Thai Artist Creates 3D Art By Painting Layers Of Thread And Netting

33-Year-Old Thai artist Uttaporn Nimmalaikaew paints haunting, 3d-images on fine netting. He discovered the technique by accident in 2001 when, while studying at Silapakorn University in Bangkok, he noticed a spot of paint on his mosquito netting. Nimmalaikaew soon realized that he could create the impression of depth and volume by combining multiple layers.
“One of the most outstanding features of my work is that it changes viewer’s experience,” Nimmalaikaew told Bored Panda. “The work of art as illusion deceives perception. From the front, viewer will see the work in the middle of empty space. I draw human shapes on the sparse white cloth with oil color. The details are different due to volume, color, light and cloth layer. Thread is also applied in some works, while parts of huge, ready-made object are also found.”
More info: uttaporn.blogspot.com | Facebook (h/t: blouinartinfo)
“We rarely know where the beginning or the ending of life is”
“We cannot know where the beginning or ending of each thread is, just like these works of art”
“My art also remind us of looming work that weaves each thread together until it becomes piece of cloth”
“Many people are still searching solution to the puzzle of life”
“The layers found in the fine art represent the puzzle of life”
Watch it in action:
