I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

by

As a kid, I was a voracious reader. Books were my escape, and I especially enjoyed reading about characters (the female protagonists were always fascinating) who were young like me and became the heroines or heroes of their own stories. Through these incredible literary adventures, I was able to explore worlds very different from my own.

Now that I’m an adult, I look back fondly on those exciting moments in literature that have remained with me until today.

Here are some of the AI-generated images from my newest digital collection entitled: “Once Upon A Cyberpunk Time…” I hope that you enjoy these popular literary icons’ “Millennium Makeovers” as much as I did creating them!

#1 “Red Riding Hood” From The Fairytale “Little Red Riding Hood”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#2 “Mowgli” From “The Jungle Book”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#3 “Alice” From “Alice In Wonderland”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#4 “Dorothy Gale” And “Toto” From “The Wizard Of Oz”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#5 “Charlie Bucket” From The Book “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#6 “Huckleberry Finn” From The Book “The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#7 “Hansel And Gretel” From The Fairytale “Hansel & Gretel”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#8 “Pollyanna” From The Book “Pollyanna”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#9 “Jack” From The Fairytale “Jack And The Beanstalk”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#10 “Peter Pan” And “Wendy Darling” From The Book “Peter Pan”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#11 “Harriet M. Welsch” From The Book “Harriet The Spy”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#12 “Curious George” From The “Curious George” Book Series

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

#13 “The Boy”/“Son” And “Sounder” From The Book “Sounder”

I Used AI To Turn Your Most Memorable Children’s Literary Characters Into Cyberpunk Millennials (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Exploring History”: 115 Rare And Powerful Photos From Our Past
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
5 Best Shows like Mayans M.C.
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2022
Guillermo Diaz: From ‘Half Baked’ Scarface to ‘Scandal’ Star
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2017
67 Old Colorized Photos Reveal The Life Of Russian People Between 1900-1965
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
24 Photos Showcasing London’s Mood After The Queen’s Passing, By Paul Harrison
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Create Your Own Jurassic Park With Dinosaurs As Plant Holders
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.