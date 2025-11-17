45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

by

It seems that scammers are getting more elaborate to trick people out of their money every single day. From phishing emails to copycat websites, from romance scams to fake charities, there seems to be endless schemes to trick clueless folks into giving up their cash.

Sometimes, however, targeted folks are not as clueless as the scammers like to believe. On the contrary, sometimes vigilant people are aware of the tricks a scammer is playing on them and they serve them a sweet taste of their own medicine.

Below we wrapped up a collection of posts that show scammers getting owned, caught red-handed and given a well-deserved cold shower.

After you’re done scrolling through this article, make sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous feature with more scammers who got served a lesson and ended up regretting their nasty deeds.

#1 Scam Text Message. Tricking Them With Cat Facts!

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: dravack

#2 Whatsapp Scam, I Don’t Know Why They Didn’t Respond?

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: aloofwatermelon

#3 Learn The Script, Break The Script

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: SVCLIII

#4 Message I Got From My “Grandma” A While Ago

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: TheOneFreeMan002

#5 Well That Escalated Quickly (Common Whatsapp Scam That I Have Been Getting)

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: afunzombie

#6 I Used To Live In Los Angeles

I’ve never owned a house. I get these texts ALL THE TIME! I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I’ve started replying in ways that make me giggle.

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: sniperwolfjob

#7 Meatball

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: reddit.com

#8 My Dog Has Been Missing For A Week And Some Sick Bastard Pulled This Bs

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: houseofLEAVEPLEASE

#9 Someone Pretending To Be The Chair Of My Department Tried To Scam Me. Did I Do This Right?

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: DorsaAmir

#10 Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: W0lfhatK1d

#11 Very Well Thought Out Scam

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: DeaDra17

#12 I Think I Have Come On Too Strong

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: burlybuhda

#13 I Was Surprised To Get A Message From A High School Friend’s Father

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: blackcav

#14 Bot

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: bridgerberdel

#15 At Least He Admitted It

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: ForgottenLoreInAutum

#16 Special Item For Ebay Scammers

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Ah Yes The Tinder Scam

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: SeamedAphid91, twitter.com

#18 A Bot Love Story

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: PlumFabulous

#19 This One Made Me Laugh

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: desenagrator44

#20 The Heavenly Scam

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: sha_bcgimao

#21 Nice Try Buckaroo

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: MikeHoncho8008

#22 Facebook Is Full Of Scam Giveaways And Fake Profiles Commenting On Them

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Skyward_Shadow

#23 Facebook Powerbal Scam

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: PenguinOntheRoad

#24 Say Potato

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: GuCoice

#25 Just Glad To See My BF Has A Good Head On His Shoulders

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: foxliver

#26 Trust Me Bro

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Alexpromise1

#27 At Least Theyre Honest

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: EudeDev

#28 An Old Co-Worker Messaged Me. Got Blocked Lol

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: ShadowsWandering

#29 Some Number Texted Me, Said He Was An FBI Agent, And He Sent Me A Picture Of His Id

I image searched the pic if his ID, and turns out it was photoshopped version of a movie prop, the guy on his ID picture is Michael Peña. He didn’t even try.

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: BeliyNegir

#30 When You’re An Online Veteran

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: GallowBoob

#31 Sorry, I Don’t Trust You. Not By That Logic

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: intergalactic_em

#32 My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client”

And send the codes on the back to somebody named Danny. I tracked their IP address to Enugu, Nigeria and sent this to the number.

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Folkin_Giant

#33 I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: The-OG-cheese

#34 I Finally Got One

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Anonymous_mysteries

#35 I Gave This Scammer The Phone Number Of The Nypd

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: LeeScambait

#36 I Can Tell He’s “Seriously”

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Stoneman1979

#37 Ah Yes, The Negotiator

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: iluvmyswamp

#38 Somebody Didn’t Go To Scamming School

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Casually Dealing With Scammers

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Baradox3

#40 I Thought I Was Worth A Bit More Lol

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Pumpkin__Butt

#41 Hot Bot But Not The Smartest

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: Punishtube

#42 Bs Scammer Gets Called Out By Comedian

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: zephsoph

#43 I Finally Received One Of These! I Feel Like A Full Member Of Society Now

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: baramobacka

#44 This One Has Just Given Up And Gone For The Direct Approach

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: reddit.com

#45 If You’re Going To Try And Scam Me, The Least You Could Do Is Spell “Please” Right

45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

Image source: flameguy4500

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lucifer
Common Ground: Lucifer, The Mentalist and Castle
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2016
The 10 Most Tragic Grey’s Anatomy Deaths in the Shows History
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2019
I Turned My Methods Of Coping With Anxiety Into 8 Humourous Hand-Drawn Self-Care Comic Strips
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Netizens Are Cracking Up At This Guy’s Story Exposing His Wife Being Slow While Picking Fast Food
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Good Wife Episode 7 Photo Preview- Anatomy of a Joke
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2009
75 Times Careless Online Shopping Backfired In The Most Hilarious Ways (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.