Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of A Magnificent Tree You’ve Seen (Closed)

by

Picture of a tree you have seen for yourself.

#1 Copper Beech In New London Ct

#2 Near Where I Grew Up There’s A Castle With Many Very Old Oaks Around It. Some Are Dead, But They’re All Beautiful!

#3 In Naturum Trollskogen, Sweden (Island Of Öland)

#4 The Dark Hedges, Also Know As The Kingsroad In G.o.t, Located In Ireland

#5 I Don’t Know What Kind Of Tree This Is, But It’s Beautiful In The Fall

#6 A Big Tree At The Eden Project

#7 This Tree In Ritan Park, Beijing

#8 Backyard – This Hides A Cliff Down To A Gorge

Patrick Penrose
