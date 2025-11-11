No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

Hello, pandas! My name is Rita and here is my story:
I got the idea to craft dreamcatchers just a couple of months ago. I was browsing Instagram, going through all those pretty snaps with bohemian and hippie interiors when I got jealous and inspired. Then I simply googled “how to make a dreamcatcher” and that was it!
I grabbed all supplies needed and made the first dreamcatcher for my bedroom, then another for my home office, one for my mom and one for my son. I loved them a lot, thus, I decided that other people might like them too. Here’s how Mermaid dreamcacher was born and put on Etsy. I sold it in a week and had to ship it to Australia! I believed this was a good start for me, therefore, I keep on creating more dreamcatchers everyday.
More info: icatchurdream.etsy.com
Candylicious
Mermaid dreamcatcher
Widow got diamonds
The peach
Arabica
Amber Heart
Roses Plum
