New Orleans Got Creative For This Year’s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

New Orleans is known for many things. Amazing food. Friendly people. Bourbon Street. Jazz. The French Quarter. Mardi Gras. Humidity.

One of the things that make New Orleans such a wonderful city is its resiliency and the ability to pull joy from tragedy. It was seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and it can be seen in the aftermath of COVID-19.

The announcement that Mardi Gras parades would be canceled for 2021 happened in November 2020. After the 2020 Mardi Gras became the first super-spreader event in the US, the decision was made to be safe and forgo New Orleans’ iconic celebration in 2021. Hearts broke all over the Big Easy at the news.

But in addition to the loss of revelry for visitors, no Mardi Gras meant a loss of revenue for the artists and musicians that make Mardi Gras possible.

#1 Wedding Cake House

This house, located in Uptown New Orleans, is known as the Wedding Cake house. But after this year’s Yardi Gras, it may get a new name – Jurassic House.

The Sign hanging from the front porch reads “Thank you Mayor for keeping us safe.”

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#2

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#3 Ode To Bernie

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#4 Krewe Of Muses

The Krewe of Muses is distinguished as the first all-female Mardi Gras krewe to parade at night uptown New Orleans. In Greek mythology, the Muses are the nine daughters of Zeus. No festivity in Olympus was considered complete without their joy-inspiring presence, and on earth no fine art, scientific, or intellectual endeavor was undertaken without humbly seeking their inspiration.

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#5 Chef Leah Chase

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#6 Court Jester

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#7 Georgia On My Mind

Good Trouble….Bright Future.

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#8 Little Shop Of 2020 Horrors

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#9

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#10 Wasted Away Again In Coronaville

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#11 Nola Living

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#12

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#13 Nola Hero

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#14 Bees And Blooms

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#15

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#16 Enchanted Lockdown Forest

Welcome to Our Enchanted Lockdown Forest. Thank you for all the frontline workers who have kept us safe this past year. WE LOVE YOU. And, thank YOU for visiting our house float! If you’re able to, please consider donating to the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic (Venmo-@musicians-clinic) & the Algiers Point Free Lil’ Pantry (Venmo AlgiersPointFreeLilPantry) #OurEnchantedLockdownForest

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#17 Night Tripper

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#18 Flamingo House

House honoring the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The festival was canceled in 2020, and has been pushed back to October 2021. Organizers are very hopeful that there will be a festival in 2021.

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#19 Acadiana Hay Ride

“There was dancing and live music on Friday (Jan. 15) to unveil the third house float of the Krewe of Red Beans’ effort to put laid-off Mardi Gras artists to work. The theme for the Lower Garden District house float is ‘Acadiana Hayride,’ and it features portraits of Cajun and zydeco musicians, dancing couples, and of course a horse. The latter seems to block the entrance to the house. ‘We just squeeze in around it,’ laughed homeowner Michael Burke.”

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats, uptownmessenger

#20 Ruth Gator Ginsburg

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#21 Reading Rainbow

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#22 Mask Up Y’all

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#23

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#24 Circus

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#25 Llamarama

The Alpaca-lips is Nigh!

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#26 Marie Laveau

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#27 Nola

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#28 Pete Fountain’s Half Fast Walking Club

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#29

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#30 Popeyes

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#31 Soul Train

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#32

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#33 Mystic Krewe Of Unicorns

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#34 Bubbbles And Blossoms

A few updates to our house float! Balloons didn’t make it outside, so now we have beach balls . Also *everything* fell in the wind the other day, so it’s all attached more securely #kreweofhousefloats

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#35 Candyland

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#36 Queen Of The Bouce House

This amazing house float celebrating the Queen Diva Big Freedia can be found in the Audubon/Riverside neighborhood. Follow the creators of this awesome project on Instagram @queenofbouncehouse

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#37

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#38 Schitt’$ Streets

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#39 Krewe Of St. Patrick Park

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#40

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#41

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#42 After The Storm Comes Sun

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#43 Saint Dolly

Dolly is our Savior.

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#44 Sihouette Crowd

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#45 Dying For A Parade

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#46 Uss House Float

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#47

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#48

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#49

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#50

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#51

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#52

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#53

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#54

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#55

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#56

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#57

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#58

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#59

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#60

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#61 Zulu

“I wanna coconut!”

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

#62

New Orleans Got Creative For This Year&#8217;s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)

Image source: kreweofhousefloats

