The 20 Wildest Most Bizarre Moments Of The 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina delivered two weeks of record-breaking performances, emotional victories, and memorable scenes on the ice and snow. Running from February 6 to February 22, the Games have brought together the world’s top winter athletes across venues in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
But beyond the medals and podium finishes, this year’s Olympics have also sparked viral moments, heated debates, and unexpected drama.
Here’s a look at 20 wildest and most bizarre moments of the 2026 Winter Olympics that truly stole the spotlight.
#1 Ilia Malinin’s Controversial Comments
Ilia Malinin entered the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics as the overwhelming favorite in men’s figure skating.
On February 13, the 21-year-old “Quad God” fell twice in the free skate and dropped from medal position to eighth place, snapping a 14-event winning streak.
“I blew it. It just felt so overwhelming,” he admitted. He later revealed that “all the negative thoughts just rushed into my head” before taking the ice, adding that being the Olympic gold favorite was “too much to handle.”
A hot-mic moment caught him saying, “Beijing, I would not have skated like that,” referencing missing the 2022 team, which quickly went viral.
In the days that followed, fans showed their concern after he reposted emotional TikTok messages, including, “Nothing hurts more than trying your best and still not being good enough.”
On February 17, during appearances on Today and ESPN, Malinin admitted that media hype contributed to the pressure. NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel pushed back, telling Sportico the network’s storytelling formula “hasn’t changed in decades,” and questioning whether coverage truly prevents performance.
Online reactions, however, were split. Some blamed NBC’s “undefeatable” narrative; others accused Malinin of making excuses.
Image source: CBSNews, TNT Sports
#2 Snoop Dogg Gifts Family Tickets To Olympics For Helping Him At A Restaurant
During the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Snoop Dogg added another viral moment to his stint as NBC’s special correspondent.
While in Livigno, the rapper reportedly ordered a large takeaway from Cronox restaurant, including cheeseburgers, wings, nuggets, and fries.
According to NBC, his credit card was declined when staff attempted to pay. Despite the issue, the restaurant allowed the order to go through.
Restaurant owner’s daughter Sofia Valmadre told NBC, “He sent his staff to take it and pay, but they couldn’t pay… So my mother told him that it was okay without paying. Today, he sent us five tickets to see the final.”
Snoop later gifted the family five tickets to the men’s snowboard halfpipe final as a thank-you gesture.
Image source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images, snoopdogg
#3 French Ice Dancers Slammed For Smug Response After Defeating US
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron faced intense scrutiny after narrowly defeating Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the ice dance at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
The French pair won gold with 135.64 points, edging out the Americans’ 134.67. The controversy erupted when it emerged that French judge Jezabel Dabouis scored her compatriots nearly eight points higher than the U.S. pair.
While nine judges reportedly favored Chock and Bates overall, the scoring system’s calculations still secured gold for France.
In a radio interview on RMC’s Super Moscato Show, Cizeron acknowledged mistakes but appeared unfazed.
“We had the goal of winning by five to seven points, but we made a few mistakes that cost us three or four points,” he said, adding, “Winning the gold after just one year of working together, that’s kind of an achievement.”
Fournier Beaudry defended him, adding, “He didn’t really make a mistake, he just decided to be creative in the moment.”
Online American viewers criticized the tone as smug. “Thank the French judge for cheating for you,” one wrote. Another claimed, “The French pair have bad energy.”
Meanwhile, Chock called for more transparent judging, saying judges should be “vetted and reviewed.” However, U.S. Figure Skating ultimately declined to appeal the February 12 deadline, though it acknowledged “emotional” discussions surrounding the result.
Image source: Tim Clayton/Getty Images, ninon_bardel
#4 Mariah Carey’s Opening Ceremony Performance
The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opened on February 6 at San Siro Stadium in Milan, but Mariah Carey’s headline performance quickly became one of the night’s most debated moments.
The singer performed the Italian classic Volare, before transitioning into her own song, Nothing Is Impossible.
