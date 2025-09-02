Newer Crazy Pet Lady Stories (14 Pics)

Codename: Schroedinger. That’s what I’m calling this new set. It revolves around one particular guy who instantly won over the whole pack—humans included. Schmarrn is firmly Team New Guy, BobbyPin is her usual reserved self, and the others… well, their hearts are big enough to welcome anyone who treats them kindly.
The set isn’t finished yet. My new Muse has been flooding me with inspiration, and my hands can barely keep up with the drawings. Anyway, here’s the story of Schroedinger.
#1 Happy Birthday
I certainly believe that if she could speak, she would say something like that.
#2 What Age Means
When BobbyPin turned 11, I had a lot of questions for myself. How would our life change? Would her aging be accelerated? And all the anxious, overthinking thoughts that come with it. So I made a drawing about it, and by the time I finished, I realized nothing would change—she is still my little BobbyPin.
#3 If My Dog Was A Human
BobbyPin is a sweet little girl with a bow in her hair—and a big knife in her hand.
#4 If My Dog Was A Human
I always imagined Schmarrn as a rebellious teenage girl or young woman, with a hint of visible ADHD—fidgeting and stimming.
#5 Adopt A Human
The Dog Guy without the dog, who had an instant connection with the whole pack—well, except for BobbyPin, of course.
#6 Pebbling
Kaiserschmarrn is completely on Team NewGuy, and the feeling is mutual. BobbyPin, however, is not giving in so easily. She waits, observes, and makes her unchangeable decision later.
#7 Schroedinger’s Whatever
I recently read about Schrödinger’s thought experiment and came to the conclusion that it’s just like having a crush and not knowing if they feel the same. So, I illustrated my thought process.
#8 Schroedinger’s Whatever V2
#9 Unmasking
When we found someone we could unmask with, it was truly the feeling of arriving home—just being our silly selves without any judgment.
#10 The Fight
Since we do sports together, it seemed natural to release stress by sparring a bit. It’s a fun experience, especially when you realize that you’re fighting your inner demons and insecurities.
#11 After A Shower
For some reason, my pack thinks that taking a shower is a complete disaster—they just can’t wrap their heads around it.
#12 All Dogs Go To Heaven
My dad and my dog Heimdall died in the same year, buried about a month apart. I always thought it was because Dad didn’t have someone by his side in the afterlife, so Heimdall volunteered.
#13 Resentment
Sometimes it’s extremely difficult to consider two viewpoints at the same time. It’s easier when you have helpers to see more clearly.
#14 Bobbypin’s Loyalty
A 12-pound terrier running on pitbull software. While the others give me emotional support, BobbyPin is more of a practical thinker. She won’t cuddle if I’m feeling low, but if anyone tries to hurt me, she’ll be there—unleashing the fury.
