise_Basis_6328
#35
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#36 Alcatel Telic Minitel M2 & M2+ (1988)
Image source: bendich
#37 Technics (1982)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#38 Citroën Karin (1980)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#39 Portable Music Players In My Teenage Years
Image source: ComfortableTruck354
#40 1980s Tech, Still Ticking Away
Image source: Due-Entertainment541
#41 Spotted In The Supermarket Today
Image source: EvilCaveBoy
#42 Who Remembers Those Tabletop Arcade Games?
Image source: EdwardBliss
#43 Fisher-Price Walkie Talkies From The 80s, With Morse Code
Image source: fancy_pance
#44 I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent’s House
Image source: Clacefe
#45 My Client Has Had This Phone Since 1980 And Still Uses It Daily
Image source: pee_shudder
#46 Video Chat Didn’t Happen Overnight. In 1988 This Was A Huge Breakthrough That Didn’t Seem To Catch On
Image source: rebelshirts
#47 The Seiko Uc-2000 Wrist Device Attached To The Other Optional Component: The Uc-2100 Dock With Qwerty Keyboard, 1984
Image source: TrackConsistent
#48 I Heard We Were Showing Off Our Fisher Price Gear
Image source: shredtilldeth
#49 Found A Completely New 80s Sinclair Zx Spectrum!
Image source: DivOveR
#50
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#51
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#52
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#53
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#54 Found This Gravis Gamepad In A Box Of Old Broken Keyboards
Image source: Jimmy_Jimmy_Jim_Jim_
#55 Found On My Campus In A Dumpster
Image source: orgerboga
#56
Image source: imdb
#57 Texas Instruments Business-Pro Computer (1986)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#58 Marantz Pms-6000 Turntable Boombox (1982)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#59 Is This An Original Factory Made Tps-L2 Or Is It Custom Made? I’ve Never Seen One With The Walkman Branding While Also Having The Lettering At The Top Of The Player
Image source: iPodVideo2005
#60 Remember Foldaway Travel Clocks 70s/80s
Image source: Alone_Purple822
#61 Who Else Used These When Coming Into Work?
Image source: EdwardBliss
#62 Who Remembers Playing This Game Growing Up In School ??!!
Image source: ComplexWrangler1346
#63 Found In The Wild Today At Walmart
Image source: JeepLover4Life
#64 This Is How Old I Am
Image source: tomhagen
#65 Who Remembers The Sony Sports Line In All Its Yellow Glory?
Image source: EdwardBliss
#66 The Clear Craze Of The 80’s And 90’s When Everything Was Clear From Staplers, Phones And Gameboys
Image source: Sweaty_Summer
#67 Armatron!
Image source: Dezeko
#68
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#69
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#70
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#71
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#72
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#73
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#74
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#75
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#76
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#77
Image source: RetroTechDreams
#78 The Koalapad (1983) Was A Graphics Tablet Released In 1983 For The Apple II, Trs-80, Atari 8-Bit Family, Commodore 64 And PC
Image source: Hunor_Deak
#79 Commodore Sx-64 (1983)
This $995 computer was a briefcase-size “luggable” of the Commodore 64 and is considered the first full-color portable computer
Image source: retrotechdreams
#80 Nordmende Color Steresonic 2436 (1984)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#81 Toshiba T1100 (1985)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#82 Stc Executel (1984)
Image source: retrotechdreams
#83 Anyone Remember This?
Image source: FroztyJack
#84 The 80s Just Called
Image source: DualCay0te
#85 Having A Turbo Button And Keyboard Lock On Your PC! (80s/90s)
Image source: CpuJunky
#86 Children Of The Early 80s Will Remember Seeing These Everywhere
Image source: large-farva
#87 80s Loran Cassette Tape With Adjustable Record Tabs
Image source: issflareman
#88
Image source: Emil_Cvetanski
#89
Image source: RetroTechDreams
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