I Made A Comic Every Day For 31 Days

I’m a multimedia artist who works mostly with abstraction, photography, and assemblage. After reading Sketchbook to Style by Christine Nishiyama, I was inspired to draw again. I had avoided drawing for years, feeling too intimidated.
Treating them like mini paintings made the process more approachable. The use of color is very intentional in these comics—to set a mood for each panel. There’s still a lot to learn, but this was a really fun process, and I intend to continue it!
Excuse the handwriting—it’s a work in progress. Hope you’re inspired to create something too.
More info: briarwoodbohemian.com
#1 Dreams I’ve Had/Things That Annoy Me #1
#2 Things That Annoy Me #2/Things That Make Me Smile
#3 Little Victories #1/Little Victories #2
#4 New Yorker Problems/Things That Annoy Me #3/Things That Annoy Me #4
#5 Medication Side Effects
#6 Types Of People/Types Of Artists
#7 Artist Problems/T’s Kvetch Korner
#8 Anxiety On The Run/Anxiety On The Run #2
#9 T’s Kvetch Korner #2/T’s Kvetch Korner #3
#10 Finding Hope/Did You Know?
#11 T’s Kvetch Korner #4/T’s Kvetch Korner #5
#12 Alternative Illness Name/ Alternative Illness Names #2
#13 A Tale Of Tails/A Tail Of Tails #2
#14 Things Adults Have Ruined/Things Kids Have Ruined
#15 Adult Friendship/Family Pains/Types Of Co-Workers
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us