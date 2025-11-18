“A Wedding Present In 1908”: 30 Folks Who Still Use The Same Appliance Years Later

Some might already be familiar with X user imgrandsure’s post that states that being an adult means spending an unexpected 30 pounds every few days, no matter how you plan, budget or prepare for the future. So it’s always nice to have a few things that are just dependable in your day to day life.
Someone asked people to share the oldest utensil or home appliance they still keep around and use, so netizens listed the various things they still employed at home. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section below.
#1
I have a metal rotary cheese grater that still works perfectly – I’ve tried to replace it with newer ones, but the flimsy plastic ones just don’t cut it. I’m not sure how old it is but it was a gift from my great granny’s kitchen and I believe she got it in France in the 40’s or 50’s. Sturdiest thing in my kitchen.
Image source: MonsteraMama
#2
A measuring spoon from the 40s or 50s.
Image source: HTRK74JR, HTRK74JR
#3
My hairdryer is a Christmas gift from 1992. Still works fine after 32 years.
Image source: Pascha, anonymous
#4
I have a sugar storage jar, it’s a big jar with a metal screw on lid from DH great Grandmothers house from the 1920’s.
Image source: ViciousCurrentBun, dilabop
#5
I have a hand held mixer which I think may have been a wedding present to my parents almost 50 years ago.
Image source: chicha3maddy, chicha3maddy
#6
When my Nana died, she didn’t leave much. She was very minimalist in life. I inherited her dessert dishes, they were bought circa 1930 and they are used at least weekly, with fond memories of Nana and her stewed apple and custard.
Image source: CoolStoryBra
#7
I occasionally use a pair of wine glasses that were part of a set given to my grandparents for their wedding in 1891.
In everyday use is my tea caddy which they bought as a souvenir of the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley in 1924. The exhibition hall became the first Wembley Stadium
Image source: McDamsel, McDamsel
#8
My granddads carving set, must be around 40 + years old??? Only comes out at Christmas time though lol. Also have an electric tin opener that I brought 25 years ago
Image source: shellyleppard, citationstillneeded
#9
I have my MIL’s Kenwood Chef. It is too heavy for her to lift and the button to open it requires quite a bit of finger strength. She got it when she married so it’s about 55 years old. I could probably mix concrete in it.
Image source: PinkPrincess010
#10
I have a Kenwood mixer bought 36 years ago that I use weekly. Lost some parts but I never used those bits.
I have a kitchen knife that I bought for £1.50 from a market stall 35 years ago. It’s still my favourite knife, weight of it, feel of it, despite buying many kitchen knives over the years, expensive ones too. I use it daily and sharpen it maybe once a year.
Image source: Nummnutzcracker, Nummnutzcracker
#11
We’re still using the Viners stainless steel cutlery that we received as a wedding present 46 years ago.
Also still using the Pyrex mixing bowls and earthenware casserole dishes that I bought when we were first married and a couple of tea towels that were wedding presents.
Image source: ouesbubo, ouesbubo
#12
My grandmothers singer sewing machine. It’s from 1923 and great condition. She was teenage seamstress in 1920s London house of Elliott style. I have fairly basic level of skill so don’t need anything more fancy.
Image source: jsabo
#13
A breville toastie maker and a slow cooker that both belonged to my nan
The slow cooker has an on off switch and that’s it!
Image source: rachf87
#14
Kenwood Chef, wedding present in 1990. Still works. Also have my gran’s bread knife.
Image source: jesperjames, jesperjames
#15
My mums vegetable peeler – it’s about 50 years old. Never come across a better one.
Image source: ivanoski-007, ivanoski-007
#16
I have a wooden rolling pin that Dad made for my Mum just before they got married in 1969. She passed it on to me because she inherited my GMs glass one that had been my GGM’s. It’s fab, it is hollow with a little bung in the end so you can fill it with ice to roll pastry. It must be 100+ years old. We keep our rolling pins a long time in our family!
Image source: swingby2019
#17
Tumble dryer. We got it in 1995 . Still working and we use it regularly. I think it cost about £90 .
Image source: Justinschmustin, Justinschmustin
#18
I have a set of three Pyrex mixing bowls that my Gran bought in the early 70s. She gave them to me when I moved into a student house in 1985.
Still as good as new and in regular use.
Image source: PussGirl
#19
I have enamel dishes from my granny, at least 60 years old!
Image source: IronPuzzleheaded611, IronPuzzleheaded611
#20
30yo food processor is, I think, older than undated washing machine for grandparents, but that is certainly over 25 years.
Image source: theillustratedlife, theillustratedlife
#21
Our Kenwood chef is 50 years old. DH has just repaired it! We have some of my Grandma’s ‘best china’ which is older, but it isn’t used very often.
Image source: LopsidedLobster2
#22
I have a bread knife I bought second hand in my student days which must be thirty years old. My toaster is about 20 years old.
Image source: candlewhickgreen , Felicity Tai
#23
My Granny’s teak bread board. She was born in 19th century but I’m not sure how old it is.
Image source: NoodleSolitaire
#24
A K-tel brush-o-matic clothes brush from 1974. Still as good as new.
Image source: OddityOddityOdd, Black Horse Games & Collectibles
#25
I have a couple of saucepans that were my nans and they’re about sixty years old now, I think they’re stainless steel or aluminium and still going strong
Image source: cantonbecker, cantonbecker
#26
I’ve got my parent’s tumble dryer they purchased about 35 years ago.
Dries a load in about 40 minutes, so when I hear of new ones taking hours and hours I just stick with this one.
Image source: HeyItsGage
#27
Our house still has the original 1962 hot water cylinder. I have a 35yo plastic comb. I had to throw out a 29yo clock-radio last year.
Image source: bakerco, bakerco
#28
Our carving knife and fork was a wedding present, so 47 years old. I remember being very excited at getting a rather strange looking, expensive new vacuum cleaner, from a new company known for making wheelbarrows, called Dyson. Tge original DC1 cist a small fortune, but it is still going strong. It is relegated to the garage and DH uses it for cleaning the inside of the car, but it has better suction than the new rechargeable one I use. Just checked, they were launched in 1993 so that would make it 30 years old ish.
Image source: macros1980
#29
Probably not the oldest, but I’m very fond of the small kitchen knife I have that I bought in a pound shop as a set of 10 about 35 years ago.
It had a sticker on it that said “similar to as seen on TV” and my boyfriend at the time correctly guessed that I only really bought them because the sticker made me laugh. 😂
But, 35 years later, one of my 10p knives has survived multiple moves, and is genuinely my favourite kitchen knife as it’s just the right size for my hand.
Image source: xchocolope
#30
Grandparents’ canteen of cutlery, circa, 1934! Similarly grannie’s enamel pie dishes.
Oh and a set of saucepans that were a wedding present in 1991.
Image source: ConstructionPuzzled6
