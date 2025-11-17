“Botanicals”: My Monochromatic Series Unveiling Overlooked Beauty Through Botany (27 Pics)

Hi! I am Griselda Duch, a photographer from Barcelona. I want to share my long-term project called “Botanicals”.
Drawing inspiration from the imagery associated with the early 20th century photographers Karl Blossfeldt, Imogen Cunningham, and Robert Mapplethorpe, among others, my latest project “Botanicals” quests to canonize the beauty of the natural environment through a collection of monochromes of flora and plants.
In light of this work to reveal overlooked beauty through botany, which contains within itself an infinity of potential forms, the monochromatic series comes up with a clear composition where self-expression reigns.
Hope you’ll like it!
More info: griseldaduch.com | Instagram
#1 Opium Poppies
#2 Lunaria Annua
#3 Oyster Plant
#4 Eucalyptus
#5 Dianthus Plumarius
#6 Anthurium
#7 Hyacinthus
#8 Escabiosa
#9 Calathea Lancifolia
#10 Protea Cynaroides
#11 Tulipa
#12 Xerochrysum Bracteatum
#13 Ranunculus
#14 Celosia Argentea
#15 Dipsacus Fullonum
#16 Bamboo
#17 Arum Lily
#18 Leonitis Leonurius
#19 Strelitzia Reginae
#20 Anemone
#21 Astroemeria
#22 Protea Obtusifolia
#23 Craspedia
#24 Fern
#25 Wheat, Cereal
#26 African Lily
#27 Protea Lacticolor
