“Mormon Backflip Theory” Goes Viral After Fans Notice Hilarious Trend Among Celebrities and Everyday Men

A new internet theory has captured social media attention. Called the “Mormon Backflip Theory,” it suggests that because Latter-Day Saints (LDS) youth are discouraged from drinking, smoking, or swearing, acrobatic stunts have become a wholesome yet attention-grabbing alternative for men.
Social media has exploded with examples from celebrities and everyday Mormons alike, highlighting a surprisingly widespread and long-standing trend.
Former Mormon Alyssa Grenfell recently shared a video exploring and potentially explaining Benson Boone’s Mormon backflip theory
Image credits: Benson Boone/Shayden J. Schoonover
Music star Benson Boone, who was raised in a Mormon household, has made onstage backflips a trademark of his performances. His backflips are so prominent that some fans have expressed concerns about the stunt’s potential risks.
Boone once stated that his love for backflips, which he now considers an authentic expression of his personality and energy onstage, started after he saw his dad perform the stunt when he was a child.
Image credits: alyssadgrenfell
YouTuber and former Mormon Alyssa Grenfell shared her thoughts on Benson Boone’s backflips on Instagram. In her video, she noted that backflips are pretty common among Mormon men.
“Benson Boone is not the first to perform the Mormon backflip, though he’s definitely one of the most famous… But it’s not just the famous Mormons or former Mormons who are doing the backflips. It’s the normie Mormons, too,” Alyssa said.
Image credits: alyssadgrenfell
Alyssa also shared some insider perspective about how performing backflips became a culturally accepted way for Mormon boys to attract attention while staying within the church’s strict social rules.
“I grew up in the church, and I can confirm that doing a backflip is one of the classic ways for a Mormon boy to attract a mate and to simultaneously dunk on his less athletic friends.
“This, put simply, is Mormon peacocking, and for me, this is the athletic version of the Mormon boy that brings a guitar to every single function he attends,” she said.
Netizens appreciated Alyssa’s context for the strange phenomenon. “I’m sorry but I cannot stop laughing at this wtf,” one commenter wrote on X.
“When you’re a teenager and you can’t get drunk, the thrill of possibly breaking your neck doing a back flip is the next best thing,” wrote another.
Numerous stars have spoken about their Mormon upbringing
Benson Boone is not the only artist to make the Mormon backflip a trademark. Brendon Urie of Panic at the Disco also made headlines by performing the risky stunt onstage for years.
Brendan also grew up Mormon, though his backflips were also the result of hard work with trampolines and skateboards.
Image credits: NBC
While he is also no longer a practicing Mormon, Urie still shared his respect for the LDS church. One of Panic At the Disco’s songs, Say Amen (Saturday Night), which appeared on the album Pray of the Wicked, was an homage to the Mormon faith.
“For us, Saturday night was the preparation for the Sabbath. Spend about four hours just together reading scriptures and getting ready for the Sabbath, so for me – I don’t do that anymore, I’m not religious – but my getting ready for Sunday is just going hard cause I’m gonna sleep in on Sunday,” he told Billboard.
Other celebrities, including those who are known to not perform backflips publicly, have spoken about their journey with the Mormon church.
These include American Idol alum David Archuleta, who stated that he left the church due to his orientation, according to Us Weekly. Still, he noted that he left the church’s structure, not its people. “I would say, it’s the church structure more than the people. Because the people have been amazing,” he said.
Image credits: Tim Mosenfelder
Hollywood A-lister Ryan Gosling also stated that his upbringing in the church helped him become more social.
“You have to pray in public, shake a lot of hands, talk in public, sing in church, stuff like that. It has definitely stayed with me,” he said.
Image credits: heyheydash
The same is true for Amy Adams, who noted that she “grew up as a Mormon and that had more of an impact on my values than my beliefs.”
Alyssa stated that backflipping is a good way for Mormon men to show off and look cool while still behaving within the confines of the church’s rules
Alyssa closed her video by stating that backflipping’s appeal among Mormon men is understandable.
“Keep in mind Mormons can’t look cool by drinking or smoking or swearing. They can’t even invite you to go to get a cup of coffee. And so flipping is basically the most family friendly while still being hardcore thing you can do,” Alyssa said.
Image credits: Isaac Quick/Unsplash
Alyssa closed her video by stating that backflipping’s appeal among Mormon men is understandable.
“Keep in mind Mormons can’t look cool by drinking or smoking or swearing. They can’t even invite you to go to get a cup of coffee. And so flipping is basically the most family friendly while still being hardcore thing you can do,” Alyssa said.
“Backflipping is an easy way to get people’s attention. You can do it in three seconds. You can do it anywhere you are. And most people consider it cool, if not a little obnoxious when you do it over and over and over again.”
Netizens shared their thoughts on the Mormon Backflip Theory on social media
Follow Us