Two Fat Blokes: Top 20 Bar Signs

by

Two years ago in my bar I had an idea with the other Fat Bloke, To design and make bar signs for the Pub Shed community that were way better than the competitions.

Two years on you have trusted us to design more than 4000 personalized bar signs that are so good our competitors are copying our designs (terrible copies, but we are still flattered – you know who you are in Caerphilly).

We are hugely thankful for your trust and support; you have enabled us to do a job we love in a community of amazing people. We now have over 250 five star google reviews – only five stars all the way. We must be doing something right. We’re also the only bar sign company to guarantee our signs for five years outdoors. Come rain or shine our signs won’t peel or fade.

We will be celebrating our second birthday over easter with loads of giveaways exclusively on Pub Shed Radio. There’s a lot more to come this year but for now here’s our top 20 designs this year. 

#1 Dog House In A Morecambe And Wise Style

#2 Pig And Pilot Merseyside Pub Sign

#3 Drunken Pigeon Garden Bar Sign

#4 A Large Unicorn

#5 The Owl Bar Traditional Bar Sign

#6 El Chapo’s Custom Bar Sign

#7 Dog House – Dogs In Prison

#8 A Blue Frog Bar Sign Complete With Chateau Crook Wine

#9 The Ducks Nuts Bar Sign

#10 The Pickled Pig Pub Sign

#11 Horse And Cow After An Afternoon On The Cider

#12 Fox And Hound In A Gentleman’s Clubs

#13 Simply – The Crossed Keys

#14 An Otter Complete With A Van Gogh Sunflower

#15 Because Its Is

#16 Royal Navy Sailors With Beer

#17 A Wolf Whistling

#18 A Black County Horse

#19 A Smuggler With Booty

#20 The Gooners Gun

Patrick Penrose
