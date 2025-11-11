Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup

by

Do you ever feel like the world is barking too much? Well, now, thanks to Japanese designer Mao Yamamoto, all that noise can be stopped by tiny dogs!

The accessories named Mimi Pet Earplugs belong to the brand “+d”. The colorful pets allow you to enjoy you time in quiet and piece. But, when plugged into ears, they also create an illusion of long bodies, so they look like actual dachshunds!

So.. who wants to let the dogs out? You can get your quiet guardians here for 1,296 yen (about 11.30 US dollars).

More info: koncent.jp

Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup
Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup
Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup
Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup
Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup
Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Badass Dog Hanging Out In A Van Sparks A Hilarious Photoshop Battle (32 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Big Brother USA Recap (Sunday 7/11)
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2010
The Comic Writer for She-Hulk Claims that the Disney+ Version is Accurate
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2023
The Wacky History of one of the Internet’s First Viral Videos
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2018
Is Freaky Friday 2 Necessary?
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2025
How To Make Poop Emoji Marshmallows With This Funny Recipe
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.