Annoying Things About Work Poll: Share Your Views On These 20 Things People Find To Be The Most Annoying About Work

Some people love their jobs, and some people hate them, but even the people who love their jobs find some things very annoying, and the annoying things are usually acknowledged globally. People on Facebook have shared what they think are the most annoying things about work, and now you can vote on their opinions whether you agree with them or not. From endless meetings to broken coffee machines, this poll is all about the most annoying things at work.

#1 Long Meetings That Should Have Been E-Mails

#2 Coworkers Who Don’t Work

#3 Tons Of Responsibilities, But Mediocre Pay & No Benefits

#4 That You’re Dust In The Universe, But You Have To Keep Busy & Go To Work To Make A Living

#5 Waking Up Every Morning

#6 The Broken Coffee Machine

#7 Being Told What To Do Even Though You Know The Job Inside Out

#8 Stinky Breaths Of Colleagues

#9 Settling For Your Job Because Of Your Fear Of Change

#10 People, Especially Chatty People

#11 Standing Or Sitting For Hours

#12 Knowing That You’ll Be Working Again Tomorrow

#13 Having To Wait For Years To Retire

#14 People Gossip About Anything And Everything

#15 People Humming/Talking Loudly

#16 The Commute On The Way To Work

#17 Working With People Who Know Nothing About What They’re Doing

#18 The Better You Work, The More Work You Get Instead Of A Raise

#19 Trying To Stay Professional While Dealing With Difficult People/Situations

#20 Work/Life Balance

#21 People Who Have Smelly Lunches In The Workplace

Patrick Penrose
