Artist Makes Hyper-Realistic Wool Animal Sculptures Through Needle Felting (18 Pics)

Terumi Ohta, a Japanese artist hailing from Hokkaido, has captivated the hearts of animal enthusiasts worldwide with her extraordinary felt creations. With a background that intertwines her profound love for animals and nature, Ohta embarked on her felting journey 15 years ago, inspired by needle-felted animals she saw on TV.
This inspiration led her to craft a gift for her sister, marking the beginning of a deeply personal and professional pursuit in the art of felting. Utilizing mainly wool and occasionally clay for certain parts, Ohta’s self-taught skills have culminated in artworks that embody the essence and spirit of the animals she portrays. Her commitment to realism and detail is evident in every piece, from beloved pet models to majestic wild animals, such as her favorite creation, a 180cm tall white elephant.
Despite a six-year backlog of commissions, Ohta remains dedicated to teaching, with plans to launch an online course complete with English subtitles. Her works, especially those modeled after pets, are in high demand, yet it’s her desire to capture the soul and expressiveness of animals, rather than mere physical accuracy, that truly defines her art.
More info: Instagram | ameblo.jp | twitter.com | Facebook
#1
Image source: truestylelab
#2
Image source: truestylelab
#3
Image source: truestylelab
#4
Image source: truestylelab
#5
Image source: truestylelab
#6
Image source: truestylelab
#7
Image source: truestylelab
#8
Image source: truestylelab
#9
Image source: truestylelab
#10
Image source: truestylelab
#11
Image source: truestylelab
#12
Image source: truestylelab
#13
Image source: truestylelab
#14
Image source: truestylelab
#15
Image source: truestylelab
#16
Image source: truestylelab
#17
Image source: truestylelab
