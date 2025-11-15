This 6th Grader Wanted To See How Many Surfaces Your Cat’s Butt Touches In Your Home, So He Did An Experiment

It’s no secret that cats like to sit. Everywhere. They will climb up on every wardrobe, nook, and cranny of your home and explore every corner. No wonder that in 2004, a very important question was asked: Does your cat’s butt touch every surface of the house? Soon this question became a meme. However, only recently did we receive an answer to this problem.
Thanks to a 6th grader from Tennessee named Kaeden Griffin and his project, we now know that it depends on the cat’s fur and the surface the cat is sitting on. Kaeden did his research with his two cats and documented all of his findings. No worries, no cats were harmed in the process!
This is Kaeden Griffin with his finished project
Image credits: Utopiakerri
His mom wrote on her Facebook post about the science project: “Get ready for a good laugh! Kaeden completed his 6th-grade science fair project this past week and tackled the challenging task of answering the internet’s most burning question, drum roll, please.”
Image credits: Utopiakerri
“‘Does your cat’s butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?’ We had a lot of fun with this! As a disclaimer, no cats were harmed in the process of this science project. Non-toxic lipstick was applied to their bum-bums, they were then given a series of commands (sit, wait, lie down, and jump up. Side note: Both cats have been trained since kittenhood with a variety of commands, they also know how to high-five, spin around, and speak.) They were compensated with lots of praise, pets, and their favorite treats, and the lipstick was removed with a baby wipe once we collected our data in just under 10 minutes.”
Image credits: Utopiakerri
Kaeden had to do a lot of research to find out if the cat’s bumhole really touches every surface in the house
Image credits: Utopiakerri
“His results and general findings: Long and medium-haired cats made no actual contact with soft or hard surfaces at all.
Short-haired cats made no contact on hard surfaces, but we did see evidence of a slight smear on the soft bedding surface. In conclusion, if you have a short-haired cat and they may be lying on a pile of laundry, an unmade bed, or another soft, uneven surface, then their butthole may touch those surfaces!”
Kaeden used his two cats for his project. A short-haired cat named Taco and a long-haired cat named Maya. He put non-toxic lipstick on their bumholes for this
Image credits: Utopiakerri
Short-haired Taco sitting on a soft carpeted surface. The paper he sat on was spotless
Image credits: Utopiakerri
Taco sitting on the hard tile surface. Surface again remained spotless!
Image credits: Utopiakerri
Maya refused to sit on the actual sheet of paper they placed for her. So they inspected the carpet where she sat and it was clean
Image credits: Utopiakerri
Maya sitting on the hard tile surface. Again, all clean!
Image credits: Utopiakerri
Image credits: Utopiakerri
The conclusion: long-haired cats’ bumholes do not touch any surfaces, short-haired cats’ sometimes do, if the surface is soft like a bed
Image credits: Utopiakerri
What do you think of this project and Kaeden’s research? Would you like to try yourself or is this evidence sufficient? Tell us in the comments down below! Also, don’t forget to go show some love to Kaeden and his mother on their social media accounts!
