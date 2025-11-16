Hey Pandas, What Is Something About Bored Panda That Infuriates You? (Closed)

Don’t get me wrong. I love this site and the articles and stuff. But some things here just rub me the wrong way, like too many depressing articles and certain views and stuff. What do you find infuriating about the site?
#1
The downvoting system.
Here’s the thing: Downvotes here are NOT regular dislikes. Just 10 downvotes get you banned.
The first time, for one day.
Second time, 5 days.
Third time… permanently.
This information is in the community guidelines, but let’s face it, this is not the first place most people check when they make an account here. Not to mention that it is TOO accessible and easy to click or tap; you could click it by accident. When something gets people banned, it shouldn’t be THAT easy to click, and it should be clear that it can get people banned and not be disguised as just a downvote. And that silences active users that even generate content on this website.
I got banned twice. The next time will be my last one. The first time, I expressed a different opinion and some people grossly misunderstood what I said. The second time, someone asked a question and I answered, trying to help. Yup, that got me banned. Nothing offensive, nothing inflammatory, and no spam. And I’m not the only one who has been banned for a ridiculous reason like that. Oh, and the email I got about being banned said I could reply if I thought this was a mistake. It’s been almost 2 weeks and I still haven’t heard back. And I keep going under downvoted comments and explaining that downvotes get people banned, doing the job that BP people should’ve done in the first place. And most people here don’t even know that’s how downvotes work!
I even tried to raise awareness by asking pandas what comments got them banned unjustly and made a second post explaining the downvoting system, and neither of my posts got accepted. So… Yeah. I’m only here to do my best to spread the word before I decide I’ve had enough and leave, or get banned permanently, whichever comes first.
My deepest apologies to all the people I downvoted and contributed to their ban. I didn’t know. Now I do, and it feels awful being silenced for no reason. I am sorry.
#2
Censorship of nearly every swearword/bodypart below the waist
Even when its just part of a different word in a different context…………….things like “charles d**kens” 🤔!!?!?
#3
The downvoting system
#4
If it’s in the FUNNY category it should be funny;
#5
BP blocks intelligent replies but allows the idiots to carry on with ignorance.
.
#6
Deleting a post should mean exactly that – it should be gone – especially if BP messes up and double posts.
#7
The arbitrary truncation of threads. What’s the reason for posting the 30 top responses, then requiring readers to click a link for the next 2 or 3? Threads with fewer than 50 posts shouldn’t be truncated. Also, why stop a thread at a pount before just the last few?
#8
BP tends to exaggerate how great things are. Every cartoon is groundbreaking for the way it doesn’t portray women as one dimensional characters, and it places performative activism and actual activism in the same level of importance. Also, no one on here cares you don’t want to have kids.
#9
The draconian and puritanical censorship of fine art infuriated me.
#10
The people posting junk and nonsense yet think they are interesting!
#11
Idk where the report button is and I needed to report someone awhile ago
#12
At the bottom of every post below “see also on BP”, for me, the image is always, yes I say, ALWAYS the image of the freakin’ pregnant lady beach selfie that makes her look like a roast freakin’ turkey. I never dug it to begin with or clicked on it but it’s burned in there and maddening. MADDENING I SAY! What did I do in another life to be so cursed? Please BP wizards make it stop! 😭🚫🤰🍗
#13
My pet peeve is that when there is a list of something I am interested in only the beginning items on the list include information about it. Then the rest are just nothing but the item. Either do the whole list with accompanying info or don’t bother at all. You shouldn’t have to Google every item that BP doesn’t include explanatory info.
#14
Posts filled with complete lies and Ask Panda’s lists getting shortened. My favorite thing on this website is Ask Pandas with 100+ replies.
#15
downvote system, tbh. it is like random downvotes get u suspended.🙄🙄🙄. other than that, i love the site.
#16
Censorship, words like rape I’ve seen be Censored,and I’ve experienced it,the only ages that can’t see swears need the parents to get onto the bp app or website,why do then censor WHY
#17
I always find it annoying, when it’s clearly stated that some article contains “the best answers” from reddit or twitter or whatever, yet there are always people in the comments who adress the author of the post directly, as if it was an “ask pandas” list.
#18
App doesn’t always work well. For example the button to show more at times doesn’t work
#19
I wouldn’t say this infuriateds me but it does make me bothered when there is so much one way bashing and it’s perfectly acceptable while anyone with opposing views or comments are ridiculed. Freedom of speech really ought to go both ways
#20
Blocking other users so you stop them stalking you, or having to see their idiotic comments
#21
that is doesn’t work offline…
#22
When I try to see a reply to one of my comments, click on the notification I got from the reply, and then it only takes me on the thread where I commented, not my comment. Might just be my phone tho…..
Follow Us