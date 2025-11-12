Penguin Life In Antarctica (Caution: Gruesome Images(

I stayed at Antarctica and was studying penguins.
Wild penguins were desperate to live.
Jump into the sea for food.
Fighting enemies.
Sometimes it gets caught by the enemy and can be eaten.
Even so, the penguins that survived showed us the love of our husband and wife, parents and children and it was very cute.
scar penguin
penguin
drift penguin
first penguin
Penguins to escape from enemies
Penguins to be caught by enemies at sea
fighting
Lose to enemy
Penguin that became bony
Parent-child love
A couple love
play
