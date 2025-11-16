Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Terrifying Moment Of Your Life?’ (Closed)

Tell us.
#1
Going in for what was to be a 3 hour surgery and home the next day only to wake up 18 hours later after an 11 hour fiasco and ending up in the I.C.U. for 4 days. My poor wife was terrified as they wouldn’t give her any answers. She thought they killed me. We never got any answers as to what was up. That was in 2018. Fortunately I’m still here to write this.
#2
Probably when my mom was going 50 miles per hour and someone pulled in front of us and didn’t speed up and we nearly hit them. It was night and my mom was driving and was just on autopilot in her head. It wasn’t until I screamed she swerved into the other lane (thankfully no car there) and blasted the horn.
Btw they didn’t check before pulling out in front of us and didn’t speed up, so they would have been a fault if we did get into a crash
#3
i was ziplining and i wasn’t buckled in correctly.
#4
When my dad was running a marathon he had to go to the hospital because of dehydration.
Also I got hit in the face in the swimming pool with a toy shark right above my lip and I was crying so much not because it hurt really, (even though it did) because I thought I would have to get stitches. I didn’t end up getting stitches though! I still have scar on my lip, but I can say I got bitten by a shark! (Except it was the tail end that hit me… 😭)
#5
I broke my leg and my neck because i fell of my bed when i was sleeping.
#6
When my sibling almost died befor she was born
#7
Thanksgiving day 2021 my husband ended up in the hospital with a heart attack. Thanksgiving 2022 we made reservations at the same restaurant we had to cancel then. It was beautiful.
#8
When my mom took my phone Freshman year and went through it.
#9
I knew that I was very sick, but I had just started college and my family is low income so I avoided seeking medical care because I didn’t want to waste money.
I woke up struggling to breathe or swallow, so I couldn’t eat or drink or even leave my room. After several hours I yawned, and fun fact, your breathing temporarily pauses when you yawn. It’s normally not an issue, but I was already struggling to breathe and hadn’t eaten so I was very weak. I couldn’t regain control of my breathing. I slumped forward and could feel myself fighting for air, but there was none. My vision went fuzzy and then black, and I remember thinking “I am going to die. Alone, right here, right now.” I went unconscious, but I fell forward and that make me so nauseous I woke up vomiting. After dry heaving for several minutes and then miraculously catching my breath, I admitted I needed help and took the bus/walked to urgent care. I don’t remember how I got there. They ran some tests and told me to go to the ER, which was a whole fiasco because I didn’t have transportation. The nurse just rolled her eyes and said “call an Uber” and I told her I didn’t have the money for that. She scoffed and said “I’ll just step out of the room and let you call around for a ride.” Thankfully I had an amazing friend who rode with me in a Lyft to the ER and didn’t ask me to pay them back.
They didn’t discover the problem until a follow up appointment three days later: I had the flu. The initial test at urgent care had been a false negative.
Yes folks, that’s it. A healthy 18 year old without pre existing conditions, who wears a mask everywhere and performs frequent handwashing, almost died from the flu. Stay safe out there.
Also, remember how I was so worried about money that I literally waited to almost die before getting help? I now have an $1100 ER bill.
#10
My relatives live in the country so on one specific visit i think it was for christmas, we were at my grandparents house.. now for a visual were in the middle of farmland and the closest house is my great grandmothers (gg) which was also where we were spending the night, whose was about 100m away… so ya its the south so there r coyotes but anyways… my mom, my brothers and i head to gg’s house for bedtime.. now its a normal pitch black night where the only thing u can see is the porch lights… so were walking and all of a sudden i turn my head, i just remember thinking ‘i see things all the time its nothing’ nah i concentrate on this one black spot, thats just makimg its way towards us (note im still calmly tryna decipher if im hallucinating). I didnt think it was real until i just see the black figures head just jolt and stare me right in the face… only then i calmly say “hey look a wolf” and ofc they scream and we scatter (this may sound harsh but if ur chased by a coyote were taught that the slowest person gets caught) i run for my gg’s porch, my brothers head back to my grandmothers house, amd my mom runs in circles or idk wht she did.. i then calmly say (in my head) “ive prepared for thiz” and rush towards the wolf and as if it were a dream the wolf turns towards me and starts running AT ME… so now the terror sets in and i book it for the porch.. but the doors locked… pt 2 to come soon hehe
#11
As promised heres pt 2… so the doors locked… the wolf makes it way towards me, it walks into the light, and im just confused.. as to how a dog is that big.. yeah, the whole time we were being chased by this humongous baby of a dog, who was just lost and really wanted help….
Yeah, that was a night
Ok, so yes we did return the dog to his owner, and no idk wht kind of dog he was just imagine a black lab shape with a brown nuzzle and dark brown fur, TERRIFYING
#12
This doesn’t compare to a lot of these but the most terrifying thing that has happened to me is that ride at the amusement park that goes up then falls quickly (Known as Cloudbuster where I live).
It is even more terrifying doing it twice, you know it is going to happen but you don’t know when.
I am also quite small so I fly a bit off the seat as I hold on for my life.
I did it with my cousin one time and when it got to the top it stopped for a second so you could 1 write your will and see your life flash before your eyes, usually it just lightly taps the top for half a second.
The lesson is to not do Cloudbuster twice.