Though Carey told Vogue that singing in Italian was “definitely a challenge,” and admitted she chose the songs to honor the host country and reflect the Games’ hopeful spirit.
However, viewers questioned both the song choice and Italy’s decision to feature an American star.
“Absolutely unbelievable that Italy chose an American to open. So bizarre,” one user wrote.
Others mocked the slow staging, with one saying, “It’s not Christmas yet,” while another claimed she “stood there looking afraid while she was lip-syncing.”
Critics also targeted her diamond-heavy Roberto Cavalli look, valued at an estimated $15 million.
Image source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images, Mariah Carey
#5 Jutta Leerdam Exposes Her Undergarment At The Olympics
Jutta Leerdam’s celebration at the 2026 Winter Olympics became one of the Games’ most-talked-about moments. On February 9, the 27-year-old Dutch speed skater broke the Olympic record in the 1000m and tearfully unzipped her FILA race suit at the finish line, revealing a Nike sports bra underneath.
Marketing experts quickly estimated the split-second moment could be worth over $1 million in endorsement value.
“With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million,” branding expert Frederique de Laat told AD.
With 6.2 million Instagram followers, Leerdam could reportedly earn up to $73,500 per sponsored post.
Speculation further swirled about possible punishment for promoting Nike while wearing FILA. But IOC TMS Managing Director Anne-Sophie Voumard clarified no rules were broken, calling the unzipping “normal practice” due to the tightness of speed skating suits and “not a case of ambush marketing.”
On February 15, Leerdam added silver in the 500m, finishing behind teammate Femke Kok.
Addressing the scrutiny directly, Leerdam said on February 19, “You don’t have to become less of yourself to achieve something great… You can be soft and strong, disciplined and feminine, all at once.”
Image source: TNT Sports
#6 Simone Biles And NFL Husband Victims Of An Unsettling Crime
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, experienced a frightening moment during the 2026 Winter Olympics.
On February 15, Owens revealed on X that someone attempted to snatch his shopping bag while the couple was out in Milan.
“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan… I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately… but still crazy,” Owens wrote.
When asked if the suspect was fast, he joked, “Not fast at all… his arms were moving faster than his legs lol.”
The couple had been attending Olympic events since February 13, supporting Team USA athletes including Ilia Malinin and Jordan Stolz, while also enjoying a Valentine’s getaway during Owens’ NFL offseason.
Earlier that day, Biles shared photos from luxury boutiques, including Bottega Veneta.
Image source: madisonchock, Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
#7 Dog Crashes Cross-Country Ski Event
One of the wildest moments of the 2026 Winter Olympics came during the women’s team sprint cross-country qualifiers in Tesero when a dog sprinted onto the course and crossed the finish line.
The two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog, named Nazgul, wandered onto the fighting strip just as athletes approached the line. Spotting the movement, the husky bolted toward the finish, crossing moments after the skiers and drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
Timekeepers even captured a playful photo-finish image of the unexpected “competitor.”
Nazgul’s owner, who is related to an event official, told NPR, “He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving — and I think he just wanted to follow us.”
Croatia’s Tena Hadzic admitted the distraction cost her “some seconds”, adding, “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?’” Greece’s Konstantina Charalampidou said, “He was cute but not aggressive.”
Image source: NBCOlympics
#8 JD Vance’s Comments On Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu’s decision to represent China at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics resurfaced as a political flashpoint after U.S. Vice President JD Vance publicly questioned her choice.
On February 17, Vance told Fox News, “I certainly think that somebody who grew up in the United States of America… I would hope that they want to compete with the United States of America. I’m going to root for American athletes.”
His remarks reignited online criticism of Gu, with some calling her a “traitor” and urging her not to return to the U.S.
Born in San Francisco in 2003 to a Chinese mother, Yan Gu, she announced in 2019 that she would compete for China to inspire young girls in the sport.
At Beijing 2022, she won two golds and a silver. In 2006, she added two silver medals in Slopestyle and Big Air, becoming the most decorated female freestyle skier in Olympic history.
