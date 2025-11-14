Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird And Creepy That You Did As A Child Or That Your Child Did? (Closed)

Share any creepy stories of you as a child or about your child. Creepy sayings, drawings, etc.
As a toddler I threatened a LOT of beheadings.
My head spun round and round… no, I actually just envisaged a lot of ways to die.
I was baby sitting two sisters, the little sister was misbehaving all of the time and every time she did something bad, she blamed it on the Devil
broke a vase: the devil wanted me to break the vase
hit her sister:the devil told me to
when they moved the little girl started behaving and stop talking about the devil
Ok! I was at camp and I had the top bunk right, and we were sleeping. One of the other girls in the cabin woke up and saw me sitting in my bed facing her with my head down. (she told me this in the morning btw) And so she called out to me and I looked up really fast and stared at her and started making ike grumbling noises or moaning? And she said my name again and I started getting louder and then proceeded to jump down off the top bunk and climbed back up again! She said that she got scared and hid under her covers but herd me moving around again and when she looked at me I was swinging around on the beds cause the beds were all lined up! XD
I am a child so sometimes I watch my family sleep and used To jump off things to see if my neck would snap my dad calls me weird idk why tho oh and I figure out ways to kill people with any object
(im still a kid)me and my sis(still do it but mostly me)take a while and stare into space(my african teacher, used to say i be staring into space)we dont even bink
I don’t really know if this is creepy enough, but I always seem to remember creatures, like, not make them up but, remember them. They come from a continent called Hillasala, and there are two other continents as well, if you’ve ever seen one of my drawings, Ashes, I remembered him, I did not make him up, I REMEMBER. To get to the world, you go to the bottom of the Mariana Trench and you will see a pattern. As you get closer, the pattern will split so you will get confused. Figure out the pattern, and go through it. When you do, you can’t breathe, so an air bubble will be around you, provided by the first guardian, Solar Flare. He will ask you a riddle, and if you answer it right, you go through the portal. If wrong, he collapses the air bubble and you die. When you get through, you will land on one of the three continents. In front of each, there is the ancient tree that will ask you another two other riddles. Get them incorrect, and he sends you back. Finally, if you get those correct, You will meet a volcano. They all say the same question, and if you get those incorrect, you die. And if you get all the riddles correct, congratulations!! you are now stuck in one of the three worlds!!
