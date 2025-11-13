The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

by

I interviewed the brave, radiant and talented artist Elena Alekhina.

“Today, creativity can or should be strange,” said the artist.

Please watch and get inspired!

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

The Puppeteer From Saint Petersburg Creates Realistic Dolls Of Sphynx Cats

Image credits: Elena Alekhina

Interview with Elena Alekhina (with subtitles)

Image credits: Yana Marmul

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
