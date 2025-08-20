78 Infuriating Photos Showing People Who Have No Care About Rules And Etiquette (New Pics)

For every decent, kind and self-aware human being, it seems there is another who is quite the opposite. You know the ones we’re referring to.
Always ready to jump the queue, strongly believe the rules don’t apply to them, expect preferential treatment and demand the best freebies. They carry the shameless belief that the world owes them something.
“Do you know who I am?!” Yes, you are E-N-T-I-T-L-E-D…
This type of behavior has become so common that some would even argue that we are in the thick of an epidemic of selfishness. Entitlement doesn’t always come with a flashy sign and neon lights. Sometimes it’s subtle. Either way, we are surrounded by Karens and Kevins who are so out of touch with reality that the rest of us can’t help but stop and stare. But while the internet has made it even easier for these individuals to broadcast their importance, it’s also given us a platform to shame them for their despicable behavior. And that’s exactly what we are about to do.
Bored Panda has put together a list of blatant acts of entitlement that people have had the displeasure of witnessing. From the hilariously clueless to the downright infuriating, many might give you a good reason to double-check your faith in humanity. We also look at what causes this crazy sense of entitlement in some people. You’ll find that info between the images.
#1 Woman Kept Covering My Screen With Her Hair During A Flight
Image source: thekingofyoutube
#2 Central Park, NYC
Image source: Gorgulax21
#3 Vaping In Hospital Waiting Room
I swear, people can’t go five minutes without sucking on their damn vape. Like. You’re in a hospital? Already a no smoking zone, why would your raspberry surprise ultra be any different?
I’d say it’s mild because it’s only the three of us in here. But it’s a public space. My grandparents used to smoke, but quit after my grandpa got lung cancer, and he was in here waiting earlier. And I have my own breathing issues. You just never really know what people are walking into the waiting room with. The least you could do is go outside or just wait and smoke later.
1/10 people would not recommend.
Image source: Lotusflower1212
#4 Scratching Your Name Into Edinburgh Castle
Yes, I told the kid off and he went back to scratching. We informed the staff who called security.
Image source: danby999
#5 Graffiti Along Popular Hike
Just went on a quick hike that I found somewhat close to me. Still had a great time and the water in the river is nice and clear but the graffiti on all the natural areas is a bummer to see.
Image source: LoopySteve13
#6 Not Sure Why He Didn’t Lock The Door, But Still… Poor Gilbus
Image source: Glittering_Gap_3320
#7 These People Are Sitting Next To Me, Across From Their Bags
There are other people standing up with no seats. They’re not saving them, someone already asked.
Image source: kitten451
#8 Woman Sitting Next To Me On The Plane Stole My Complimentary Chocolate While I Was Asleep…
It’s not a big deal, but sometimes I just hate people… BE FAIR.
Image source: Sheckelmcfeck
#9 This Guy Caused A Traffic Jam On The Highway Just To Record A Rap Video
Image source: Marcellius-the-3rd
#10 On Speakerphone With Multiple People For About 30 Minutes In A Small Quiet Doctor’s Office
There’s literally no other noise other than from the receptionist.
Image source: mikeemes
#11 He Called Me Heartless For Not Giving Up My Vacation Days So He Could Go On A Cruise
Image source: IntelligentCapSoftly
#12 Someone Threw A Brick Off An Overpass. I Was The Lucky Winner
Image source: InevitableFun3473
#13 When You Bring Your Own Hose To Wash Your Car At Cemetery
He brought is own hose to attach to water line to wash his car at cemetery during father’s day!! Oh and it started to rain.
Image source: Snow-Kafe
#14 Missed Connecting Flight Because Entitled People Thought “All Bags Must Be Checked” Didn’t Apply To Them
I was on a flight and we were already delayed because the inbound flight had mechanical issues. The gate attendants announced multiple times that “all carry on’s like duffle bags and rolling luggage must be gate checked” everyone was allowed one carry on.
I watched as multiple people pushed by the flight attendant and say “no, it’s not a checked bag” while getting on our (tiny) airplane (note multiple had the little red tag clearly dangling off their bag.
