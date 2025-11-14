Ukrainian Artist Creates Felted Dragons To Make Your Home Cosy (15 Pics)

Some wool, a needle, and 172,800 seconds of meticulous work – this is what the artist needs to create a gorgeous dragon. Combining the needed craftsmanship and love for magical creatures, handicrafter Alena Pogrebniak makes figurines that are nice to feel and look at. These dragons are so detailed, you suddenly wish they were real.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
