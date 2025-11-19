Annoying Things About Work Poll: Share Your Views On These 20 Things People Find To Be The Most Annoying About Work

Some people love their jobs, and some people hate them, but even the people who love their jobs find some things very annoying, and the annoying things are usually acknowledged globally. People on Facebook have shared what they think are the most annoying things about work, and now you can vote on their opinions whether you agree with them or not. From endless meetings to broken coffee machines, this poll is all about the most annoying things at work.
Time to place your votes!
#1 Long Meetings That Should Have Been E-Mails
Image source: facebook.com
#2 Coworkers Who Don’t Work
Image source: facebook.com
#3 Tons Of Responsibilities, But Mediocre Pay & No Benefits
Image source: facebook.com
#4 That You’re Dust In The Universe, But You Have To Keep Busy & Go To Work To Make A Living
Image source: facebook.com
#5 Waking Up Every Morning
Image source: facebook.com
#6 The Broken Coffee Machine
Image source: facebook.com
#7 Being Told What To Do Even Though You Know The Job Inside Out
Image source: facebook.com
#8 Stinky Breaths Of Colleagues
Image source: facebook.com
#9 Settling For Your Job Because Of Your Fear Of Change
Image source: facebook.com
#10 People, Especially Chatty People
Image source: facebook.com
#11 Standing Or Sitting For Hours
Image source: facebook.com
#12 Knowing That You’ll Be Working Again Tomorrow
Image source: facebook.com
#13 Having To Wait For Years To Retire
Image source: facebook.com
#14 People Gossip About Anything And Everything
Image source: facebook.com
#15 People Humming/Talking Loudly
Image source: facebook.com
#16 The Commute On The Way To Work
Image source: facebook.com
#17 Working With People Who Know Nothing About What They’re Doing
Image source: facebook.com
#18 The Better You Work, The More Work You Get Instead Of A Raise
Image source: facebook.com
#19 Trying To Stay Professional While Dealing With Difficult People/Situations
Image source: facebook.com
#20 Work/Life Balance
Image source: facebook.com
#21 People Who Have Smelly Lunches In The Workplace
Image source: facebook.com
