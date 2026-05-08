Woman Insults Man On A Plane, He Makes Sure She Regrets It For The Next 4 Hours

Boarding a plane can feel like a bit of a lottery. You never really know who you’re going to end up sitting next to. It could be the kindest person alive, or it could be someone who makes the next few hours feel a lot longer than they should. From crying children to seat kickers, there are plenty of ways a flight can go sideways.
When this Redditor made his way to his window seat, the woman sitting next to him was clearly annoyed that she had to stand up to let him through. She made a whole fuss about it and even called him a “silly moron.” So, he decided to get back at her with some very petty revenge that lasted the entire 4-hour flight. Read below to see what he came up with.
For some reason, the woman was furious that she had to stand up and let a fellow passenger reach his seat, causing a scene in the process
Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
So, he found a petty way to make the rest of the flight just a little less enjoyable for her
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: NotBattleTested
In the comments, the man explained why he went through all that trouble instead of simply closing the window shade
Readers were just as annoyed by the rude woman, but they couldn’t help applauding his dedication to being petty
Follow Us