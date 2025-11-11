No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

by

Hello, pandas! My name is Rita and here is my story:

I got the idea to craft dreamcatchers just a couple of months ago. I was browsing Instagram, going through all those pretty snaps with bohemian and hippie interiors when I got jealous and inspired. Then I simply googled “how to make a dreamcatcher” and that was it!

I grabbed all supplies needed and made the first dreamcatcher for my bedroom, then another for my home office, one for my mom and one for my son. I loved them a lot, thus, I decided that other people might like them too. Here’s how Mermaid dreamcacher was born and put on Etsy. I sold it in a week and had to ship it to Australia! I believed this was a good start for me, therefore, I keep on creating more dreamcatchers everyday.

More info: icatchurdream.etsy.com

Candylicious

No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

Mermaid dreamcatcher

No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

Widow got diamonds

No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

The peach

No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

Arabica

No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

Amber Heart

No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

Roses Plum

No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers
No More Nightmares: I Handcraft Beautiful Dreamcatchers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 25-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Bubba-McDaniel-TUF
The Ultimate Fighter Season 17 Finale Review
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2013
First Look of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2022
After Their 12-year-old Daughter Passed Away, Parents Find The Letter She Wrote To Her Future Self
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Diane Lane Joins Amazon’s The Romanoffs
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2017
Boy Transforms Into a Spitting Image of Nicki Minaj On Live Television
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.