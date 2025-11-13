Quiz – Do You Know Your Romance Movies?

Some love stories of cinema stand the test of time. These classics span sub-genres from rom-coms to dramas to musicals, and the stories, cast, and (in some cases) musical numbers, keep us coming back for more of the feels.
As an ode to the genre that inspires many a bouquet, UK florists FloraQueen commissioned striking minimalist illustrations of iconic scenes from a range of different romance films.
Think you know your classic romance movies? See if you can pick out these ones from just one scene!
Answers and more illustrations can be found on their site below:
More info: floraqueen.com
#1 “Why Can’t I Quit You?”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
#2 “I’ll Never Let Go!”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
#3 “He Don’t Eat No Meat!? That’s Ok, I Make Lamb”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
#4 “I’ll Have What She’s Having”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
#5 “Tell Me Bout It Stud”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
#6 “I Hate The Way I Don’t Hate You. Not Even Close, Not Even A Little Bit, Not Even At All”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
#7 “He Is The Cheese To My Macaroni”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
#8 “We’ll Always Have Paris”
Image source: Romantic Movie Moments
Follow Us