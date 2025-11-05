New Trend Shows How Unhinged Text Messages From Parents Get And It’s Hilarious

Our parents aren’t always super technologically savvy. They didn’t grow up with smartphones or TikTok, so we can’t really blame them for being a bit inept at times. And just like Mom and Dad had to teach you dining etiquette and good manners, you might have to teach them how to send text messages that won’t give the receiver a heart attack.

TikTok users have recently been sharing the most shocking and unhinged texts they’ve ever gotten from their parents, so we’ve gathered the most amusing ones below. From hilarious updates on their personal lives to comments that could easily get them canceled, it’s clear that parents don’t hold anything back when talking to their kids. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!

#1

Image source: rayy_baybay

#2

Image source: orsonvonwrinkles

#3

Image source: maddyboyd11

#4

Image source: apple.user3592728

#5

Image source: hallleee116

#6

Image source: _jaazmean

#7

Image source: brotangomas

#8

Image source: winxgirl123

#9

Image source: hailerosepartwhatever

#10

Image source: yvngnasha

#11

Image source: kristina.familymeals

#12

Image source: serentitytheentity

#13

Image source: kelseamk

#14

Image source: candacemichele1

#15

Image source: annabarron84

#16

Image source: mimi_arlen

#17

Image source: isthattianna

#18

Image source: bigkuyamark

#19

Image source: sofihidden

#20

Image source: nessa_amaya99

#21

Image source: geighbee

#22

Image source: kylie.ats

#23

Image source: m1ssseven

#24

Image source: oliviamurr2

#25

Image source: sirxralph

#26

Image source: maaarrrryyyyy

#27

Image source: caio_cella

#28

Image source: henriettalh

#29

Image source: kenziecogann

#30

Image source: bnsatcher

#31

Image source: bellaluhrs

#32

Image source: olivejuuuuce

#33

Image source: lexclol05

#34

Image source: user972947109

#35

Image source: ravensymone9191

#36

Image source: march1na

#37

Image source: userlosercatterpillar

#38

Image source: natintrouble

#39

Image source: chrisalysejohnson

#40

Image source: kkssecrett67

#41

Image source: superrrsecrettt._

#42

Image source: john.117_

#43

Image source: cookingwithtayix2

#44

Image source: joogie2x

#45

Image source: carolynmariewalker

#46

Image source: user0527228267

#47

Image source: boosiebaduu

#48

Image source: alirawritesthelight

#49

Image source: imbadatflirting

#50

Image source: janesiahowland

#51

Image source: moleilei

#52

Image source: plzkissmepetedavidson

#53

Image source: dinagraf_

#54

Image source: daeee007

#55

Image source: irelynnie_

#56

Image source: makennabriceno

#57

Image source: daluz.xo

#58

Image source: geetika_02

