Thai Artist Creates 3D Art By Painting Layers Of Thread And Netting

by

33-Year-Old Thai artist Uttaporn Nimmalaikaew paints haunting, 3d-images on fine netting. He discovered the technique by accident in 2001 when, while studying at Silapakorn University in Bangkok, he noticed a spot of paint on his mosquito netting. Nimmalaikaew soon realized that he could create the impression of depth and volume by combining multiple layers.

“One of the most outstanding features of my work is that it changes viewer’s experience,” Nimmalaikaew told Bored Panda. “The work of art as illusion deceives perception. From the front, viewer will see the work in the middle of empty space. I draw human shapes on the sparse white cloth with oil color. The details are different due to volume, color, light and cloth layer. Thread is also applied in some works, while parts of huge, ready-made object are also found.”

More info: uttaporn.blogspot.com | Facebook (h/t: blouinartinfo)

“We rarely know where the beginning or the ending of life is”

Thai Artist Creates 3D Art By Painting Layers Of Thread And Netting

“We cannot know where the beginning or ending of each thread is, just like these works of art”

Thai Artist Creates 3D Art By Painting Layers Of Thread And Netting

“My art also remind us of looming work that weaves each thread together until it becomes piece of cloth”

Thai Artist Creates 3D Art By Painting Layers Of Thread And Netting

“Many people are still searching solution to the puzzle of life”

Thai Artist Creates 3D Art By Painting Layers Of Thread And Netting

“The layers found in the fine art represent the puzzle of life”

Thai Artist Creates 3D Art By Painting Layers Of Thread And Netting

Watch it in action:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Melrose Place
Is Daphne Zuniga Hinting at a Melrose Place Reboot
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2019
7 Best Ghost Adventures Episodes
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2024
10 Shocking Moments From “The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On” Season 1
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2022
Quarter Mile Of Mirror Poles Reflect The Sunsets And The Changing Tides
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Six Disney-Bred Starlets: The Good Girls and the Bad
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2013
Oscars
Oscars 2015: Your Full List of Winners
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.