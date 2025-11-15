New Orleans Got Creative For This Year’s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

New Orleans is known for many things. Amazing food. Friendly people. Bourbon Street. Jazz. The French Quarter. Mardi Gras. Humidity.
One of the things that make New Orleans such a wonderful city is its resiliency and the ability to pull joy from tragedy. It was seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and it can be seen in the aftermath of COVID-19.
The announcement that Mardi Gras parades would be canceled for 2021 happened in November 2020. After the 2020 Mardi Gras became the first super-spreader event in the US, the decision was made to be safe and forgo New Orleans’ iconic celebration in 2021. Hearts broke all over the Big Easy at the news.
But in addition to the loss of revelry for visitors, no Mardi Gras meant a loss of revenue for the artists and musicians that make Mardi Gras possible.
#1 Wedding Cake House
This house, located in Uptown New Orleans, is known as the Wedding Cake house. But after this year’s Yardi Gras, it may get a new name – Jurassic House.
The Sign hanging from the front porch reads “Thank you Mayor for keeping us safe.”
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#2
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#3 Ode To Bernie
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#4 Krewe Of Muses
The Krewe of Muses is distinguished as the first all-female Mardi Gras krewe to parade at night uptown New Orleans. In Greek mythology, the Muses are the nine daughters of Zeus. No festivity in Olympus was considered complete without their joy-inspiring presence, and on earth no fine art, scientific, or intellectual endeavor was undertaken without humbly seeking their inspiration.
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#5 Chef Leah Chase
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#6 Court Jester
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#7 Georgia On My Mind
Good Trouble….Bright Future.
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#8 Little Shop Of 2020 Horrors
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#9
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#10 Wasted Away Again In Coronaville
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#11 Nola Living
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#12
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#13 Nola Hero
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#14 Bees And Blooms
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#15
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#16 Enchanted Lockdown Forest
Welcome to Our Enchanted Lockdown Forest. Thank you for all the frontline workers who have kept us safe this past year. WE LOVE YOU. And, thank YOU for visiting our house float! If you’re able to, please consider donating to the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic (Venmo-@musicians-clinic) & the Algiers Point Free Lil’ Pantry (Venmo AlgiersPointFreeLilPantry) #OurEnchantedLockdownForest
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#17 Night Tripper
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#18 Flamingo House
House honoring the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The festival was canceled in 2020, and has been pushed back to October 2021. Organizers are very hopeful that there will be a festival in 2021.
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#19 Acadiana Hay Ride
“There was dancing and live music on Friday (Jan. 15) to unveil the third house float of the Krewe of Red Beans’ effort to put laid-off Mardi Gras artists to work. The theme for the Lower Garden District house float is ‘Acadiana Hayride,’ and it features portraits of Cajun and zydeco musicians, dancing couples, and of course a horse. The latter seems to block the entrance to the house. ‘We just squeeze in around it,’ laughed homeowner Michael Burke.”
Image source: kreweofhousefloats, uptownmessenger
#20 Ruth Gator Ginsburg
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#21 Reading Rainbow
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#22 Mask Up Y’all
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#23
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#24 Circus
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#25 Llamarama
The Alpaca-lips is Nigh!
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#26 Marie Laveau
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#27 Nola
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#28 Pete Fountain’s Half Fast Walking Club
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#29
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#30 Popeyes
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#31 Soul Train
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#32
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#33 Mystic Krewe Of Unicorns
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#34 Bubbbles And Blossoms
A few updates to our house float! Balloons didn’t make it outside, so now we have beach balls . Also *everything* fell in the wind the other day, so it’s all attached more securely #kreweofhousefloats
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#35 Candyland
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#36 Queen Of The Bouce House
This amazing house float celebrating the Queen Diva Big Freedia can be found in the Audubon/Riverside neighborhood. Follow the creators of this awesome project on Instagram @queenofbouncehouse
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#37
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#38 Schitt’$ Streets
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#39 Krewe Of St. Patrick Park
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#40
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#41
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#42 After The Storm Comes Sun
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#43 Saint Dolly
Dolly is our Savior.
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#44 Sihouette Crowd
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#45 Dying For A Parade
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#46 Uss House Float
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#47
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#48
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#49
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#50
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#51
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#52
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#53
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#54
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#55
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#56
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#57
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#58
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#59
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#60
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#61 Zulu
“I wanna coconut!”
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
#62
Image source: kreweofhousefloats
