Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Mobile Game?

Anything games you like is always welcome🥰🥰🥰
#1
I have Apple Arcade. I like it. Outlanders is really fun. You run a village and manage the little people. There’s lots of games on there that are fun. Puzzle Forge 2 is a regular app and awesome. Making weapons by placing metal ore and combining ores for better weapons. Papa’s Sushiria is a fun tycoon type game that has no in app purchases so you only pay once for it. You follow recipes and make sushi. Simple. Assemble With Care is an Apple Arcade game that’s beautiful and simple. Relaxing too. You take apart different items and fix them before putting them back together and returning them to their owners. Nice to learn stories about the people as you casually play.
#2
I’m enjoying Taonga, right now. It’s kind of like farmville, but it’s on an island. There are special items to hunt and collect, and some items help you along the game easier. The devs are regularly updating the game and give bonus stuff, like energy or those purple gems. You can set up your island how you want it and grow it. Some parts can take a bit of patience to get through.
I like those building and collecting games. Sometimes I’ll play SuperCity but the amount of tasks and missions are overwhelming.
I was playing Cooking Voyage obsessively, which is a fast-paced cooking/serving game. Then I took a break for a few weeks and realized how much stress it was putting on me, even though it’s just a game. It’s just the way the game is set up that gives you anxiety but you don’t know how bad until you’ve stopped playing it after a while.
I still like Bingo Blitz and Bingo Journey. You don’t have to spend any money on these games.
#3
Animal restaurant bc its a really cute game and you need to decorate your restaurant to become the hottest restaurant yey
Follow Us