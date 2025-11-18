50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

by

Any pet owner will tell you how rewarding it is to have an adorable little creature running around your home. Sure, they might make messes at times or chew up valuables, but the small annoyances are greatly outweighed by the joy and companionship they bring. And if you’re looking to bring a new fur baby into your home, the best places to look are animal shelters and rescues!

Below, you’ll find a list of heartwarming photos from Reddit of animals who have recently been adopted. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that these pics might melt your heart into a puddle. But if you can handle the cuteness overload, enjoy scrolling through and be sure to upvote all of the photos that make you smile!

#1 Today I Adopted This Beautiful Queen, Her Name Is Nettie And Shes 18 Years Old💞👑

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Whiskersandmittens_

#2 A Stray Puppy I Took In. Can’t Sit Down Without Her Squeezing In Beside Me

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: squidly_doo

#3 Pulled A Mother And Kitten Off The Streets Of Detroit Last Month, Now They Are Spoiled

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: FlavoredNeon

#4 My Sweet Rescue

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: laurenriley33

#5 From Rough Dubai Streets To The English Countryside

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: wanderingislander

#6 Our New Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: jacobr57

#7 Was Never A Cat Person Aaaaand I Became A Cat Dad

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: ComebackCaptian

#8 Poor Guy Got Dumped In Snow Storm

I felt terrible for the poor boy and had to adopt him. He is a very sweet dog and so well mannered.

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: evil_otter333

#9 I Adopted Old Man Shadow Recently. Kevin Gained A Friend And I Lost The Couch

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: 83Brusura

#10 Just Adopted A Puppy From The Shelter And It Said It’s Breed Is Unknown

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: ChillHouseArktek

#11 I’ve Never Had A Cat Before So It’s Been Really Nice Relishing All These Moments With Him. I Immensely Love Him So I Would Like To Share These Photos Of Him!

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: wintermelyn

#12 Picking This Boy Up From The Pound Tomorrow. (Oc)

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: jrumley911

#13 Toast Isn’t So Sure Of His New Baby Brother Willy

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: scottyktho

#14 Found This Little Furry Rascal Freezing On The Street Yesterday. Tomorow We Are Going To The Vet ! Welcome Home Dante/Lucifer 😻🐈‍⬛️

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Hateforcathaters

#15 Found A Wee Kitty On A Road 🥺 Mine Now

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Putrid_Blueberry1118

#16 Adopted Rocco And She Said “Let’s Keep Him Forever And Ever And Ever”

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: monicapearl

#17 This Is The Face That Got Him Adopted

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: level1enemy

#18 3 Of The 4 Pups I Found On The Highway This Morning

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: RudeExplanation9304

#19 It’s -8 Here And Heard A Cry At Our Front Door

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: bethy_doodobby

#20 I Rescued The Tattooed Cartel Cat That Was Living In A Mexican Prison

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: suffocatingsilence00

#21 Bred And Dumped At The Pound. Now She’s Couch Surfing At My Place

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Hurricane_leilani

#22 I Think My Adopted Pupper Is Happy Here

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: notisroc

#23 Adopted Our Very First Cat Last Weekend. I Was Worried We’d Get A Non-Friendly Cat Who Was Very Standoffish But She’s An Angel. Is Interested With Anything, Pickups No Problem, Wants To Be Cradled Like A Baby, Vibrates All The Time, And… Stops Me From Working Or Playing On My PC

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Dimrill

#24 Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday, We Can’t Settle On A Name

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: NegativeNellyEll

#25 His First Sound Sleep After Being Adopted From A Shelter

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: PurpledEyedOcelot

#26 I Adopted A Kitten And She Came With A Gift.. The Kitten Was Pregnant

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: medusa_08

#27 Guys, I Need Your Help, I Adopted My New Baby Today But I Need A Name For Him

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Tsjimenadominguez

#28 So The Pup We Adopted Turned Out To Be A Big Big Baby🤭 3 Months, 44 Lbs

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: theprostitute

#29 Adopting These Two Dummies Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Us

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: ben_1112

#30 One Month Since Adoption Day And I’m In Love 🥰

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: SnooGadgets1321

#31 I Found A Little Boy I Want To Adopt Locally. He Showed Me His Air Murder Mittens In Seconds Of Seeing Me. I Believe He Will Adopt Me

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: MelTram78

#32 Almost 2 Weeks Ago I Signed Moishe’s Adoption Papers, And He’s Still Smiling Today! I Think He Is Happy To Be In His Forever Home

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Misslasagna

#33 Adopted This Baby Boy Today! He’s Already So Snuggly And Demanding Of Pets. He Doesn’t Know I Love Him So Much Already

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: nightstalkerr

#34 Meet Bear (Right) He Just Lost His Human And His Family Offered Him To Me, I Couldn’t Refuse

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Southernish_History

#35 I Adopted This Sweet Boy 6 Hours Ago And He Just Passed Out And Started Dreaming Right In Front Of Me 🥺❤️

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: gamma_orionis

#36 Just Adopted This 6 Month Old Boy And He’s My First Cat!

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Max3RH

#37 Picked Up A Stray Cat A While Back. Turned Out She Was Pregnant. Now I Have 5 Cats. 🐈‍⬛

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: couchworm

#38 We Adopted These 2 Little Black Beauties About 5 Weeks Ago! I Think We May Be In For Trouble!

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: crokey80

#39 My Rescue Finally Feeling At Peace In My Home ❤️ Have You Ever Rescued A Little Angle?

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: sex-addicted-queen

#40 I Adopted Mine Today! Was Told His Brain Cell Would Come In The Mail In 3-4 Weeks

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: pushingtheboxes

#41 I Am Adopting This Boy Tomorrow And Couldn’t Be More Excited. Him And His Brothers Were Found Under A Bridge

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: sherlocksmaster

#42 My First Dog In 8 Years. This Boy Is Beau, He Is Already My Best Friend 🩵🩶💙

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: ScringusDingus

#43 I Felt So Lucky That I Adopted Him About 2 Months Ago. He Is Such A Good Paw For Me! What Do Y’all Say

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: TimelyInteraction824

#44 My Parent’s Cat Is Still Getting Accustomed To Having A New Puppy Around

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: FABONJ

#45 Found This Baby In My Backyard Today And Now It Is Mine

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: 3xpendables

#46 Our New Kitten Is Obsessed With Her Big Brother

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: ListenLow4229

#47 I Will Adopt Those Cats, I Have Never Had Cats, Will Be The First Time, I Need Help With His Names! Pls 🥰

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Saskiaof

#48 Adopted A Jersey Wooly

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: BigPerm-77

#49 Two Months Into Adopting A Cat, And I (Chronic Side Sleeper Turned Contortionist) Have Become His Bed 💙

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: misternakata

#50 The Cat I Picked Up On The Road Yesterday Is Already Very Friendly With Me Today. I Don’t Know Why Her Owner Don’t Love Her

50 Wholesome Pics Of Pets Who Will Not Have To Be Alone Ever Again (January Edition)

Image source: Boring-Double1906

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What is the Hannah Montana Cast Up to Now?
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2022
A Modernized “Les Miserables” Series Could be Coming to Television
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2018
Vets Reveal What Pets Do Right Before Death, And It’s A Must-Read For Every Pet Owner
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Photographer Puts Dogs In A Special Photobooth And Captures Their Reactions (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Time Do You Go To Bed? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Ditching This Common Food Type Could Double Weight Loss, According To Scientists
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.