Hey Pandas, As A Person With A Disorder, Illnesses, Or You Just Feel Unique, What’s The Most Wholesome Thing Someone Has Said To You?

No hate, I have stuff in my life too. I love being unique
#1
“It’s not a disorder, it’s just how your brain is wired. It just so happens that other people have their brains wired the same, and someone decided to name it.”
#2
something along the lines of “you are an amazing person who deserves the world” when i was in one of my fazes where everything is sht for me. even tho it was online it meant a lot
#3
So I have a ton of health problems, and it really just affects my endurance (as in I have none).
After our band had just completed our performance (Marching for 8 minutes straight), I was feeling really bad. I had to stop and crouch, and set down my mic. One of the pit parents came by, grabbed my mic from me and gave me a cup of water, and told me “Take your time, I’ll be here for you.” That just really stuck with me that she cared even though she didn’t know me.
#4
not exactly said, but when i went to my most recent spine appointment and was feeling really upset about what happened at it, the receptionists offered me a card that a small child had made for people at that hospital. it made my day, it was so adorable.
#5
“Hey knucklehead you’re a drunk. You’re not special. This world does not revolve around you. But you aren’t alone. We are not perfect but we have been through the hell your in. We found the the way out.”
Spoken to me when i was 17, scared, angry punk kid who thought i knew everything. I found where i could find the solution to my problem that night. An anonymous old recovering drunk taught me how to live with the weirdo normal sober people ( sorry AA humor)
#6
I’m color blind (protan) and once I told a little girl and she said sadly: “so you can’t see rainbows :(“
#7
I had to ask the wife because I’m not really sure what wholesome is. I mean, I know the word and what it means, but not what it actually is to have something wholesome happen.
She assures me there are lots moments, but one that stands out for her was when a friend said, ‘Nobody has struggled as hard as you, to understand something that you never will. If everyone the world worked even half as hard as you to understand each other, the world would be a thousand times better’ Or something like that.
Apparently it means that I’m sometimes better at caring than people that actually care.
#8
“You should go eat lunch”
#9
Hm. I’m a masochist, which means I enjoy pain inflicted on me. Not in a sexual way though I just love the feeling. We’re not all weird and we try our best
#10
“Stop calling it tha it’s not a disability!” My Mom before I started calling my high functioning autism and ADHD a superpower two years ago.
Bonus: ” You don’t look like your autistic”.
No duh! Autism doesn’t have a look damnit!!!!
