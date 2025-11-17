Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of A Magnificent Tree You’ve Seen (Closed)

Picture of a tree you have seen for yourself.
#1 Copper Beech In New London Ct
#2 Near Where I Grew Up There’s A Castle With Many Very Old Oaks Around It. Some Are Dead, But They’re All Beautiful!
#3 In Naturum Trollskogen, Sweden (Island Of Öland)
#4 The Dark Hedges, Also Know As The Kingsroad In G.o.t, Located In Ireland
#5 I Don’t Know What Kind Of Tree This Is, But It’s Beautiful In The Fall
#6 A Big Tree At The Eden Project
#7 This Tree In Ritan Park, Beijing
#8 Backyard – This Hides A Cliff Down To A Gorge
