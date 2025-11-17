Hey Pandas, Post The First Signs Of Spring (Closed)

Spring is finally here, share your first signs of it!
#1 Wait What You Guy’s Have Spring?
#2 Bumblee Trying To Get Into A Crocus
#3 Blackbird Sitting Among Crocuses
#4 My Garlic Poking Through The Snow, Vancouver Island, Bc
#5 Hellebores!
#6 Fire And Ice Hellebore
#7 Damselfly!!!
#8 The First Butterfly On A Purple Dead-Nettle Flower
#9 Blooming Lawn. In Every Sense
#10 First Sakura
#11 Toads On Their Way To Make Some Babies (Escorted Over The Busy Road By My Toad Patrol Crew)
#12 Robin Singing
#13 Time To De-Fur (This Is Just For A Giggle!)
#14 Cherry Blossoms 🌸
#15 Ah, Yes, Spring
#16 We Have This Tree Beside My Road And Now Every Car Come That Comes By It Is Covered With Buds!!
#17 Roses Waking Up!!
#18 Cherry Trees Are Blooming In Charlotte N.c
#19 Before And After Sunny Days There Was Snow
#20 One Of The Newer Ones At My Moms
#21 Iris
#22 In Our City Park
#23 The Geese Decided To Grace Us With Their Presence 🙄
#24 Some Flowers In Our Creek Bed. I Can’t Remember What They’re Called Though Lol
#25 Hellebores!
#26 Purple Spring
#27 The Very First Flower (Eranthis Hyemalis)
#28 Primrose & Narrow-Leaved Bellflower (Pulmonaria)
#29 British Spring. Rain, Mud, More Rain And More Mud
#30 Buds Are Popping Here In The Pacific Northwest!
#31 Kentucky Wildflowers
#32 Last Weekend In Rotterdam, The Netherlands
#33 Dog Relaxes In The Sun
#34 The First Sprouts!!
#35 Hyacinth
#36 My Wasabi Are Blooming!
#37 5 Minutes Ago This Sheep Got His 3rd Lamb From The Triplets. In The Netherlands
#38 I Am So Happy That Spring Is Here After Many Cold Months ♥
#39 Bottlebrush Blooming
#40 There Are Flowers Everywhere Now In México
#41 The Spring Google Doodle
#42 First Blooming Trees On 1st Of March
#43 A Rose By Any Other Name
#44 Spring At The Black Sea
#45 Mid-March Blooms
#46 These Little Phlox Are One Of The First Flowers To Welcome Spring Where I Live In Cental Texas