Well, lo and behold, after the jetway was pulled back, the flight attendants carry 5 bags up to the front during a final safety check.
So, then we have to wait for them to bring the jetway back to the plane so they can take the five large bags and stow them under the plane. Our already 30 minute delayed flight was delayed another 30 minutes. There were multiple people that missed connecting flights, including myself. Some people literally don’t believe any rules apply to them.
Also, just as a side note, everyone should be nicer and more respectful to flight crews and gate agents.
Image source: TigerBarFly
#15 Lent Someone Money 3 Years Ago. Got Paid Back Today
Lent someone money 3 years ago. Got paid back today in 30 lbs of unrolled change.
Image source: CanadianBudd
#16 The Main Character
Image source: LeaveInteresting3290
#17 My Gym Buddy Thinks Its Okay To Put His Stuff On Dumbbell Rack
Image source: snaxsyss
#18 Entitled Mom Tried To “Reserve” The Baby Name I’ve Had Picked Since I Was 12
Image source: Brilliant-Desk-450
#19 Poor Employees Had 30 Minutes To Clean An Entire Room That Looked Like This
This was basically how the entire theater was looking, the poor employees had 30 minutes to clean the entire thing before another Minecraft movie started in that same room. The popcorn was stomped into the carpet in some spots, I can’t imagine they get paid enough for this.
Image source: SpirittDragonX
#20 How Teens Leave My Local McDonald’s
Image source: YaroslavSyubayev
#21 I Work As A Cart Pusher And People That Do This Are Annoying. Put The Damn Cart In The Slot Its Suppost To Go In, How Lazy Can You Be
Image source: XanderJC1
#22 The Grown Women Who Kick Young Girls Off Public Pickleball Court
My daughter and her friend were playing pickleball when these Karens showed up and kicked them off because they had an “appointment”. This is a public city park court, by the way, and you can’t make reservations. My daughter begged me not to say anything.
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Can_178
#23 Bill Murray Threw Me A Rose At His Gig But Then A Guy Nearby Snatched The Flower Off It. Now I Have A Sentimental Twig
Image source: joeChump
#24 Shoutout To This Guy Who Took Off On His Jet Ski And Left His Truck Right Here
Image source: schizeckinosy
#25 At Least A Dozen People Had To Walk Through Her Legs And She Didn’t Move
Image source: Luckydog12
#26 This Should Be Illegal
Only 7 miles until buddy on the left finally passed the middle guy.
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Lady Covers Seat With “Seat Bag” – Tray Table Cannot Be Opened
Image source: island_architect
#28 Not A Single Parking Space At Costco And Then There’s This Jackoff
Image source: Maleficent_Point_298
#29 Let My Uncle Borrow My Guitar, Had It Returned In This Condition
So my uncle, who lives in another state, came to visit my town a couple of weeks ago, and was staying with my grandma. He loves to play guitar and didn’t bring his, so he asked if he could play mine while he was in town. I agreed and dropped it off there, and left it until today, after he went back home about a week and a half ago. My grandma returned it to me, and it looked like this. I immediately asked what happened to it, but she was just as shocked as I was and didn’t know, so I called my uncle. He also didn’t know, told me it didn’t look like that when he left it. I believe them, and I’m not too bothered about it, but I just wanna know what happened to it. I don’t even know what this stuff is.
Image source: pickleball39
#30 This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours
We got new neighbors who moved in about a month ago, apparently, they run some sort of moving business. This truck has been floating around my side of the street for a few weeks, and today it was parked blocking my entire driveway. No one was home at the neighbor’s house to move it either. Luckily, I was working from home today and my wife has Mondays off, so we didn’t need to go anywhere.
It’s currently 1030 p.m., and I need to leave the house at 430 a.m. for a site visit. I have no idea what to do if it’s still there when I’m leaving.
