Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of One Of Your Plants (Closed)

by

The only rule is that you cannot post a picture of your lawn

#1 My Cacti Arrangement That My Bonus Daughter Decorated With Fossils (Sea Urchins And Sea Lily Stems)

#2 My Cactus That Finally Bloomed After 12 Years🥰

#3 Christmas Cactus In Full Bloom

#4 My Elephant Plant Which I Call Dumbo

#5 This Is My Plant, It’s Name Is Walter

#6 My Avocado Tree That I Have Grown From The Pit Of An Avocado That I Had For Lunch One Day!

#7 I Don’t Know The Name Of This Plant, But It Blooms Every Year And The Flowers Smell Like Ice Cream.

#8 Pineapples Take Forever To Grow But Are Worth It

#9 He’s A Rescue (Jan vs. Now: I Found Him Loose On The Floor Of IKEA With No Dirt)

#10 My Very First Carrion Flower!

#11 Lady If Shallot Rose

#12 Mom Gift To Me When I Moved Out. I Know I Need To Repot Her

#13 His Name…is Mike

#14 Rescued This When It Only Had 2 Leaves And Now It Is Starting To Sprout Baby Leaves.

#15 Mother In Laws Tongue Frikking Flowering!! It’s Actually A Very Rare Occurrence.

#16 It Was There When I Moved In So I Guess I Have To Take Care Of It

#17 I Cant Show Just One

#18 My Heliconia 😁

#19 Why Choose Only One Plant When I Can Show Off The Whole Bunch All In One Photo? We Name Every Single One Of ‘Em :d

#20 Yam Freshly Removed. We Grow Yam And This Is One Of The 1st Picks.

#21 Tada!!! Ma Cactus (Crayon For Scale)

#22 My Triffid. An Umbrella Plant That Was Tiny 10 Years Ago. Now Has A Life Of Its Own And Likes To Hide Grandads Miniature Pictures

#23 My Gardenia

#24 3 Year Bloom And A New Orange Friend To Give Company

#25 Here Are A Few! Most Of Them Are Rescues. 🌱❤

#26 We Call It Moneytree (Geldbaum). It’s Said, That When It Blooms, You Won’t Get Out Of Money

#27 Roses Just In From The Garden

#28 Lily The Peace Lily. She’s Hiding On Top Of The Book Case. Mean Cats Keep Trying To Nibble Her!

#29 Super Duper Proud Of My First Raspberry.

#30 This Was A 110 Years Old Garbage Dump 5 Years Ago,overgrown With Brambles And Nettles

#31 My Bamboo Plant , It Grow Twice The Size In 2 Years

#32 I Thought She Looked Like A Cheerleader

#33 My Hand Painted Vases And This Gorgeous Succulent!♥️🪴

#34 I Love My Little Creeper

#35 My New Begonias That Are Just Starting Out.

#36 I Got California Bluebells To Sprout. One Has Three Seed Leaves (Cotelydens) Instead Of Two.

#37 Purple Lily

#38 Epiphyllum Variety, Chuck And Jerry

#39 Bleeding Heart In Bloom

#40 Meet Athena

#41 One Of My Favorite!

#42 I Have A Few 🥰

#43 Some Type Of Succulent

#44 Spider-Gorrila :>

#45 Meet Hannah/Anna! Also, Can Anyone Tell Me What The Pink Things Are?

#46 One Of My Roses. I’m So Proud!

#47 My Lemon Plant From The Past Summer. Just Transplanted It!

#48 The Bonsai Tree Kit I’ve Been Growing For A Couple Of Months

#49 In Bloom!!!

#50 My Spider Plants! I’m Thinking Of Getting Another Plant But I’m Not Sure What Kind…

#51 My Punk-Style Spider Plant

#52 Zz Sprouting For The 1st Time And 2’ Tall Dracaena That Was Only 4” When I Got Him 2 Years Ago!

#53 Couldn’t Find A Single Plant So Here Are… More.

#54 “Dish Garden” My Australian Friend (I Live In The Us) Arranged To Be Delivered On My Birthday!

#55 This Beautiful Lady. (The Only One With Her Own Picture Taken!)

#56 Texas Blubonnet

#57 Christmas Cacti Bloom

#58 Moss On A Log

#59 My Frosty Succulent

#60 Passiflora From My Parent’s House

#61 Moestuintjes And Orchids

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
