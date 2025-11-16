50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread

Although The Fault In Our Stars might have been the book to make John Green the rare writer to become a household name, for many, it was his debut novel, Looking for Alaska, that introduced us to this YA fiction heavyweight. The novel’s main protagonist, Miles Halter, nicknamed Pudge, is fascinated with famous people’s last words. Miles enjoys collecting famous last words because they brief him on how a person lived and died.
And honestly, there might be some truth to that. Long after his passing, the late comedian Bob Hope is still remembered for his funny last words. Apparently, when his wife asked him where he wanted to be buried, the legendary comedian quipped, “Surprise me.” Oscar Wilde, the ingenious playwright with numerous funny book quotes still making us laugh today, stayed witty until the end. Reportedly, his last words were, “This wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. Either it goes or I do.” Funny and ironic last words were also attributed to many other notable individuals, such as Voltaire, Winston Churchill, and Jack Daniels, whose last words, very fittingly, were “One last drink, please.” It’s hard to tell whether the last words people utter right before their passing are well-thought-out, deliberate, or, the opposite, completely unaware. However, their lasting impact can’t be denied. Interested in the subject, a user of the AskReddit community asked fellow Redditors, “If you could choose, what would be your last words?” As you may already know, the Reddit community is known for its good sense of humor, so it wasn’t surprising that most replies were humorous and tongue-in-cheek.
Below, we’ve compiled some of the funniest last words people came up with and shared in the thread. As always, upvote your favorite funny final words and let us know how you would reply to the same question in the comments section. And if you are up for some spook next, check out our article featuring creepy last words!
#1
“It’s just a flesh wound!”
Image source: amazon.com, Rivet22
#2
“Listen, I’ve done this a million times and it’s totally safe. Don’t worry.”
Image source: reddit.com
#3
“Watch closely… I can only do this trick once.”
Image source: Gqsmooth1969
#4
“Ight imma head out.”
Image source: classicgagger9, YourBoySponge
#5
“Not my words, but I’d play Windows XP shutdown sound. Been thinking of that since I was 8.”
Image source: ThunderyDusk
#6
fr4nk1yn said:
“F*ck all y’all! I never liked y’all anyway!” That’ll probably be my actual last words.”
pppfftt replied:
“Imagine not actually dying after that…”
Image source: fr4nk1yn
#7
“Watch this.”
Image source: colourblinddesigner
#8
“Oh no, not again!”
Image source: Alcaalm
#9
“There’s something I’ve been dying to tell you.”
Image source: RatedRForLife
#10
To borrow a Doctor Who quote:
“Before I go, I just want to say you were fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. And you know what? So was I!”
Image source: Negafox
#11
“That’s all folks.”
Image source: bananabrains_
#12
“I guess I don’t have to pay my student loans now.”
Image source: sojuandbbq
#13
“My battery is low and it’s getting dark.”
Image source: Digital_Punk
#14
“I’ve always kind of liked Dudley Moore’s last words: ‘I can hear the music all around me.'”
Image source: Furimbus
#15
“Told you I was ill.”
Image source: Sketch_x
#16
“Let’s do a ‘hold your breath’ contest.”
Image source: frieddchickenn
#17
“I’ll be back.”
Image source: legendaryboomer
#18
“Delete my history.”
Image source: Rakeboiii
#19
“Good morning! And in case we don’t see each other, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!”
Image source: celebral_x, amazon.com
#20
“You’re next.”
Image source: LittleJiva
#21
“And for my final trick, I’m going to make myself DISAPPEAR!”
Image source: Unsound_M
#22
“Looks into the crowd of family members: “I know your secret, and I told one of them…”
Image source: deathkitsune68
#23
“Goodbye everyone, I’ll remember you all in therapy.”
Image source: Lorenz321
#24
“I never thought I’d die as a multi-billionaire king of the Northern Hemisphere in 2500.”
Image source: Scrantonstrangla
#25
JoeBethersonton50504 said:
“‘I hid a buried treasure at…’ and then flatline.”
-Human-Disaster- replied:
“But imagine if your death was slightly delayed, and you just lie there in silence for a few seconds while those around you wait with eager anticipation for you to finish the sentence.”
f-a-c-e said:
“I’ll die being what I’m good at, awkward social situations.”
Image source: JoeBethersonton50504
#26
“It was a jolly good show.”
Image source: The_A_S_C_E_N_D_E_D
#27
“God does not exist, and if I am wrong may he strike me dead!”
Image source: Bricky-Shelf
#28
“Hey guys, make sure to like and subscribe.”
Image source: reddit.com
#29
“Time for a nap.”
Image source: Major_1306
#30
“My ancestors are smiling at me, Imperials, can yours say the same?”
Image source: Dusanking123
#31
“Hold my beer.”
Image source: M4ngolicious
#32
“We will meet again, but not yet, not yet…”
Image source: reddit.com
#33
“Before I leave…This life was sponsored by Raid Shadow Legends.
[Proceeds to state sponsorship mumble jumble]
Since sponsor spots take forever I would’ve indirectly given myself immortality.”
Image source: reddit.com
#34
“Never forget to…”
Image source: NilnaTurts
#35
“Existence as we know it is a simulation. I have broken through the firewall. I can see the path. I can see them coming to silence me. Oh my god. It’s crucial that you stop them. It’s the pigeons. Stop people feeding the pigeons. It’s the only way we can end the simulation. Oh my God, they are turning me off now. Stop the pigeons. Please.”
Image source: lavanderson
#36
“There is another Skywalker.”
Image source: amazon.com, bowyer-betty
#37
“I’m going ghost!”
Image source: KurlyKarl
#38
“I wanna get this party started.”
Image source: nicholas3089
#39
“Be right back, just going to the store to pick up milk.”
Image source: ancient_horse
#40
“If you like piña coladaaas….”
Image source: BicBoi42069
#41
“See you soon.”
Image source: jayzhoukj
#42
“My 300th birthday party is next week. Wanna come?”
Image source: ravenousmind
#43
“Any last words?”
“Yeah, just 3.”
Image source: nonebutirene
#44
“Wait, I have an idea. Let’s LEAVE!”
Image source: EthanWAF
#45
“See you in hell.”
Image source: NoEndlessness
#46
“Any word you want me to say to God?”
Image source: bluesbrothas
#47
“Just like the simulations.”
Image source: Weretfdidmyaccountgo
#48
“Tell my wife I said ‘Hello.'”
Image source: reddit.com
#49
oranged_oranged said:
“Staring contest, go.”
MonkeysEpic replied:
“Before putting a note in your pocket saying ‘I Win.'”
Image source: oranged_oranged
#50
“Just rap the fast part of Rap God then drop dead.”
Image source: SOwED
Follow Us