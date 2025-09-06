Hey Pandas, What’s The Comfort Food That Instantly Takes You Back To Your Childhood?

Which homemade dish brings you the warmest memories from your childhood — the kind of food that instantly reminds you of family, home, and simpler times?
#1
For me, it’s a bowl of warm tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. The moment I taste it, I’m back at the kitchen table on rainy afternoons after school, with the smell of butter crisping on the pan and steam fogging up the window. Simple, comforting, and tied to a feeling of safety and care that nothing else quite recreates.
#2
Lemon meringue pie. My mum used to make it when I was a kid (in the ’60s). Sadly, it is so true that no one makes one ‘Just like mum used to make’ but a few have come close.
#3
Home-made french toast that my mom nicknamed “eggy bread”.
That was a childhood delicacy.
#4
I’m a farm kid, one of the last of a vanishing breed, and Mom was a genuine old-school farm housewife and cook, with a wood/coal stove in the kitchen. She excelled at cooking, with Baking as her strong suit. There are so many answers I can give here! Bread, Rolls, Pies, homemade Doughnuts fried in the big kettle on the stove, Cookies, the list goes on and on, even homemade pizza. Then there were french fries made from our own potatoes, with hamburgers from our cattle. Not to mention Christmas and Easter candy – she made her own caramel. Homemade ice cream, too, especially strawberry and black raspberry with berries we picked. Mom made great sloppy joes, and leftover sloppy joe got put on a half a round or long bun, topped with cheese, and baked in the oven – THAT was a wonderful treat! I’ve learned to make a few of Mom’s recipes, such as ‘raw fried potatoes’ (weird name, but delicious) and homemade raised buckwheat pancakes. I have the recipes for her ham loaf, poor man’s pie, and braided orange bread with coconut, but I’ve never been confident enough to try them. A lot of our favorites were Depression-Era treats, but they were made with love and first-class ingredients.
#5
My mom’s baked macaroni and cheese.
Also, she was a wizard with brown gravy (not with the mac n cheese, though)
#6
We were pretty poor growing up, so for breakfast I’d have sliced bananas in milk with some sugar.
Still have that sometimes for breakfast.
#7
Home made mashed potatoes.
#8
Mac and cheese with sausages on top,baked in a casserole dish with a cowboy theme from the ’50s. Inherited the casserole dish, which was only used for this dish,and still use it for only that. my second favorite is pancakes with giblet gravy, usually served as supper after Thanksgiving dinner. It sounds awful but is actually delicious.
#9
Canned frosting on saltine crackers. It’s the best.
Follow Us