At a February 16 press conference, when asked whether her results were “two silvers gained or two golds lost,” Gu laughed and replied, “I’m the most decorated female freeskier in history. I think that’s an answer in and of itself.” She called the “two medals lost” framing “a kind of ridiculous perspective.”
Gu has previously said her mission is to use sport “as a force for unity, not division.”
Image source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images, Fox News | whyyoutouzhele
#9 Us Women’s Hockey Captain Hilary Knight Gets Engaged To Speedskater Brittany Bowe
The 2026 Winter Olympics delivered a heartfelt off-ice moment when U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight proposed to American speed skater Brittany Bowe during the Games.
On February 18, Knight shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself down on one knee, presenting a silver band to Bowe.
“The Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever,” the 36-year-old captioned the announcement.
Their relationship began to deepen during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where the two bonded over evening walks to decompress from competition pressure.
“To have that human connection… it was really cool,” Knight previously told Olympics.com.
The 37-year-old is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, earning team pursuit bronze in PyeongChang 2018 and a 1000m bronze in Beijing 2022.
Milano-Cortina marked her final Olympic appearance; she and Team USA finished fourth after falling to Japan in the team pursuit bronze match.
Meanwhile, Knight competed in her fifth and final Olympics. She won gold in PyeongChang 2018 and silver in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, and Beijing 2022.
Image source: hilaryknight and brittanybowe
#10 The Freestyle Aerials Couple
On February 20, China’s Wang Xindi captured gold in the men’s freestyle final in Livigno, just 48 hours after his wife, Xu Mengtao, won the women’s title.
The back-to-back victories made them one of the rare married couples to win separate individual gold medals in the same sport at the same Games.
In the winner-takes-all super final, Wang posted a massive 132.60, edging reigning world champion Noé Roth of Switzerland by just 1.02 points.
Li Tianma secured bronze with 123.93, while defending Olympic champion Qi Guangpu finished sixth after failing to stick his landing.
As Roth’s final score appeared, Wang dropped to his knees in celebration, unable to watch the screen moments earlier.
His victory also followed Xu’s successful title defense, marking a historic “Golden Double” for the couple.
Image source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images, Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
#11 USA Amber Glenn Shields Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto From Cameraman
One of the most human moments of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics came after the women’s free skate final, when Team USA’s Amber Glenn stepped in to protect Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto during an emotional breakdown.
Sakamoto entered the final in medal contention but made a costly error during a triple combination, finishing second, just 1.91 points behind American Alysa Liu. It marked a heartbreaking near-miss in what Sakamoto had already announced would be her final Olympic appearance.
As cameras followed Sakamoto into the arena corridor while she appeared to be crying, Glenn squatted beside her in support. When a cameraman tried to film the moment up close, Glenn stood up, waved her hands, and physically blocked the shot to give Sakamoto space.
“I know it’s their job, but they will get all up in your business when you clearly need space,” Glenn later commented, according to Newsweek.
Sakamoto said afterward, “The frustration is unbearable… I’ve come this far, and I couldn’t get it done.”
Glenn later said she chose to “enjoy skating” despite her own disappointment.
Image source: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images, muranenkokiss
#12 Hunter Hess Responds To Trump Calling Him A “Real Loser”
During the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, freestyle skier Hunter Hess found himself at the center of political controversy after President Donald Trump called him a “real loser.”
The backlash began on February 6, when Hess said he had “mixed emotions” about representing the U.S., explaining, “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.”
Trump responded on social media, writing, “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team… MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Allies, including Richard Grenell and Byron Donalds, told Hess to “move to Canada” or “go home.”
On February 9, Hess posted an American flag on Instagram, writing, “I love my country 🇺🇸… One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point [issues] out.”
Before he competed for the medal round of the event on February 20, he flashed an “L” over his forehead, directed to Trump. “Apparently, I’m a loser,” he said.
Meanwhile, his teammates Chloe Kim and Chris Lillis defended him, calling for “love and compassion,” while Eileen Gu said she felt sorry that politics were overshadowing the Games.
