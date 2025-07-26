15 Proofs That Cats Are Liquids

According to Wikipedia, “liquid takes the shape of a container” and maintains “almost-fixed volume.” So there you have it. Cats are liquids!
However, unlike water, these funny cats do not merely show the properties of liquid – they love to do so. They will take any chance to prove they are liquids by jumping into various boxes, jars or pots no matter how small they are, resulting in some pretty funny cat pictures.
If you are a cat owner, chances are you have already witnessed this strange phenomenon before. However, if you still don’t believe this, below are some undeniable proofs that cats are liquids!
P.S.: Some time ago, these pictures resulted in an Internet outrage about “Bonsai kittens,” who were supposedly grown in jars to stay small-sized. We now know that it would be impossible because cats are liquid!
Liquids Take the Shape of the Container While Maintaining a Constant Volume
Image credits: gregfoster
That’s it. So Cats Are Liquids
Image credits: huffingtonpost.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: metro.co.uk
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: Peregrino Will Reign
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: facebook.com
Image credits: metro.co.uk
Image credits: ©guremike
