35 Posts Calling Out Social Norms That Should No Longer Be Accepted

Just because something is legal doesn’t make it ethical. And just because society accepts or rejects certain things doesn’t automatically make them objectively right or wrong. No society is ever ‘perfect’ and there will always be aspects of it that could stand to be improved. However, some widely accepted things are so toxic that it’s a wonder how they ever became commonplace.
Redditor u/Nebulaud recently asked the AskReddit community to share the social norms that they personally think deserve to disappear from the world, for good. Many internet users rushed to vent their frustrations, and we’ve collected their most interesting takes. Scroll down to check them out, and if you agree with any of these opinions, give them an upvote.
Bored Panda reached out to the author of the important discussion, u/Nebulaud, for their thoughts on shifting social norms, the most problematic things that are accepted that shouldn’t be, as well as how to have a healthier work-life balance. You’ll find our full interview with them as you read on.
The one where women don’t get to decide what to do with their own uteruses.
Having a bigger problem with the victim who’s complaining than the perpetrator who’s behaving badly.
Not accepting aging. 20-year-old girls shouldn’t be getting ‘preventative Botox,’ and actresses showing signs of aging shouldn’t lose jobs. ‘Aging like milk’ shouldn’t be a saying at all. Normalize aging in general.
In the US, tipping.
“Respect your elders”
An elderly a*****e is still an a*****e.
Working beyond your assigned work hours. If I arrive on time, I should be able to leave on time. Ofcourse, a bit of stretch every once in a while is okay but this hustle culture of working 18 hours a day and wearing pride in eyes that look like they have been smacked hard and nice – this norm needs to be challenged and eradicated for good.
Sharing everything in your life online for strangers to look at.
Men not having/ showing emotions.
Saying “boys will be boys.”.
Asking women when/if they’re going to have children or if they want children. It’s such a personal question that I’m surprised people still ask.
Forcing kids to hug or show affection to relatives they’re uncomfortable with. Teaching boundaries and consent from a young age is way more important than avoiding a moment of awkwardness at family gatherings.
Tablets for little kids. We need to keep screen time to a minimum for all the little beans. It is disrupting their brain.
Being guilted into being ‘the bigger person to keep the peace’ – you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your own peace for someone else’s.
Being expected to be ‘available’ at all times. Work chasing you home, work messages at all hours of the day and night.
Messages on vacation, sick days etc.
Weddings.
Wedding culture under late stage capitalism is insane. Let’s normalize not asking your friends and family to shell out thousands of dollars or go into debt out of obligation. What happened to going to a local bar for a bachelorette party? Why are we planning 5 day trips to Miami?
Overpriced engagement rings.
Looking at your phone while talking to other people.
Never speak ill of the dead.
Demanding new hires have experience for entry level jobs that would give them said experience. Obviously, plenty of jobs *must* require prior experience, but many of the ones that do, really don’t.
Not talking about your pay to coworkers.
Everything always needing to be positive.
Calling ambitious women “bossy.”.
Work coming before mental health.
Tipping on self checkout/retail/fast food just because the iPad told you to. Also not putting a custom tip when the options are 30%, 40% and 50% of the post tax total.
Lip fillers, Botox, artificial eyebrows and other manufactured “beauty”. It’s too much pressure on young people and creating a superficial anti aging agenda instead of balanced wellness and healthy attitudes.
Sharing the most personal things, CRINGIEST and stupid stuff for the sole purpose of getting views on social media.
40 hour work week. It’s high time for 4 day, 32 hours work weeks.
Gendering chores.
Overconsumption. I think mindful consumption is so important. Yes, you can spend money on things but I think it should be things you really really value. It clutters up your mindspace, your home environment and the environment environment. There are so many ways to get your dopamine rush. Like you can even buy really quality clothes second hand on poshmark and the real real and they can be priced at shein and aliexpress prices but way better quality and elongates the garment’s life. I personally got into social work and also volunteering in my own time and I just don’t have a need for endless things anymore.
Toxic positivity. I struggle to find spaces where I can let my problems out so I can get help.
“Man up” mentality.
Long goodbyes. When I say it’s time to go I am ready TO LEAVE. The midwestern politeness thing where you say goodbye five times and it takes an hour needs to gtfo.
Assuming elders hate tech.
Shaking hands probably isn’t the best idea. There’s a shameful number of people who don’t wash their hands after using the toilet.
Prioritizing traditions over progress.
