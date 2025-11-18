Aquarium With Real Fish Created Around Fire Hydrant “Puddle” Draws Criticism For Its Cruelty

A flamboyant makeshift pond with fish on the sidewalk of Brooklyn, New York, USA, has been stirring controversy over the summer after going viral. While a handful of passerby have been admiring the creative puddle-turned-open air aquarium, others have said it’s animal cruelty. Many were particularly worried about the little beings’ survival during winter.
Taking to his TikTok page on Monday (September 16), a user who goes by RidgeX documented his experience visiting the famous makeshift pond located on the corner of Tompkins Avenue and Hancock Street.
In the video, which has amassed nearly 14 million views, RidgeX explained that the “Bed-Stuy Goldfish Pond,” named after Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, was the result of a leaking fire hydrant.
“And people have been putting fish in the sidewalk,” the TikTok exclaimed. “And they live. The fish live. Now it’s like an attraction.”
A makeshift pond with fish on the sidewalk of Brooklyn, New York, has been stirring controversy
Image credits: chanelworldwide
RidgeX went on to show the beautiful pond which has been decorated with colorful rocks, aquarium art pieces, flowers and shells.
“Oh, my gosh, they’re so cute,” RidgeX exclaimed, as he took noticed of the hundreds of little bright orange goldfish. “This is better than I could ever imagine.”
The TikToker further noted: “They got a whole fish pond in the middle of Brooklyn. They’re swimming in and out of the little house.
“They’re so cute. I love each and every one of them.”
Image credits: bedstuyaquarium
According to RidgeX, Bed-Stuy Goldfish Pond’s popularity, attracting tourists all the way from Florida, has contributed to local communities receiving help, with giveaways going to people in need and school supplies provided to children.
Nevertheless, some people expressed their concerns for the little aquatic animals, as a TikTok user commented: “It breaks my heart that winter is coming.”
A person wrote: “Wait a minute… what’s gonna happen once winter hits NYC.”
It has gone viral over the summer
However, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, as a netizen penned: “Humans CRAVE to create, to nourish and to come together as a community. Love is our true nature.”
Someone else clarified: “Yall didnt watch til the end, theres a guy there that actually takes care of the fish, im sure he has a plan for winter”
A separate individual chimed in: “Wait, do I love people again????!??”
Image credits: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis
While the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood has been collectively taking care of the Bed-Stuy Goldfish Pond, and RidgeX’s recent footage captured the animals’ habitat and good condition, the little fish were previously vandalized.
Despite signs claiming the Bedford-Stuyvesant attraction was under surveillance, some cruel offenders tore up the place, leaving residents and activists fishing for answers, The New York Post reported on August 27.
Bed-Stuy Goldfish Pond was reportedly hit at about 9 pm on August 26 when the vandal or vandals took colorful gravel and hand-painted stones and tossed around other decorations, killing about five fish out of the pond’s 100 gilled residents, locals said.
A handful of passersby have been admiring the creative puddle-turned-open air aquarium
Image credits: bedstuyaquariumcomm
“[I found out] right as it happened … I just walked by and it was all destroyed,” a resident, Devang Shah, told The Post at the time. “It was really beat up, there were shells all over the place, the broom was broken. It was just a mess.”
Neighborhood residents Emily Campbell and Max David “rescued” about 30 fish from the pond earlier last month, with the intention of finding them a new home with more appropriate living conditions, The Post reported.
The pond’s creators do not have plans of slowing down, having previously posted on social media advertising a school supplies, backpack giveaway and “goldfish adoption” event.
But others have said it’s animal cruelty
Image credits: bedstuyaquariumcomm
Organizers have also been hoping to install plexiglass and solar panels to ensure a more permanent structure for the pond in the coming months.
“We don’t have an aquarium, so it’s good as we’re going to get,” Laura Dexter, a resident, told NBC New York on August 9.
“Everybody takes a turn,” neighbor Ken Garner explained. “Did you feed the fish? Did you check on the fish?”
Image credits: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis
Je-Quan Irving and his friends are reportedly responsible for turning what would normally be a forgettable patch of wet dirt into the fish home and sidewalk attraction.
Je-Quan said the idea came at the beginning of August; $16 at the local pet store scored him about 100 goldfish. Laura added: “It’s a novelty, it makes people feel good. What harm can come of it?”
Je-Quan clarified that Bed-Stuy Aquarium has a Plan B, stating: “Once the temperature and everything starts changing, we are going to take them out and give them to kids in the community.”
Many were particularly worried about the little beings’ survival during winter
Doctor Ben Rosenbloom, a veterinarian working at Wet Pet Vet, previously told Bored Panda: “Unfortunately, people often think less of fish than other animals we keep as pets regarding welfare.
“Partially, this is because it is harder for a fish to express that it is in distress to us than some other animals, but also, many people have an attitude of ‘oh, it’s just a fish’ or think of them as lesser animals.”
The animal doctor further explained: “Stressed fish get sick quickly — the same way that stressed people are more likely to come down with an illness and have general bad health.”
Bed-Stuy Goldfish Pond ignited divided reactions
