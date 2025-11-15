Hey pandas, What Kind Of Role Would You Want In A TV Show? (Closed)

Animation, anime, cartoon, anything.
#1
The favorite gay who’s name nobody watching can remember but when I come on screen their like ” Oh the bisexual one! “
#2
That one crazy friend who has no filter, speaks her mind and likes to have fun all the time.
#3
Funny guy that can kill entire armies if he wanted to
#4
Dumb girl. Basically Karen smith of television
#5
The main charterers best friend that’s is everyone favorite character.
#6
the vilain lol, specifically one that gets a villain song haha
#7
The chaotic neutral character
#8
The cute girl that everyone likes and like the main character, who is oblivious to it.
#9
the funny friend in group friendship. But as time goes by it’s revealed that I have a dark past/a dark secret. Something like I killed someone years ago and hid the body perfectly but now the past catches up and I have to reveal what I did and why.
#10
I want to be that bada$$ friend who would tear the world apart for something
#11
I would be the girl sitting in the background of every scene, but who never talks
#12
reasonable person who hears the theme music
#13
The really strong but quiet guy the person you’d see reading books and not training
#14
the sass master
#15
Main characters best friend who doesn’t have a love interest and kicks butt.
#16
That one person who’s quiet but powerful, has a sad past, and doesn’t believe in love. Also, major trust + anger issues.
#17
I want to be the guy who gets paid to do nothing and doesn’t even have to show up.
#18
Either a Disney Princess movie character or a Marvel superhero
#19
the badass villain, that could easily kill an entire army.
#20
Sassy best friend
#21
The chill gay kid who is confident, flirts with everyone, and everyone likes them.
#22
A main Supporting character that everyone loves. Funny, eccentric, and absolutely bad*ss.
#23
i wanna be the funny-dumb-cute-small kid makes you laugh
#24
my favorite series is called buffy the vampire slayer and they are doing a reboot soon it’s a really witty show about a girl who is chosen to be a slayer who kills the forces of darkness except instead of some serious train hard fight hard shes a funny teen whos at the bottom of the social food chain well kinda and she has a vampire boyfriend named angel who gets his soul back and battles vampires they are doing a reboot for the show soon id totally wanna play him plus he got a spin off so edit: i had a really bad typo that google didnt show me and it would have ruined my life and sent me back the the keeps you up at night thread lol see if you can see what it was lol
#25
One that is doing fine without a romantic story arc. Also making references to history would be nice. And a Gus Fring moment would be awesome.
#26
i would be the villain that everyone who watches the show hates to love
#27
Howl’s Moving Castle, the kid just opening the magic door to other towns to sell magic potions.
Get to travel, nice scenery, you open when you want. And if you’re closed, Can’t be disturbed
#28
I just want to wear a cool sci-fi outfit. Don’t care which show, or if it’s good or bad. It just seems like it would be fun to run around in silly armor or a rubber alien mask for a day or two on set. And then you can your friends, “See the clumsy Stormtrooper that looks just a little too short and a little too wide? That’s me!”
