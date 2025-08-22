This Photographer Captures The Abstract Poetry Hidden In Reality (48 Pics)

Today we’d like to introduce you to the work of Willie Koh, a photographer formally trained in both architecture and film – two disciplines that continue to shape the way he sees and frames the world. As he explained to Bored Panda, he is fascinated by “how the language of cinema, architecture and literature can intersect in the realms of the photographic image,” often uncovering beauty and mystery within those intersections.

Willie describes his process as deeply emotional and instinctive, leaning toward the cinematic and abstract. “It could be as simple as a human gesture, or an accidental glint of light, or just simply a different way to re-look at things around us,” he shares. What drives him most is not literal meaning, but the “emotional frequency” of a place or moment – something he hopes will resonate with viewers long after the photograph is taken.

Koh also reflected on how “Our images possess a wisdom beyond our immediate understanding,” believing that their truths often reveal themselves only later. In this way, the photographer becomes a medium through which reality quietly unfolds.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Willie’s poetic and thought-provoking photographs.

More info: williekoh.com | Instagram

#1

Image source: willie.koh_

#2

Image source: willie.koh_

#3

Image source: willie.koh_

#4

Image source: willie.koh_

#5

Image source: willie.koh_

#6

Image source: willie.koh_

#7

Image source: willie.koh_

#8

Image source: willie.koh_

#9

Image source: willie.koh_

#10

Image source: willie.koh_

#11

Image source: willie.koh_

#12

Image source: willie.koh_

#13

Image source: willie.koh_

#14

Image source: willie.koh_

#15

Image source: willie.koh_

#16

Image source: willie.koh_

#17

Image source: willie.koh_

#18

Image source: willie.koh_

#19

Image source: willie.koh_

#20

Image source: willie.koh_

#21

Image source: willie.koh_

#22

Image source: willie.koh_

#23

Image source: willie.koh_

#24

Image source: willie.koh_

#25

Image source: willie.koh_

#26

Image source: willie.koh_

#27

Image source: willie.koh_

#28

Image source: willie.koh_

#29

Image source: willie.koh_

#30

Image source: willie.koh_

#31

Image source: willie.koh_

#32

Image source: willie.koh_

#33

Image source: willie.koh_

#34

Image source: willie.koh_

#35

Image source: willie.koh_

#36

Image source: willie.koh_

#37

Image source: willie.koh_

#38

Image source: willie.koh_

#39

Image source: willie.koh_

#40

Image source: willie.koh_

#41

Image source: willie.koh_

#42

Image source: willie.koh_

#43

Image source: willie.koh_

#44

Image source: willie.koh_

#45

Image source: willie.koh_

#46

Image source: willie.koh_

#47

Image source: willie.koh_

#48

Image source: willie.koh_

