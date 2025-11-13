Artist Buys Rights To A Black Pigment So Others Can’t Use It, Gets Trolled In Return

It’s no secret that people on the internet find some of the weirdest things to joke about. There are plenty of memes that make absolutely no sense if you don’t know either the context or the history of the said memes, as well as some unfortunate topics covered in not the best light (we all remember the Harambe incident and all that followed). Well, Tumblr users found out about Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate and all the ridiculous Facebook events that people created related to it and they went along with it. While they shared their favorite images of “the Bean”, someone figured out that there’s more to the infamous sculpture than just the funny edits.
People of Tumblr started posting their favorite Facebook events related to Kapoor’s Cloud Gate without realizing that there’s a bigger picture behind it
However, there was so much more to the story than it first appeared
Turns out, there’s much deeper story hiding behind the meme-fied bean. While people on the internet had plenty of fun trolling the sculptor behind the Cloud Gate, it was the least of Kapoor’s worries. Although Anish Kapoor is an established sculptor who’s been knighted in 2013, turns out he is not liked by the art community, as well as the general public. And there’s quite a number of reasons why.
Follow Us