Dog-Shaped Earplugs That Look Like A Really Long Wiener Pup

Do you ever feel like the world is barking too much? Well, now, thanks to Japanese designer Mao Yamamoto, all that noise can be stopped by tiny dogs!
The accessories named Mimi Pet Earplugs belong to the brand “+d”. The colorful pets allow you to enjoy you time in quiet and piece. But, when plugged into ears, they also create an illusion of long bodies, so they look like actual dachshunds!
So.. who wants to let the dogs out? You can get your quiet guardians here for 1,296 yen (about 11.30 US dollars).
More info: koncent.jp