Image source: AlbinoStoot
#31 You’re In My Chair
Image source: lesssthan
#32 I Left A Towel At My Brother’s House. I Guess He Can Keep It Now
Image source: Prince_Breakfast
#33 This Passenger’s Laptop Brightness On A Red Eye Flight Is Blinding Me
Image source: aussiedomxo
#34 Going On A Flight Alone, Got The Middle Seat Because It’s The Only One They Had… Never Again
Did I try pushing them away? Absolutely. At least 5 times. Did they end up leaning on me again after a few minutes? Yes!
Image source: mischitato
#35 Destroying A Sand Sculpture
Image source: KHON2 News
#36 Is This Person Ransom From Knives Out
Image source: InteractionKey2249
#37 Enjoyment Ruiners
Image source: _dirtydan_
#38 Man Lacks Self Awareness On An Astronomical Scale
Image source: voodoopipu
#39 Person Ordered 20 Sandwiches In Drive-Thru And Won’t Move Ahead To Wait In The Parking Lot
Infuriating and on top of that, cars behind them started honking.
Image source: bipolar-scorpio
#40 Can’t Believe I Have To Walk All The Way Around
Image source: Chemical-Victory1205
#41 How The Roommate Leaves The Bathroom Sink. That, For Some Reason, Barely Drains
Image source: Effective_Compote_53
#42 Bringing Your Kindle To The Movie Theater
Image source: Captain_Kind
#43 Neighbour Thinks I Should Be Ashamed And Embarassed Of Myself For Parking On The Street In Front Of Their Home
Ever since my mum left a note on my neighbour’s car (around 4 weeks ago) asking if they could move it back as it was blocking our driveway, I’ve since started to get notes on my windscreen about parking on the street in front of their home.
This is their 4th note, after I told them that I would continue to park based on availability, as it is a public space.
There’s limited parking in my street, so I sometimes need to park in front of their home. It all depends on availability, and I’ve been doing it for well over 6 months… So I don’t know…
The aggressive double-sided tape is what infuriates me the most. They’ve added more tape each time, and the messages have gotten more passive-aggressive (well, now it’s more of a personal attack).
I’m already having a rough month from burnout at work, and this was just the icing on the cake ahhhhhhhh.
Image source: aergiaaa
#44 Car Dealership Blocking The Sidewalk With Their Cars
Dog and I had to turn around, there was too much traffic on the road to walk around the cars in the gutter.
Image source: csbenson1997
#45 Trade Offer: I Get 3 Disney Tickets, You Get Dinner
Image source: nicerecyclabletrash
#46 My Mom Ate All The Icing Off Of The Cake Because She “Didn’t Think Anyone Else Would Want Any Since It Was So Dry”
Guess she couldn’t wait until morning to ask me.
Image source: disaster-by_max
#47 Entitled Woman Parked On My Driveway And Went To Work
Image source: ControlConscious6942
#48 Military Discount At A Swimwear Store
Image source: egguchom
#49 Cb Bride Just Needs A Few Small Things For Her Wedding Next Month. Oh And Btw, Her Budget Ran Out
Found in the wedding shaming sub. Some of these are fine, like the extra plates and cutlery, but some of these items are so expensive that she’s asking complete strangers to give her or let her “borrow”. A Cricut is a crafting machine that costs a couple of hundred dollars, and chairs or a couch, sound equipment, a tent or a large umbrella, smoke and light machines, etc., aren’t cheap either. Still, it’s the “extra” unopened wine for me.
Image source: MyKinksKarma
#50 My Neighbor Keeps Leaving His Water Jugs Outside Of My Apartment
Two people live in the apartment across the hall and they refuse to take their water jugs to the dumpster outside. No idea why they even go through this many water jugs in the first place.
Image source: virtualzebra1
#51 Or He Could Use His Phone Like A Phone And Hold It To His Ear
Image source: dollar15
#52 Thanks Heather, Keep Being You
LegendaryOutlaw added:
“I always wonder how people manage to logic themselves into a position like this.
They offered free berries, I want berries, i want all the berries, I’ll just take the whole bush…now they’re saying I can’t have the whole bush? That means they’re stealing from me? If they’re stealing, then I should call the cops because they won’t let me have MY bush!”
