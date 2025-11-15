Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of One Of Your Plants (Closed)

The only rule is that you cannot post a picture of your lawn
#1 My Cacti Arrangement That My Bonus Daughter Decorated With Fossils (Sea Urchins And Sea Lily Stems)
#2 My Cactus That Finally Bloomed After 12 Years🥰
#3 Christmas Cactus In Full Bloom
#4 My Elephant Plant Which I Call Dumbo
#5 This Is My Plant, It’s Name Is Walter
#6 My Avocado Tree That I Have Grown From The Pit Of An Avocado That I Had For Lunch One Day!
#7 I Don’t Know The Name Of This Plant, But It Blooms Every Year And The Flowers Smell Like Ice Cream.
#8 Pineapples Take Forever To Grow But Are Worth It
#9 He’s A Rescue (Jan vs. Now: I Found Him Loose On The Floor Of IKEA With No Dirt)
#10 My Very First Carrion Flower!
#11 Lady If Shallot Rose
#12 Mom Gift To Me When I Moved Out. I Know I Need To Repot Her
#13 His Name…is Mike
#14 Rescued This When It Only Had 2 Leaves And Now It Is Starting To Sprout Baby Leaves.
#15 Mother In Laws Tongue Frikking Flowering!! It’s Actually A Very Rare Occurrence.
#16 It Was There When I Moved In So I Guess I Have To Take Care Of It
#17 I Cant Show Just One
#18 My Heliconia 😁
#19 Why Choose Only One Plant When I Can Show Off The Whole Bunch All In One Photo? We Name Every Single One Of ‘Em :d
#20 Yam Freshly Removed. We Grow Yam And This Is One Of The 1st Picks.
#21 Tada!!! Ma Cactus (Crayon For Scale)
#22 My Triffid. An Umbrella Plant That Was Tiny 10 Years Ago. Now Has A Life Of Its Own And Likes To Hide Grandads Miniature Pictures
#23 My Gardenia
#24 3 Year Bloom And A New Orange Friend To Give Company
#25 Here Are A Few! Most Of Them Are Rescues. 🌱❤
#26 We Call It Moneytree (Geldbaum). It’s Said, That When It Blooms, You Won’t Get Out Of Money
#27 Roses Just In From The Garden
#28 Lily The Peace Lily. She’s Hiding On Top Of The Book Case. Mean Cats Keep Trying To Nibble Her!
#29 Super Duper Proud Of My First Raspberry.
#30 This Was A 110 Years Old Garbage Dump 5 Years Ago,overgrown With Brambles And Nettles
#31 My Bamboo Plant , It Grow Twice The Size In 2 Years
#32 I Thought She Looked Like A Cheerleader
#33 My Hand Painted Vases And This Gorgeous Succulent!♥️🪴
#34 I Love My Little Creeper
#35 My New Begonias That Are Just Starting Out.
#36 I Got California Bluebells To Sprout. One Has Three Seed Leaves (Cotelydens) Instead Of Two.
#37 Purple Lily
#38 Epiphyllum Variety, Chuck And Jerry
#39 Bleeding Heart In Bloom
#40 Meet Athena
#41 One Of My Favorite!
#42 I Have A Few 🥰
#43 Some Type Of Succulent
#44 Spider-Gorrila :>
#45 Meet Hannah/Anna! Also, Can Anyone Tell Me What The Pink Things Are?
#46 One Of My Roses. I’m So Proud!
#47 My Lemon Plant From The Past Summer. Just Transplanted It!
#48 The Bonsai Tree Kit I’ve Been Growing For A Couple Of Months
#49 In Bloom!!!
#50 My Spider Plants! I’m Thinking Of Getting Another Plant But I’m Not Sure What Kind…
#51 My Punk-Style Spider Plant
#52 Zz Sprouting For The 1st Time And 2’ Tall Dracaena That Was Only 4” When I Got Him 2 Years Ago!
#53 Couldn’t Find A Single Plant So Here Are… More.
#54 “Dish Garden” My Australian Friend (I Live In The Us) Arranged To Be Delivered On My Birthday!
#55 This Beautiful Lady. (The Only One With Her Own Picture Taken!)
#56 Texas Blubonnet
#57 Christmas Cacti Bloom
#58 Moss On A Log
#59 My Frosty Succulent
#60 Passiflora From My Parent’s House
#61 Moestuintjes And Orchids
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us