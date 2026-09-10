The Internet Is Still Going Strong And Is Serving You These 67 Hilarious Photos

Between non-stop political drama and new sanctions, scrolling through your feed can feel a bit exhausting. But if there’s one thing the internet is good at, it’s turning chaos into comedy.
People are always finding fresh ways to keep the humor alive — whether it’s poking fun at the absolute nightmare of finding a job in this market or just sharing a ridiculous picture of a cat with a slice of bread on its head.
That’s why we at Bored Panda have put together a collection of hilarious posts that perfectly capture today’s zeitgeist. These pictures highlight all the strange quirks, trends, and real-world annoyances in a way that will make you smile.
Consider this the perfect aperitif to boost your mood and start your day off right.
#1 Seen At A Local Restaurant
Image source: TheGraper58
#2 Threw My Xxl Mousepad Into The Wash And Came Back To Find This
Image source: Colon_Feral
#3 The Dark Paw
Image source: Shadowfox1992
When we scroll through a busy feed, a good joke often cuts right through the daily information overload and grabs our attention.
That’s because laughing actually triggers a rush of endorphins — the brain’s natural feel-good chemicals. These quick bursts of joy instantly melt away stress, leaving us feeling a little happier and much more at ease.
#4 Compliant
Image source: Mikadook
#5 Couldn’t Find My Other Slipper For Half An Hour
Image source: e_n_k_r_a_t_e_i_a
#6 Macgyver Would Be Proud
Image source: anonymous
Another reason we can’t get enough of these memes is that they act as a universal language.
Recent research shows that sharing memes acts as a form of collective coping, helping us process difficult news, lower our anxiety, and connect with others during tough times. Laughing together disarms us, lowers our guard, and makes heavy topics feel a lot easier to digest.
Psychologist Dr. Rod Martin, who has studied humor and mental health extensively, explains that it also acts as a crucial coping mechanism.
“People who have more of a sense of humor are better able to cope with stress and therefore are less adversely affected by it,” he says.
#7 Bobblehead
Image source: anonymous
#8 He Possesses The Power Of Thor
Image source: anonymous
#9 First Team All-Defense
Image source: anonymous
The effect goes beyond mood. Laughter triggers real changes in the body, not just the mind. A review of studies found that laughter interventions significantly decreased cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone.
Even a single laughing session made a measurable difference. So a few minutes spent on a funny screenshot does more than pass the time. It gives the nervous system a small, much-needed reset.
#10 Mad Lad
Image source: anonymous
#11 The Most Common Kitchen Accident
Image source: anonymous
#12 Impeccable Form
Image source: anonymous
When times get especially hectic, the meme machine goes into overdrive.
“You get an upsurge in meme production when people are particularly intense about their feelings and their thoughts about what’s going on at the time,” says Dr. Richard Clay, a professor of Digital Cultures at Newcastle University.
“It’s a kind of steam valve that releases the pressure and the tension and allows people to calm down. That’s what satirical humor has always done. In 50 years’ time historians will be looking at the memes that were being produced during Brexit or the Trump campaign and they’ll be using it as evidence to give us an insight into how people thought about these struggles at the time.”
#13 Ah Yes, A Fish In Its Natural Habitat
Image source: anonymous
#14 Is This A Black Mirror Episode?
Image source: anonymous
#15
Image source: anonymous
A survey found that Gen Z and Millennials use abstract visuals as emotional shorthand to stay connected without the pressure of actual small talk. In fact, frequent meme use is linked to stronger intimacy and better relationship maintenance.
On average, internet users in the US spend about 2 hours and 20–24 minutes a day on social media, including browsing memes, funny pics, videos, and feeds.
A study by Statista Research Department found that 75% of individuals aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily.
Another survey found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.
#16
Image source: anonymous
#17
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#18
Image source: anonymous
The reason why the visual memes in this list work so well is that our minds are built to handle visual data at lightning speed. Research from MIT shows that the brain can process and identify meaningful details in an entire image in as little as 13 milliseconds.
That means before you’ve even finished reading a news headline, your brain has already processed a meme, gotten the joke, and rewarded you with a quick hit of joy.
#19
Image source: anonymous
#20
Image source: anonymous
#21 This Notice Board Has A Notice On It About A New Notice Board
Image source: lujodobojo
In the end, the jokes that stick are the ones that feel universal.
A meme about the struggle of getting out of bed on Monday mornings goes viral because many people share the experience.
The same thing happens when a post pokes fun at opening the fridge five times in an hour, secretly hoping new food has magically appeared. We laugh because we realize we aren’t the only ones doing these weird things.
Which meme on this list called out to you the most? Drop a comment, share your favorite with a friend, and keep the good vibes going.
#22 Any Funny Cat Pics Or Oc?
Image source: yea_I_use_ts_app
#23 This Old Man From Japan Likes To Take Pictures Of His Two Cats Near Beautiful Places, But In Many Pictures There Must Be A Scene Where They Are Scratching Each Other
Image source: k4kimuveeasian
#24 He’s A Growing Boy
Image source: anonymous
#25 A Feud Going Back Centuries
Image source: anonymous
#26 Terrifying
Image source: anonymous
#27 Radical
Image source: anonymous
#28 Tony Hawk Is Trying Something New
Image source: anonymous
#29 So That’s How It Works
Image source: anonymous
#30 A Modern Day Romeo And Juliet
Image source: anonymous
#31 I’m Sorry
Image source: anonymous
#32 Yum
Image source: anonymous
#33
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#34
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#35
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#36
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#37
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#38
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#39
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#40
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#41
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#42
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#43
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#44
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#45
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#46
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#47
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#48
Image source: TrueSheila
#49 Worst Pirate
Image source: pcm-42067
#50 Surrealistic Clock In Real Life
Image source: Dictsaurus
#51 Where The Hell Else Am I Supposed To Go???
Image source: Ihavenousernamehere2
#52 Homeless Guy’s Sign Made Me Laugh Harder Than It Should Have 😂
Image source: Valuable_Hold_7718
#53 Cat Heading Out On A Road Trip
Image source: Acceptable-Wind-7332
#54 I Asked My Boss For A New Mousepad
Image source: SweetsourNostradamus
#55 In 2019, A Virginia Police Officer Learned That Local Children Were Afraid Of Police, So Instead Of Simply Leaving After A Call, He Sat Down On The Sidewalk To Play Dolls And Draw With Them. The Children Later Began Calling Him Their “Superhero”
Image source: Ashish_ank
#56
Image source: anonymous
#57
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#58
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#59
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#60
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#61
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#62
Image source: Ultimate_Umau
#63 😂
Image source: Spiritual-Pudding-70
#64 My Friend Reading His Book Has Had His Face Replaced By Garth Marenghi
Image source: izzy-springbolt
#65 My Seaweed Is Missing An Expiration Date
Image source: lightning847
#66 My Local DMV Office Has This Giant Stuffed Bear Behind The Counter
Image source: ADistractingBox
#67 Suffer
Image source: not_nerz
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