59 Ultimate Comebacks Online That Hit So Hard, We’re Still Recovering (New Pics)

#1

Many people get away with dropping ill-advised comments on the internet. But from time to time, you will have one person who humbles them with the perfect clapback that isn’t easy to forget, let alone recover from. 

The following screenshots show what that perfect response looks like. It doesn’t have to be downright insulting, but just enough to deliver a burn sick enough to require some ointment. 

If delivering the perfect response is something you want to work on, perhaps you can learn a thing or two by scrolling through this list.

#1

Image source: kevinowdziej

Image source: kevinowdziej

#2

Image source: bassaleh

Image source: bassaleh

#3

Image source: Master1718

Image source: Master1718

Receiving negative comments is inevitable for anyone who has gained recognition online. And while taking them personally may be a knee-jerk reaction, you can also look at them as a positive. 

PenFed Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia even went as far as saying that criticisms should be perceived as a gift.

#4

Image source: Dante__fTw

Image source: Dante__fTw

#5

Image source: phaerietales

Image source: phaerietales

#6

Image source: -tfm

Image source: -tfm

As Bhatia tells Forbes, people who take the time to respond, regardless of their tone, typically care or are, at the very least, interested in what you have to say. Therefore, listening to their feedback is the least we could do. 

#7

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#8

Image source: Lloiu

Image source: Lloiu

#9

Image source: thedjzihan

Image source: thedjzihan

But since this article is all about crafting the perfect comeback, let’s shift our focus to that. One way to deliver that ultimate clapback is to not think too much about what you’re going to say. 

As comedy teacher and improv consultant Belina Raffy tells Mental Floss, “You’re taking yourself out of unfolding reality if you think too much.”

#10

Image source: icey_sawg0034

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#11

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#12

Image source: FippiOmega

Image source: FippiOmega

Many of us strive for “perfection” when it comes to delivering the knockout punch of a response, and we tend to criticize ourselves too much. To silence that inner critic, experts advise against thinking and just shooting from the hip. 

“In the heat of the battle, you just go for it,” freestyle rapper Lex Rush said in the same Mental Floss interview, noting how dropping rhymes on the mic is like a “stream of consciousness” where she has very little control over what she is saying.

#13

Image source: whyamihere999

Image source: whyamihere999

#14

Image source: Siver92

Image source: Siver92

#15

Image source: CrunchM

Image source: CrunchM

Quickness is also key to delivering the ultimate comeback. Sure, it’s not as imperative as it is when crafting a perfect response in real time, face-to-face. But as social media expert Scott Talan states, “speed is integral to wit.” 

“If you’re trying to be witty and have that reputation, then speed will help you,” he said.

#16

Image source: 19ROYGBIV

Image source: 19ROYGBIV

#17

Image source: tea_snob10

Image source: tea_snob10

#18

Image source: TheLunchTrae

Image source: TheLunchTrae

#19

Image source: SilverLiningCyclone

Image source: SilverLiningCyclone

#20

Image source: AyAan2022

Image source: AyAan2022

#21

Image source: thiruverse

Image source: thiruverse

#22

Image source: Uzbekistank

Image source: Uzbekistank

#23

Image source: Trownaway_TrashPanda

Image source: Trownaway_TrashPanda

#24

Image source: wesreadit

Image source: wesreadit

#25

Image source: nin4nin

Image source: nin4nin

#26

Image source: blaze_uchiha999

Image source: blaze_uchiha999

#27

Image source: just-a-regulargamer

Image source: just-a-regulargamer

#28

Image source: Alarmed_Jellyfish771

Image source: Alarmed_Jellyfish771

#29

Image source: mrl33602

Image source: mrl33602

#30

Image source: bbrk9845

Image source: bbrk9845

#31

Image source: thiruverse

Image source: thiruverse

#32

Image source: drippy_dik

Image source: drippy_dik

#33

Image source: ThePowerOf42

Image source: ThePowerOf42

#34

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#35

Image source: like_onomatopoeia

Image source: like_onomatopoeia

#36

Image source: Lowdekeball

Image source: Lowdekeball

#37

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#38

Image source: MythicalBeast263

Image source: MythicalBeast263

#39

Image source: black-Chully

Image source: black-Chully

#40

Image source: thatonedesignerguy

Image source: thatonedesignerguy

#41

Image source: BatGroundbreaking660

Image source: BatGroundbreaking660

#42

Image source: Pissed-owl_755

Image source: Pissed-owl_755

#43

Image source: Ehansaja

Image source: Ehansaja

#44

Image source: SudoSubSilence

Image source: SudoSubSilence

#45

Image source: Reasonable-Job-8193

Image source: Reasonable-Job-8193

#46

Image source: yikesamerica

Image source: yikesamerica

#47

Image source: RealRaging_Fire

Image source: RealRaging_Fire

#48

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#49

Image source: Malpocada

Image source: Malpocada

#50

Image source: LettuceHour7761

Image source: LettuceHour7761

#51

Image source: No-Bear

Image source: No-Bear

#52

Image source: blllrrrrr

Image source: blllrrrrr

#53

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#54

Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819

Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819

#55

Image source: DrayvenBlaze

Image source: DrayvenBlaze

#56

Image source: Iwantwhiskeyplease

Image source: Iwantwhiskeyplease

#57

Image source: FangGore

Image source: FangGore

#58

Image source: TTwelveUnits

Image source: TTwelveUnits

#59

Image source: Ucyless

Image source: Ucyless

