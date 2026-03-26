Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

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At first glance, Arina Borevich’s tiny felted sculptures look like fantasy creatures dreamed up for a storybook. But they’re actually based on real animals: nudibranchs, a group of sea slugs known for their extraordinary colors, ruffled forms, and almost unreal-looking patterns. Based in Tbilisi, Georgia, Borevich creates these handmade wool figurines through her project, ‘Wool Creature Lab,’ turning some of the ocean’s strangest and most mesmerizing creatures into soft, palm-sized works of art. Each one is inspired by an actual species, and with roughly 3,000 described nudibranchs in the world, the artist has set herself an ambitious goal: to felt every single one of them.

What makes Borevich’s work especially charming is the contrast between subject and technique. Needle felting is a slow, hands-on process in which loose wool is repeatedly shaped and compacted using a barbed needle, allowing artists to build texture, volume, and intricate detail by hand. In Borevich’s case, that careful process is what helps capture the delicate frills, vivid markings, and playful silhouettes that make nudibranchs so fascinating in the first place. Her sculptures sit somewhere between scientific appreciation and pure whimsy, introducing viewers to marine life they may never have heard of while also celebrating the tactile beauty of handmade craft.

Let us know which of these colorful sea creatures is your favorite, and, of course, check out Arina’s work on her Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | woolcreaturelab.com

#1 “Glaucus Atlanticus”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#2 “Cyerce Antillensis”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#3 “Goniobranchus Fidelis”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#4 “Phestilla Melanobrachia”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#5 “Okenia Rosacea”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#6 “Thecacera Pacifica”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#7 “Hypselodoris Kaname”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#8 “Nembrotha Yonowae”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#9 “Flabellina Iodinea”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#10 “Plakobranchus Noctisstellatus”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#11 “Felimare Kempfi”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#12 “Felimida Luteorosea”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#13 “Costasiella Kuroshimae”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#14 “Hermissenda Crassicornis”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#15 “Siphopteron Michaeli”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#16 “Cerberilla Potiguara”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#17 “Coryphellina Rubrolineata”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#18 “Elypsia Crispata (Blue)”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#19 “Doto Greenamyeri”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#20 “Elysia Chlorotica”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#21 “Halgerda Batangas”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#22 “Jorunna Funebris”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#23 “Hypselodoris Tryoni”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#24 “Chelidonura Hirundinina”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#25 “Tenellia Sobigae”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#26 “Phyllidia Varicosa”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#27 “Hallaxa Hileenae”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#28 “Hypselodoris Imperialis”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#29 “Felimare Picta”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#30 “Acanthodoris Lutea”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#31 “Chromodoris Lochi”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#32 “Cadlinella Ornatissima”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#33 “Elysia Clarki”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

#34 “Nembrotha Cristata”

Artist Creates Adorable Felted Figurines Inspired By Colorful Sea Slug Species (34 Pics)

Image source: Wool Creature Lab

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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