Image source: hunterhess10, Nathan Howard/Getty Images
#13 Moment Between Hockey Rivals Sparks Comparisons To ‘Heated Rivalry’
Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk sparked controversy during a preliminary Olympic matchup against Germany on February 15. This came after a hot mic caught him chirping at German captain Leon Draisaitl.
As the two skated toward their benches in the second period, Tkachuk was heard saying, “Always the bridesmaid, eh Leon? Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”
The jab referenced Draisaitl’s back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses to Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025. Team USA went on to defeat Germany 5-1.
Online reactions were swift. “Olympics promote sportsmanship. [Matthew] apparently doesn’t know the meaning,” one critic wrote. Others mocked him, predicting Canada would “whoop” the U.S. later in the tournament.
The moment further ignited unexpected comparisons to Heated Rivalry, the popular hockey romance series about two bitter on-ice rivals. One fan joked, “That is going to be the title of a fic on AO3 by the end of the day.”
As of February 2026, the “MattDrai” pairing reportedly has over 1,150 fan works online.
Image source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, HBO Max
#14 Canada Was Accused Of Cheating By Multiple Countries
During the 2026 Winter Olympics, Canada’s men’s and women’s teams were accused of double-touching stones past the hog line, a violation that can invalidate a shot.
The drama began on February 13 when Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of a double-touch. Kennedy fired back, “I haven’t done it once, you can f**k off.”
Canada won 8-6, and Kennedy received a verbal warning for profanity. A video aired by Swedish broadcaster SVT later circulated online.
Within 24 hours, Switzerland’s Pablo Lachat-Couchepin also made a similar accusation. On February 14, umpire intervention removed a stone thrown by Canada’s Rachel Homan during a women’s match. Homan called the ruling “absurd” after losing 3-1.
Following meetings with national teams, World Curling announced a protocol change. They reportedly stated that two umpires would remain on the field and monitor deliveries upon request for at least three ends. Officials acknowledged it was “not possible” to station umpires at every hog line continuously.
Kennedy later admitted, “No question I could’ve handled it better.” Meanwhile, Canada accused Sweden of improper filming near the hog line.
#15 The “P***s Gate”
The bizarre “P*nisGate” controversy at the 2026 Winter Olympics escalated after Italian plastic surgeon Alessandro Littara claimed he performed a p*nis-enlargement procedure on a ski jumper just weeks before the Games.
Speaking to USA Today, Littara shared he treated “an athlete from that sport” using a “generous dose of hyaluronic acid” last month but declined to reveal the name or nationality.
“The result is immediate, so the athlete could wear the new suit after just a few minutes,” he stated, adding the patient told him he wanted to avoid embarrassment in the locker room.
German outlet Bild previously reported allegations that ski jumpers were using injections to increase the size of their suits, potentially improving aerodynamics and lift during jumps.
The World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed it would investigate. Meanwhile, International Ski and Snowboard Federation communications director Bruno Sassi dismissed the claims as “pure hearsay” and a “wild rumor.”
U.S. Ski jumper Jason Colby told USA Today, “Scientifically speaking, it could work. But who knows what other teams are doing behind closed doors.”
Image source: Olympics, Victor LOCHON/Getty Images
#16 Atle Lie Mcgrath Walks Into The Forest Alone After Competition
On February 16 at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Norwegian slalom star Atle Lie McGrath delivered one of the Games’ most emotional moments after failing to finish his second run in the men’s slalom final.
McGrath led after the first run with a time of 56.14 seconds and held a 0.59-second advantage over Switzerland’s Loïc Meillard. However, he straddled a gate just 15 seconds into his final descent. The mistake erased what looked like a near-certain medal, possibly gold.
Given his visible devastation, McGrath threw his poles, removed his skis, and walked away from the course toward the woods. A drone later captured him trekking miles away from the venue before team officials located him near a remote alpine chapel using GPS tracking.
