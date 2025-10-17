I Made A Comic Every Day For 31 Days

I’m a multimedia artist who works mostly with abstraction, photography, and assemblage. After reading Sketchbook to Style by Christine Nishiyama, I was inspired to draw again. I had avoided drawing for years, feeling too intimidated.

Treating them like mini paintings made the process more approachable. The use of color is very intentional in these comics—to set a mood for each panel. There’s still a lot to learn, but this was a really fun process, and I intend to continue it!

Excuse the handwriting—it’s a work in progress. Hope you’re inspired to create something too.

More info: briarwoodbohemian.com

#1 Dreams I’ve Had/Things That Annoy Me #1

#2 Things That Annoy Me #2/Things That Make Me Smile

#3 Little Victories #1/Little Victories #2

#4 New Yorker Problems/Things That Annoy Me #3/Things That Annoy Me #4

#5 Medication Side Effects

#6 Types Of People/Types Of Artists

#7 Artist Problems/T’s Kvetch Korner

#8 Anxiety On The Run/Anxiety On The Run #2

#9 T’s Kvetch Korner #2/T’s Kvetch Korner #3

#10 Finding Hope/Did You Know?

#11 T’s Kvetch Korner #4/T’s Kvetch Korner #5

#12 Alternative Illness Name/ Alternative Illness Names #2

#13 A Tale Of Tails/A Tail Of Tails #2

#14 Things Adults Have Ruined/Things Kids Have Ruined

#15 Adult Friendship/Family Pains/Types Of Co-Workers

Patrick Penrose
