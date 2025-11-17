30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

by

If you stop and look around you, you’ll see how many things that are happening are quite a bit off. The rich are now disgustingly rich and detached from the rest of the world. The climate is in shambles. Also, no one bats an eye at surveillance, which is becoming more and more normal. It’s all beginning to look like we are living in a dystopian world taken straight from the pages of a fantasy novel.

The following list contains dystopian gems collected from the “A Boring Dystopia” subreddit. Sad, uninspiring, and absurd, these images are bound to make you feel awful about the state of the world. So, proceed with caution. 

#1 So This

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Ranyjan

#2 When Will The Increase Of The Number Behind X Be Stopped?

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: TeenPanter

#3 What’s Wrong With The Trees?

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: GG__25

#4 *sigh*

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Comic__Boi

#5 Mfw I Hear Norfolk Southern’s Overall Penalty And “Casualty Charge” Is 1.7% Of Their 2022 Profits

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: VaderOnReddit

#6 The USA Is The Only First-World Country Without Paid Parental Leave

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: ChrisMMatthews

#7 98 Years Worth Of Progress

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Ron_D_3

#8 My Favourite Calender

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: vagilestumbler229

#9 Such Wholesome Child Laborers

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: bee5sea6

#10 Make ‘Em Rich Forget About You

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: z0mOs

#11 Sad? Just Buy A House

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Lochnessfartbubble

#12 Everything Is Clear

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: TeenPanter

#13 A Plastic Bag

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: RAGGEDYROYAL

#14 Gotta Pay The Bills…

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Background-Demand-71

#15 We Do Not Pay Our Employees Enough To Survive

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: thickJewry

#16 Indistinguishable From The Real Thing!

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: yuritopiaposadism

#17 What’s Worse Is That The Wild Doesn’t Even Look Like That Anymore

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: yuritopiaposadism

#18 Something For The Sub All The Way From The Philippines

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: CcgNoob

#19 Poor? Have You Tried Starving?

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: shamwowj

#20 Olga Schubert, A 5-Year-Old Girl, Photographed After A Days Work Picking Shrimp At Biloxi Canning Factory

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Plonsky2

#21 Supreme Court Of India Just Gave Permission For These 100s Of Years Old Trees To Be Cut For A 4-Lane Highway In West Bengal

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: thanoskaka

#22 Amazon Anti Union Posters Put Up By The Company

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: bisexualbestfriend

#23 I Don’t Even Have To Read This Article To Know There’s Going To Be Some Olympian Level Mental Gymnastics Going On To Rationalize Why It’s Okay To Live Like This

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Domingosdelight

#24 Why Are People So Obsessed With Dubai? It Seems Like A Dystopian Hellscape Birthed From The Spawn Of Satan And Adam Smith

Dubai’s wealthiest figures can flex their wealth by the license plate they own on their car. The lower the number the wealthier they are.

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: ColdBrew13

#25 I Mean, Payback For Them Ruining The Economy?

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: dukeofpotatoes

#26 Just A Question In The Ford Stockholder Annual Meeting Vote

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: silverstaryu

#27 Everyone: You Should Support Your Local Economy. My Local Economy:

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: tyce_tyce_baby

#28 Anti-Theft Gates On Laundry Stuff And Chocolate

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: queen_clean

#29 The “Skylight” In Our Canteen

We have no windows at all where I work. This is their solution 🤦

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: Old_Father_Time

#30 Ad I Just Saw. Imagine Becoming A Renter In Your Own Home. Ridiculous

30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

Image source: 3sp00py5me

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Created A Dark Comic Series That’s Full Of Creepy Small-Town Secrets (Part 5 Of My Horror Webcomic)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Baby’s First Choke-Out:” Little Girl Goes Viral For Her Self-Defense Moves Against School Bully
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Pablo Picasso – Portrait Of Marie-Therese
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Stunning Murals By “Etam Cru” Turn Boring Buildings Into Works Of Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
7 More Sneak Peeks – V 1.01
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2009
What Happened to Jacob Roloff on the Sets of Little People, Big World?
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.