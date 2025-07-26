15 Proofs That Cats Are Liquids

According to Wikipedia, “liquid takes the shape of a container” and maintains “almost-fixed volume.” So there you have it. Cats are liquids!

However, unlike water, these funny cats do not merely show the properties of liquid – they love to do so. They will take any chance to prove they are liquids by jumping into various boxes, jars or pots no matter how small they are, resulting in some pretty funny cat pictures.

If you are a cat owner, chances are you have already witnessed this strange phenomenon before. However, if you still don’t believe this, below are some undeniable proofs that cats are liquids!

P.S.: Some time ago, these pictures resulted in an Internet outrage about “Bonsai kittens,” who were supposedly grown in jars to stay small-sized. We now know that it would be impossible because cats are liquid!

Liquids Take the Shape of the Container While Maintaining a Constant Volume

Image credits: gregfoster

That’s it. So Cats Are Liquids

Image credits: huffingtonpost.com

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: metro.co.uk

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: Peregrino Will Reign

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: imgur.com

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: facebook.com

Image credits: metro.co.uk

Image credits: ©guremike

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
