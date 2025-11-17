45 Satisfying Posts That Show Scammers Getting Owned

It seems that scammers are getting more elaborate to trick people out of their money every single day. From phishing emails to copycat websites, from romance scams to fake charities, there seems to be endless schemes to trick clueless folks into giving up their cash.
Sometimes, however, targeted folks are not as clueless as the scammers like to believe. On the contrary, sometimes vigilant people are aware of the tricks a scammer is playing on them and they serve them a sweet taste of their own medicine.
Below we wrapped up a collection of posts that show scammers getting owned, caught red-handed and given a well-deserved cold shower.
After you’re done scrolling through this article, make sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous feature with more scammers who got served a lesson and ended up regretting their nasty deeds.
#1 Scam Text Message. Tricking Them With Cat Facts!
Image source: dravack
#2 Whatsapp Scam, I Don’t Know Why They Didn’t Respond?
Image source: aloofwatermelon
#3 Learn The Script, Break The Script
Image source: SVCLIII
#4 Message I Got From My “Grandma” A While Ago
Image source: TheOneFreeMan002
#5 Well That Escalated Quickly (Common Whatsapp Scam That I Have Been Getting)
Image source: afunzombie
#6 I Used To Live In Los Angeles
I’ve never owned a house. I get these texts ALL THE TIME! I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I’ve started replying in ways that make me giggle.
Image source: sniperwolfjob
#7 Meatball
Image source: reddit.com
#8 My Dog Has Been Missing For A Week And Some Sick Bastard Pulled This Bs
Image source: houseofLEAVEPLEASE
#9 Someone Pretending To Be The Chair Of My Department Tried To Scam Me. Did I Do This Right?
Image source: DorsaAmir
#10 Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little
Image source: W0lfhatK1d
#11 Very Well Thought Out Scam
Image source: DeaDra17
#12 I Think I Have Come On Too Strong
Image source: burlybuhda
#13 I Was Surprised To Get A Message From A High School Friend’s Father
Image source: blackcav
#14 Bot
Image source: bridgerberdel
#15 At Least He Admitted It
Image source: ForgottenLoreInAutum
#16 Special Item For Ebay Scammers
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Ah Yes The Tinder Scam
Image source: SeamedAphid91, twitter.com
#18 A Bot Love Story
Image source: PlumFabulous
#19 This One Made Me Laugh
Image source: desenagrator44
#20 The Heavenly Scam
Image source: sha_bcgimao
#21 Nice Try Buckaroo
Image source: MikeHoncho8008
#22 Facebook Is Full Of Scam Giveaways And Fake Profiles Commenting On Them
Image source: Skyward_Shadow
#23 Facebook Powerbal Scam
Image source: PenguinOntheRoad
#24 Say Potato
Image source: GuCoice
#25 Just Glad To See My BF Has A Good Head On His Shoulders
Image source: foxliver
#26 Trust Me Bro
Image source: Alexpromise1
#27 At Least Theyre Honest
Image source: EudeDev
#28 An Old Co-Worker Messaged Me. Got Blocked Lol
Image source: ShadowsWandering
#29 Some Number Texted Me, Said He Was An FBI Agent, And He Sent Me A Picture Of His Id
I image searched the pic if his ID, and turns out it was photoshopped version of a movie prop, the guy on his ID picture is Michael Peña. He didn’t even try.
Image source: BeliyNegir
#30 When You’re An Online Veteran
Image source: GallowBoob
#31 Sorry, I Don’t Trust You. Not By That Logic
Image source: intergalactic_em
#32 My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client”
And send the codes on the back to somebody named Danny. I tracked their IP address to Enugu, Nigeria and sent this to the number.
Image source: Folkin_Giant
#33 I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment
Image source: The-OG-cheese
#34 I Finally Got One
Image source: Anonymous_mysteries
#35 I Gave This Scammer The Phone Number Of The Nypd
Image source: LeeScambait
#36 I Can Tell He’s “Seriously”
Image source: Stoneman1979
#37 Ah Yes, The Negotiator
Image source: iluvmyswamp
#38 Somebody Didn’t Go To Scamming School
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Casually Dealing With Scammers
Image source: Baradox3
#40 I Thought I Was Worth A Bit More Lol
Image source: Pumpkin__Butt
#41 Hot Bot But Not The Smartest
Image source: Punishtube
#42 Bs Scammer Gets Called Out By Comedian
Image source: zephsoph
#43 I Finally Received One Of These! I Feel Like A Full Member Of Society Now
Image source: baramobacka
#44 This One Has Just Given Up And Gone For The Direct Approach
Image source: reddit.com
#45 If You’re Going To Try And Scam Me, The Least You Could Do Is Spell “Please” Right
Image source: flameguy4500