“I just needed to get away from everything,” he told Olympic media. “I thought I would get some peace, which I didn’t because photographers and police found me.”
Recently, McGrath also lost his grandfather, Svein Lie, at the start of the Games, calling it “the most momentous moment of my career.”
Image source: FIS Alpine, Christian Petersen/Getty Images
#17 Italian Speedskater Andrea Giovannini Taunts US With Steph Curry Celebration
Italy delivered one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 17, defeating Team USA to win gold in the men’s team pursuit, and Andrea Giovannini made sure to celebrate in style.
After crossing the finish line 4.5 seconds ahead of the Americans, Giovannini placed his white-gloved hands against his head, mimicking NBA star Steph Curry’s iconic “night, night” celebration. The gesture symbolized putting the competition to sleep.
“The last lap, we were in control,” Giovannini said. “And I was just waiting for that finish line to emulate Steph. [It’s] emblematic of having cold blood.”
Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran from Team USA had entered the world record-holders after setting the mark in November and previously winning bronze in 2022.
They led early, but Italy surged late, with Davide Ghiotto and Michele Malfatti completing the comeback in front of a roaring home crowd.
Lehman responded lightheartedly, “It’s better than getting two middle fingers from the Russians four years ago.”
#18 Shaquille O’neal Brings 20 Pairs Of Underwear To Winter Olympics
Shaquille O’Neal arrived in Italy on February 15 for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where he helped launch Team USA’s Athlete Recovery Program.
Speaking to People, Shaq revealed he seriously misjudged his packing list.
“I overpacked, I’m a panicker,” he admitted. “I always start with the underwear, and for some reason I thought I was going to be here for 10 days, so I brought 20 pairs of underwear and 20 tank tops, then I’ve got an extra pair in case I work out.”
In addition to the mountain of undergarments, he packed five pairs of jeans and sweats.
The 53-year-old NBA Hall of Famer also joked about the downside of his height, saying the only time he’s wished he were smaller was to fit into luxury sports cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris. He is 7-foot-1.
Image source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, shaq
#19 Olympics Presenter Danika Mason Apologies For Drinking And Explains What Happened
Australian sports reporter Danika Mason has publicly apologized after appearing to slur her words during a live cross from the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
A Channel 9 reporter known for covering the National Rugby League appeared on Today to deliver an on-location segment.
During the broadcast, she made rambling comments about coffee prices, the U.S., and iguanas, prompting co-host Karl Stefanovic to joke, “The cold weather is a thing, right. You can’t actually move your lips.”
The clip quickly circulated online, drawing mixed reactions. While some users called it “harmless fun,” others labelled it “very unprofessional.”
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended Mason, suggesting jet lag may have played a role.
In a follow-up appearance on Today, Mason took “full responsibility,” admitting she had consumed alcohol before going live.
“I totally misjudged the situation,” she said. “I shouldn’t have had a drink, especially in these conditions — it’s cold, we’ve got altitude, and not having had dinner probably didn’t help.”
“I’m genuinely really sorry,” she added, saying she was “probably just a little embarrassed.”
Image source: Sky News Australia
#20 Winter Olympics Host Forced To Resign
The 2026 Winter Olympics saw another controversy after Paolo Petrecca, head of sports at Italian state broadcaster RAI, resigned on February 19 following widespread criticism of his opening ceremony commentary.
Petrecca, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement before the February 6 ceremony, made several high-profile on-air errors.
He welcomed viewers to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico instead of Milan’s San Siro, misidentified actress Matilda De Angelis as Mariah Carey, and incorrectly introduced IOC President Kirsty Coventry as President Sergio Mattarella’s daughter.
He also failed to recognize prominent Italian athletes during the torch relay.
On February 9, the RAI journalists’ union Usigrai condemned the broadcast as a “serious blow” to the network’s credibility and launched a byline strike.
RAI confirmed Petrecca’s resignation on February 19. He was removed from covering the February 22 closing ceremony, with Auro Bulbarelli reinstated as lead commentator.
Image source: paolopetrecca_, technogym
