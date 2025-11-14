This Group Of Dads Stood Up For Equal Rights & It’s Now Illegal In NYC To Set Up Men’s Public Restrooms Without Baby Changing Stations

We’re living in the 21st century and yet not every men’s restroom has a baby changing station. As if baby daddies don’t need to change diapers. Because of the lack of changing tables in restrooms, some dads have devised their own methods of changing diapers – this involves squatting down and laying your little one across your knees. Of course, the method is frustrating and far from perfect, therefore it has inspired a #SquatForChange movement online among many young dads.
Fortunately, the movement proved successful as the new law requiring to install changing tables in every public restroom for men in New York came into effect in 2019. Fingers crossed, the idea would spread nationwide and later on become a common practice all around the world.
More info: New York State
The state of New York now requires changing tables in public restrooms for men
Image credits: heresmaximus
The law was introduced back in 2018 but came into effect only on the 1st of January, 2020.
“New York proudly leads the nation in fighting for the rights of working parents, and by ensuring access to these amenities, we will help ensure all New Yorkers can give their children the care they need at this critical stage of their lives. This legislation supports our efforts to make New York the nation’s model for working parents and helps make it a stronger, fairer and more equal state for all,” said Governor Andrew M. Cuomo back in 2018.
All new buildings must be built with changing tables in restrooms. The old ones have to install them as well
Image credits: Donte Palmer
As per Governor Andrew Cuomo, newly-built buildings in New York must have “safe and compliant” changing stations. The old existing buildings must renovate their public restrooms to equip them with the aforementioned tables. As a rule, at least one public restroom in a building must have an easily accessible changing table regardless of gender.
People are already noticing signs in various buildings informing people that restrooms are equipped with changing stations
Image credits: boriqua8486
Pew Research Center reports that today’s dads are much more involved in child care than they were 50 years ago. The data shows that the time that fathers spend with their children has almost tripled since 1965. Having in mind that dads today play a greater role in parenting than before, changing tables in their restrooms are more necessary than ever before.
Hopefully, NYC will be a leading example for other communities as well
Image credits: the_superfamily
It’s worth noting that upgrading bathrooms with changing stations is not even that expensive – a surface-mounted plastic unit costs around $185.
Here’s how people online reacted
Follow Us