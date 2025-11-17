30 Infuriating Posts That Perfectly Illustrate The Kind Of “Boring Dystopia” We Live In (New Pics)

If you stop and look around you, you’ll see how many things that are happening are quite a bit off. The rich are now disgustingly rich and detached from the rest of the world. The climate is in shambles. Also, no one bats an eye at surveillance, which is becoming more and more normal. It’s all beginning to look like we are living in a dystopian world taken straight from the pages of a fantasy novel.
The following list contains dystopian gems collected from the “A Boring Dystopia” subreddit. Sad, uninspiring, and absurd, these images are bound to make you feel awful about the state of the world. So, proceed with caution.
#1 So This
#2 When Will The Increase Of The Number Behind X Be Stopped?
#3 What’s Wrong With The Trees?
#4 *sigh*
#5 Mfw I Hear Norfolk Southern’s Overall Penalty And “Casualty Charge” Is 1.7% Of Their 2022 Profits
#6 The USA Is The Only First-World Country Without Paid Parental Leave
#7 98 Years Worth Of Progress
#8 My Favourite Calender
#9 Such Wholesome Child Laborers
#10 Make ‘Em Rich Forget About You
#11 Sad? Just Buy A House
#12 Everything Is Clear
#13 A Plastic Bag
#14 Gotta Pay The Bills…
#15 We Do Not Pay Our Employees Enough To Survive
#16 Indistinguishable From The Real Thing!
#17 What’s Worse Is That The Wild Doesn’t Even Look Like That Anymore
#18 Something For The Sub All The Way From The Philippines
#19 Poor? Have You Tried Starving?
#20 Olga Schubert, A 5-Year-Old Girl, Photographed After A Days Work Picking Shrimp At Biloxi Canning Factory
#21 Supreme Court Of India Just Gave Permission For These 100s Of Years Old Trees To Be Cut For A 4-Lane Highway In West Bengal
#22 Amazon Anti Union Posters Put Up By The Company
#23 I Don’t Even Have To Read This Article To Know There’s Going To Be Some Olympian Level Mental Gymnastics Going On To Rationalize Why It’s Okay To Live Like This
#24 Why Are People So Obsessed With Dubai? It Seems Like A Dystopian Hellscape Birthed From The Spawn Of Satan And Adam Smith
Dubai’s wealthiest figures can flex their wealth by the license plate they own on their car. The lower the number the wealthier they are.
#25 I Mean, Payback For Them Ruining The Economy?
#26 Just A Question In The Ford Stockholder Annual Meeting Vote
#27 Everyone: You Should Support Your Local Economy. My Local Economy:
#28 Anti-Theft Gates On Laundry Stuff And Chocolate
#29 The “Skylight” In Our Canteen
We have no windows at all where I work. This is their solution 🤦
#30 Ad I Just Saw. Imagine Becoming A Renter In Your Own Home. Ridiculous
