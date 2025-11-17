I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

As a kid, I was a voracious reader. Books were my escape, and I especially enjoyed reading about characters (the female protagonists were always fascinating) who were young like me and became the heroines or heroes of their own stories. Through these incredible literary adventures, I was able to explore worlds very different from my own.
Now that I’m an adult, I look back fondly on those exciting moments in literature that have remained with me until today.
Here are some of the AI-generated images from my newest digital collection entitled: “Once Upon A Cyberpunk Time…” I hope that you enjoy these popular literary icons’ “Millennium Makeovers” as much as I did creating them!
#1 “Red Riding Hood” From The Fairytale “Little Red Riding Hood”
#2 “Mowgli” From “The Jungle Book”
#3 “Alice” From “Alice In Wonderland”
#4 “Dorothy Gale” And “Toto” From “The Wizard Of Oz”
#5 “Charlie Bucket” From The Book “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory”
#6 “Huckleberry Finn” From The Book “The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn”
#7 “Hansel And Gretel” From The Fairytale “Hansel & Gretel”
#8 “Pollyanna” From The Book “Pollyanna”
#9 “Jack” From The Fairytale “Jack And The Beanstalk”
#10 “Peter Pan” And “Wendy Darling” From The Book “Peter Pan”
#11 “Harriet M. Welsch” From The Book “Harriet The Spy”
#12 “Curious George” From The “Curious George” Book Series
#13 “The Boy”/“Son” And “Sounder” From The Book “Sounder”
