“I Can’t Sit Out And Enjoy The Sun”: Woman Is Fed Up With Neighbors Who Park In Her Driveway Without Permission

Blasting music and loud dogs; property boundaries; overgrown trees, hedges or other greens; and the star of this story, parking issues – all of these are common causes of neighbor disputes.
Disagreements between neighbors, be they minor or heated, are bound to happen no matter what you do. Of course, it’s in your best interest to establish (or at least try to) a somewhat amicable relationship since you’re living in such close proximity to one another – however, not everybody wants to be friends, and that’s where it can get tricky.
Approaching a neighbor who somehow wronged you is not fun for most, especially if they seem distant and reserved – yet leaving things to brew and do lasting damage is not a way out either.
Although this online tale is simple and pretty typical, it does teach you a thing or two about the importance of being vocal, even when it comes to such small matters.
You know what they say: you can change your friends but not your neighbors
“[Am I being unreasonable] to not want their car on my driveway?” – this online user took to a UK-based internet forum for parents wondering whether she was being unreasonable for not wanting her neighbors’ car on her driveway. The post has managed to engage nearly 6K voters and received 371 comments.
Woman frustrated with neighbors for using her driveway space without asking permission
The member of the platform began her post by revealing that she resides in a ground-floor flat; there’s no garden, but it does come with a driveway specifically for her apartment. She said that she doesn’t have a car, which is why she’s second guessing this whole situation.
Her doorway gets a lot of direct sun, and she likes to dry her washing out there on racks when the weather is decent. The OP also added that sometimes she likes to sit out there on a chair with a drink and a book just to unwind.
However, a few months ago a family moved into a flat above her and took over her parking space. They didn’t ask for her permission; they just assumed that they were entitled to it because the woman doesn’t have a vehicle.
Image credits: Parkingmoan1
The thing is, when the neighbors’ car is parked in her doorway, it blocks a lot of the sun out and she can’t put her washing out, nor enjoy the outside when the weather allows. Moreover, according to the OP, they park it diagonally, which causes a lot of trouble with her pram.
When the woman was writing the post, the infamous family was out at the front hoovering their car about 3-feet away from her doorstep, leaving her with a lot of noise and no possibility of enjoying the sun without having to leave the premises.
Lastly, she added that the voting results would determine if she would mention the inconvenience to her upstairs neighbors.
Having said that, the woman turned to the comment section sometime after uploading the post, where she thanked the forum’s users for their replies. She said that she wasn’t sure how people would see it, thinking some would perhaps have thought that she was being “petty” and “entitled” since she doesn’t need the driveway for its intended purposes.
The OP also said that she tried to greet them once or twice but they looked past her, and she also thinks that the man is the only one who speaks English – however, he seems “the least approachable.”
She contacted her landlord, who was happy to reach out to the family’s property manager – however, the representative asked for their flat number, which the woman didn’t know. She ended up leaving a note on the vehicle’s windshield stating that the driveway is private property, and surprise, surprise, the car disappeared.
Fellow online users shared their thoughts on this rather common situation
