Parents Worried About “Nose Cover” Trend That Teens Are Using In Photos, Experts Reveal The Reason

Teenagers never seem to run out of ways to worry their parents. Gen Z’s newest? The “nose cover,” which has prompted speculation from secret symbols to concerns about bullying.
The phenomenon went viral after Venezuela and Valentino Fury, daughter and niece of boxer Tyson Fury, were captured in family photos posted on Paris Fury’s Instagram account holding their hands over their noses and obscuring their faces. However, other parents soon noticed their kids doing the same thing.
Michelle Harris revealed to The Sun that her 13-year-old son’s insistence on the nose cover made her worried he was being teased for his appearance. “After several attempts to snatch the perfect Christmas family photo, I turned to my teen and finally asked him, ‘Why? Is everything OK? Are you being bullied?’” she said.
Her son’s response was revealing. “No, but I will be if you post pictures of me online without my consent!” He went on to explain that teens don’t want to be caught “slipping” in photos that their peers could later find online and use to ridicule them.
Some social media commenters have suggested the trend is disrespectful to parents trying to get a good family photo, but most have recognized the digitized world Gen Z faces, one older generations might not understand. “Back in the day, paper photos were seen by a limited audience,” one person wrote. “Today free digital photos get published globally instantly. No wonder self-conscious teens try to maintain some privacy and control.”
Experts have shared similar sentiments. Far from disrespectful, parenting author Amanda Jenner considers the nose cover a valid way for teens to safeguard their identities. In an interview with The Sun, she stated: “It’s important to remember that this phase is a normal part of growing up, where seeking independence and establishing personal boundaries are key developmental milestones.”
Founder of the motherhood social-media app Carol similarly reiterated that the nose cover is an important symbol of autonomy. “Teenagers withdrawing their consent to appear in family photos reflects their growing desire for privacy and control over their personal image. As they develop their own identity, teenagers often become more self-conscious and sensitive about how they are perceived, especially on social media where these photos might be shared.”
As for Michelle Harris, the conversation with her son has made her rethink some of her assumptions as a parent and member of an older generation. “As parents we want to capture it all,” she said. “Their first step, every tooth, the braces, the spots and then we proudly post in our online social circles mindlessly without stopping to think how damaging this can be to our youngsters within their own online social groups.”
Harris isn’t worried her son is getting bullied anymore, but she is sure to be more careful when posting photos of him online. Specifically, she believes “we should be asking our teenagers for their consent and making negotiations about what we can and can’t post.”
“After all, I wouldn’t feel comfortable about a spotty photo of me being shared online either — would you?”
