Penguin Life In Antarctica (Caution: Gruesome Images(

by

I stayed at Antarctica and was studying penguins.

Wild penguins were desperate to live.

Jump into the sea for food.

Fighting enemies.

Sometimes it gets caught by the enemy and can be eaten.

Even so, the penguins that survived showed us the love of our husband and wife, parents and children and it was very cute.　

scar penguin

penguin

drift penguin

first penguin

Penguins to escape from enemies

Penguins to be caught by enemies at sea

fighting

Lose to enemy

Penguin that became bony

Parent-child love

A couple love

play

Patrick Penrose