Image source: RosyEclipsee
#53 Another MC
Image source: Irish_Phantom
#54 Attention Seeking Final Boss
Image source: McGJGlen
#55 Pay Me To Eat Your Food
On top of free food. They want to be paid for exposure! Smh.
Image source: RuleFragrant
#56 Someone At Work Labeled My Cheese As Theirs With A Sticky Note And Ate Half Of It
Image source: fighter_rabbit
#57 Jerk Parked So Close I Had To Crawl Over From The Passenger Side. Am I Crazy Or Was This Done On Purpose?
Image source: InfamousCharacter333
#58 Target Stacy
Image source: KTeax31875
#59 The Absolute Audacity
Image source: Pretty_One_1398
#60 July 4th On Cass Lake, MI
Image source: summysumm2395
#61 Eye Roll
Image source: ApprehensiveSir3892
#62 It’s My Bday – I Will Accept Anything But Books
Zero shame 100% entitlement.
Image source: professorlololman
#63 A Shopper Changed Their Mind About Which Kind Of Chicken Tenders They Want
Image source: Kidspud
#64 Nimby Person In My Neighborhood Is Upset That Their Neighbor Is Renovating
Someone in my neighborhood purchased a home that has been the rundown college house for years. Apparently, their neighbors are unhappy that the new owners are deciding to fix the place up and want to make sure we all know about it.
Image source: miichaelscotch
#65 People Who Leave Shopping Carts In Out Apartment Hallways And Don’t Return Them To The Garage
Takes 2 minutes to bring it back down the elevator and out to the garage.
Image source: emdawgg91
#66 Surprised My Girlfriend With Baked Goods And Flowers Before She Went To Work, And Her Coworkers Ate Them All
Unprompted, straight up just snagged them from her area and ate them, rude.
Image source: Limp_Rent2784
#67 This Awful Person
Image source: Silent_but_diddly
#68 Yes. I Have The Middle Seat And I Have Legs
I was eye-rolled when I politely asked if the window seat passenger could move her backpack. I guess I should have left my legs at home.
Image source: scoutdashrebaling
#69 I Guess I Should Have Added “Not The Table” To The Sign
We are moving and have been downsizing for our new place. My wife has been putting items we don’t want on a table in front of our house for free. It’s been going great for a couple of weeks now. Yesterday we stepped out for an hour and came back to this…
Image source: pudge2424
#70 Neighbor Put This How To Discipline Kids Book In My Mailbox
My neighbor, in her early 80s, who likes to throw water on kids’ chalk art, put this book in my mailbox. We keep to ourselves, and my kids are very respectful. They hate everyone around us and do things like this to everyone. She’s married (somehow), and her husband doesn’t do anything. She’s very petty. Is this harassment? Isn’t it a federal offense to put things like this in others’ mailboxes?
Image source: Gh0st_Pirate_LeChuck
#71 My (15F) Mom Gets Snappy When I Remind Her Of The Date That She Came Up With
Image source: QueerKatDoves
#72 Starbucks “Loosing” A Loyal Customer Because They Got His Name Wrong
Man’s having a breakdown over something expected for Starbucks, and now the entirety of the Philippines is laughing at him
Image source: No_Needleworker2421
#73 When People Don’t Destack Their Weights At The Gym
Every single machine I used this morning had weights left on it – I suspect the same person!
Image source: sunglower
#74 Before And After Our Neighbors Bought A Trailer
Image source: BcoxOW12
#75 My Next-Door Neighbor Installed Fence Lights And “Hid” The Wires On Our Side
Never asked permission or even told us he was doing it. Generally has been a nice and considerate neighbor, so I wasn’t expecting this at all.
He obviously doesn’t want to see the wires, why would he think we would? Especially when we don’t get the benefit of the lights? Ugh.
Image source: Quirky_Word
#76 Travis Barker’s (Blink-182) Daughter Alabama Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off
Image source: whyamihere-idontcare
#77 She Wanted To Get A Free Meal
Image source: billyrko1987
#78 Entitled Future Mother-In-Law Demands Free Salon Service Because I’m Marrying Her Son
Image source: Seraphina_xo55
